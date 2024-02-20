10. "I had the same best friend from the time we were around 12 until around 25/26. Our birthdays were six days apart, and we were each there when each other's children were born. We talked literally every single day; there were no secrets between us. In our early 20s, we were both a bit self-destructive with some addictions that were super unhealthy. She had a partner who was emotionally abusive, cheated on her, and was addicted to even worse things."

"I was in a similar relationship and made the choice to leave. I got with an amazing man (who I’m still married to) and got help for my addictions and the emotional abuse I suffered from my ex. She refused to get help and was upset that I had changed so much. We stopped talking, and about five years later, I got a phone call that she was in a coma and had brain damage from many different factors. I visited her in the hospital, and I knew she was going to die. Her other friends, family, and partner had hope she would make it, but despite the years spent apart, I knew when I visited her that she was exhausted and wanted/needed to be free. She died on Mother’s Day a few years ago. Even though it was about five years before she died that we didn’t speak, I still miss her. There are a lot of times I want to text her, call her, or hug her. It’s difficult to live with the fact that she isn’t on this Earth anymore, but I know she is free and happy wherever she is."

—sambamclam

