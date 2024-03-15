The '90s were truly a time. The decade birthed some of the greatest technology, music, and trends that we still see influencing our world today.
So if you're having a trivia night and want to test your skills on one of the greatest decades, look no further than this set of '90s trivia questions and answers!
To clarify, this is not a quiz! It's a list of '90s trivia questions with the answers listed underneath! Please feel free to cover up the answers and treat it like a quiz if you'd like!
4. What 1993 all-Black sitcom was the direct "inspiration" for the 1994 TV show Friends?
5. Which legendary artists wrote and performed the song "I Will Always Love You" from the 1992 film The Bodyguard?
Written by Dolly Parton and performed by Whitney Houston
6. What was the name of the fictional town that Dawson’s Creek was set in?
Capeside
8. Which star athlete's trial verdict did 57% of Americans tune in to watch in October 1995?
9. Which 1999 film's main cast was stacked with teen icons such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe?
Cruel Intentions
10. What's the name of the colorful, egg-shaped, keychain Japanese children's toy that left kids responsible for a digital pet?
Tamagotchi
11. What gripe do audiences famously have with the 1997 film Titanic?
Rose not making enough room on the door/wood paneling for both her and Jack after the boat sinks.
12. What three groundbreaking pillars in music, fashion, and philanthropy tragically passed away within five months of each other between March and August 1997?
Biggie (Notorious B.I.G), Gianni Versace, and Princess Diana
13. Which Disney animated movie became the first in history to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars?
15. Which child star became the first ever to be paid a million dollars for their movie role?
Macaulay Culkin for his role in the movie My Girl
16. What popular '90s kid and teen accessory was invented by a high school shop teacher in Wisconsin?
Slap Bracelets
17. What popular 1992 reality TV show took you into the lives of seven strangers who stopped being polite and started getting real?
The Real World
18. Which legendary artist shattered her own attendance record at the now-abandoned Houston Astrodome in 1995?
22. What's the name of the infamous narco and Medellin Cartel leader who was gunned down by police in 1993?
Pablo Escobar
23. What show premiered in 1998 and took us on the journey of four best friends exploring (and chronicling) Manhattan's dating scene?
Sex and the City
24. After the breakup of Nirvana in 1994, what band did Dave Grohl go on to create?
Foo Fighters
25. What 1994 sitcom included real-life identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry?
Sister, Sister
26. In 1997, David Wolf became the first American to vote from where?
Space. A Texas state law allowed him to do so.
27. Brian Mulroney, Kim Campbell, and Jean Chrétien each served during some part of the 1990s as Prime Minister of what country?
Canada
28. In 1990, which iconic supermodel told Vogue magazine, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day."?
Linda Evangelista
29. Invented in 1994 by Japanese corporation Denso Wave, what does the "QR" in QR Code stand for?
Quick response
30. What 1990 World Cup champion is the only nation to win a World Cup and no longer exists (in the same way)?
31. What's the name of the popular martini variation that was created in 1996 at a West Hollywood restaurant named Lola's?
Appletini or Apple Martini
32. What 1995 drama that bombed in the box office but became a cult classic starred Saved By The Bell star Elizabeth Berkley?
Showgirls
33. What 1999 found-footage horror movie redefined the horror movie genre and actually left audiences believing it was a true story?
The Blair Witch Project
34. What 1999 Emmy-winning TV show followed a New Jersey mob boss and is still regarded as one of the greatest shows ever made?
The Sopranos
35. Who served as Prime Minister of the UK for the majority of the '90s?
John Major
36. Who is the founder of the late-'90s largest independent mortgage lender and also the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Dan Gilbert
37. What was the final Harry Potter book released in the '90s?
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
38. What handheld video game device released by Nintendo between 1989 and 1990 popularized the concept of playing video games on the go?
Game Boy
39. Which superstar was referred to as the "Queen of Pop" throughout the '80s and '90s?
Madonna
40. Which '90s heartthrob teamed up with Matthew Lillard to become the first two Ghostface killers of the Scream franchise?
Skeet Ulrich
41. Which famous actor portrayed Batman in the 1992 film Batman Returns?
Michael Keaton
42. What was the name of the first cloned mammal ever to be created by a human cell in 1996?
43. What does the abbreviation "AOL" stand for?
America Online
44. Who voices Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the 1995 film Toy Story?
Tim Allen and Tom Hanks
45. Finish the sentence from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump: "Life is like a box of chocolates..."
"You never know what you're going to get."
46. How many championships did the Chicago Bulls win in the 1990s?
Six — 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998
47. What is the butler’s name in the popular 1990s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?
Geoffrey
48. What show, featuring a group of friends investigating paranormal activity, became a cult hit in the 90s?
The X-Files
49. What was the name of the beloved teacher on Boy Meets World?
George Feeny
50. Which Saturday Night Live star got his start on the '90s sketch comedy show All That?
Kenan Thompson
51. Who was involved in the 1998 incident from The Real World which was labeled "The Slap Heard Around The World?"
Stephen and Irene
52. Who became the first woman in 1997 to be appointed as the secretary of state in the United States?
Madeleine Albright
53. The 1996 Summer Olympics where held in which US city?
Atlanta
54. How many years was Nelson Mandela President of South Africa in the 1990s?
Five
55. What communication device were an unbelievable 61 million people using in 1994, that is now obsolete?
Pagers/beepers
56. In 1992, the largest mall in the US opened in what state?
Minnesota
57. What do the initials in "JNCO" jeans stand for?
"Judge None Choose One"
58. What was the name of Stephanie Tanner's bear in Full House?
Mr. Bear
59. When you dialed *69 on a landline, what did it do?
It allowed you to call back the last number that rang your line.
60. What year did Major League Soccer kick off in the US?
1996
61. What video game was the first ever to be played in space?
Tetris
62. What warning label was adopted in the early 1990s and put on “explicit” albums?
Parental Advisory stickers