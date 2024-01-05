Oh, the early 2000s — what a time to be alive. It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since Jude Law was People's sexiest man alive, Beyoncé won her first few Grammys without Destiny's Child, and Facebook was launched.
It's even harder to believe how far pop culture and fashion have come since then. Of course, every style comes back around, but it'll never be the same as that first major wave. So, let's take a trip down memory lane and talk about the seven fashion trends from 2004 that need to saturate our streets once again and the seven that should probably stay where they are:
PLEASE COME BACK: Uggs
Please stay in 2004: Von Dutch
PLEASE COME BACK: Mini skirts
Please stay in 2004: "Dressy" capri pants
PLEASE COME BACK: REAL graphic tees
Please stay in 2004: Ruffles
PLEASE COME BACK: Empire-waist
Please stay in 2004: Extra long pointed-toe heels
PLEASE COME BACK: Nameplate jewelry
Please stay in 2004: Layering
PLEASE COME BACK: Crisp white tees
Please stay in 2004: Dresses over jeans
PLEASE COME BACK: Bandana hair accessories
Please stay in 2004: Skinny accessories
