3. "I walked in with plans to spend the night, and it was honestly the most depressing thing I've seen. Roommate's dirty kid running around in nothing but a dirty diaper with smelly dogs that pee out of excitement. The couch was ripped up, stuffing coming out. He explained that his roommate had just gotten divorced. The roommate came in and took care of the baby. I went downstairs to his half of the house, and it was clean, so I stayed the night but didn't sleep with him. I was questioning dating someone who didn't see anything wrong with the upstairs."

"The next morning, he went to work, and I went into his private bathroom to shower. We live in an arid climate, and this standup shower was fluorescent green from top to bottom. I mean it when I say covered. I've never seen anything like it.

There was a small round area on the bottom where the water hit the ground. I sponge-bathed instead, and the towel smelled like mildew, so I rolled on his bed to dry off. I left and told him exactly why."



—lyndseysaxon