4.

"A simple dry bag: Keep dirty clothes from making the rest of your backpack smell, keep electronics dry, or use as a collapsible grocery bag in a pinch. I most often use it to do laundry while traveling, though. I fill the dry bag (with dirty clothes) with warm water, add detergent, close it, and knead/agitate around for a while. The agitation is what really cleans the clothes, and that is something that is difficult to achieve in a sink. When done, let the soapy water out and rinse the clothes. Hang the dry bag along with the clothes to dry it so it's ready to use again."