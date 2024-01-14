Skip To Content
    "This Can Save Your Life": Seasoned Travelers Are Revealing Their Travel Must-Haves That You Probably Never Even Thought About

    "This is incredible and allowed me to go on a three-week trip with only a carry-on."

    by Claudia Santos

    Travel can be equal parts exciting and stressful (especially if you're a last-minute packer and planner, like me). Sometimes it's hard to know exactly what you'll need and when you'll need it, which is why I often scour r/travel to find out which must-haves seasoned travelers swear by for all of their trips. Recently, redditor u/anonymousquestions56 asked the community to share their travel essentials that aren't on the "basic lists." Here are some go-to items people shared that you may never have thought of.

    1. "Laundry detergent in the form of sheets. I got them on Amazon so I don’t have to buy laundry detergent."

    Someone holding a brown paper package of laundry detergent sheets
    u/mhbrown99q / Via reddit.com

    u/crazycatladypdx

    "This is incredible and allowed me to go on a three-week trip with only a carry-on."

    u/mashton

    2. "An S-shaped hook is always in my toiletries bag. Handy if the showers don't have a way to hang clothes."

    u/motocykal

    3. "Ziplock bags."

    Clothing and other travel items laid flat
    u/-Nepherim / Via reddit.com

    u/MediocreStrategy9910

    "The divider pockets of my suitcases are always full of various ziplock sizes and even a drawstring trash bag I can use as a disposable dirty laundry bag."

    u/TokaidoSpeed

    4. "A simple dry bag: Keep dirty clothes from making the rest of your backpack smell, keep electronics dry, or use as a collapsible grocery bag in a pinch. I most often use it to do laundry while traveling, though. I fill the dry bag (with dirty clothes) with warm water, add detergent, close it, and knead/agitate around for a while. The agitation is what really cleans the clothes, and that is something that is difficult to achieve in a sink. When done, let the soapy water out and rinse the clothes. Hang the dry bag along with the clothes to dry it so it's ready to use again."

    u/alnitrox

    5. "I have a USB plug-in fan that goes everywhere with me. Tiny and quiet, but it has made some stiflingly hot nights a bit more bearable."

    A USB fan hanging on the seat of a bus
    u/BloodAngel1982 / Via reddit.com

    u/pm_me_hedgehogs

    6. "I always bring a pashmina or long scarf to wear on cold airplanes. I also wear it in warm weather in restaurants that are freezing because of air conditioning."

    u/apkcoffee

    "The pashmina is SO versatile! Also works as a mini blanket and is great for sitting on grass."

    u/boomrostad

    7. "If you’re solo backpacking, a door stopper so you can always be sure the door stays closed."

    An alarm door stopper placed behind a door
    Benhammad / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/peewhere

    "This can save your life, and they take up virtually no room. A friend of mine was in that hotel in Mumbai that experienced a terrorist attack in 2008. They struggled to get in her room because she had it door-stopped, so they moved on to the next one. Gave her time to plan and get out."

    u/Adventurous-Chip3461

    8. "I always bring a small extension cord so I can charge my phone on the bed."

    u/TermPuzzleheaded6070

    "This. I always buy an extension cord with USB outlets and the correct plug for the country. It makes life so much simpler."

    u/bacib

    9. "A little bag with basic OTC medications (pain reliever, like acetaminophen, etc.). It's much easier to deal with a minor illness if you aren't also trying to juggle finding out where to find these things and what they're called wherever you happen to be."

    Someone holding a silicone bag containing medication
    u/TableTopFarmer / Via reddit.com

    u/katie-kaboom

    10. "A reusable shopping bag. You can just fold it and put it in a purse or day pack. It can double as a beach bag or be used for grocery/snack runs. I always bring one when I travel."

    u/Botswanianlumberjack

    11. "I like the soft silicone earplugs that have a little nylon rope between each plug. Keeps my travel buddy's snoring from disturbing me at night. And if one falls out, just follow the cord to find it. Also handy for the airplane if you are near cranky babies or loudly sleeping adults. I bring a few so I can share with others."

    Pink-and-yellow earplugs connected with a yellow rope
    u/Imamuffinz / Via reddit.com

    u/booksandcoriander

    12. "One largish spoon and a pair of (reusable) chopsticks so that you can sometimes buy food from the grocery store on the go (or stir your coffee)."

    u/alnitrox

    "Some takeout places give you a plastic knife, fork, spoon, napkin, and salt and pepper in a sealed plastic bag. I always keep a few of those in the front pocket of the luggage."

    u/JustaRandomOldGuy

    13. "A retractable portable clothesline."

    Clothing hanging outside on a clothesline
    u/gearslut-5000 / Via reddit.com

    u/DIE2LIV

    "My husband and I have the Sea to Summit clothesline ($15) — highly recommend! We recently did a two-week trip to Japan and South Korea with only a carry-on, and this was one of our essentials."

    u/Kayeesi

    14. "An empty pillowcase to stuff with bulky jackets/coats for traveling. Can be folded up snug when not in use."

    u/AnAwkwardStag

    "I like to bring a pillowcase as well because I don’t really trust that all hotels change their pillowcases every single time, so I like to use my own. At the end of the trip, I like to stuff the pillowcase with dirty clothes (if they fit). Then I just dump all the dirty clothes as well as the pillowcase into the washer to do laundry when I get home. So easy."

    u/kitty-toe-beans

    15. "I often travel light (short trips on budget airlines), but regardless of how much baggage I take, I always take a couple of Compeed blister plasters in my wallet."

    A package of Compeed blister plasters
    u/ELT-26 / Via reddit.com

    u/ScarletBitch15

    16. "A small roll of electrical tape. Easy to tear off a little bit and apply to every single little LED in a hotel room that seems to blaze with the light of a thousand suns when you turn off the light at night."

    u/Birdy_Cephon_Altera

    17. "An AirFly. It’s a little device you plug into the flight entertainment plug so you can use your AirPods with the entertainment system."

    An AirFly device on a table next to wireless headphones
    u/crazyreddit929 / Via reddit.com

    u/groovychick

    18. "A headlamp. Its usefulness may vary depending on your destination and activities planned."

    u/jrosenkrantz

    "A headlamp with a red light feature is super useful when you're trying to find things in your bag in a dark hostel dorm room without disturbing other people."

    u/8lbs6ozBebeJesus

    19. "A small sewing kit with safety pins."

    Close-up of a sewing kit with colorful thread, needles, and a safety pin
    u/Xz313 / Via reddit.com

    u/saharaci

    "Always a good idea. I stopped carrying one, and then, on my last trip, a backpack strap broke before I even got to my destination. No one in my group had a sewing kit in their carry-ons, but luckily, a very nice stranger had one. I don’t know how to actually sew, but that backpack is still going strong now."

    u/tallestgiraffkin

    20. "Not just a charging cord for your phone, but one of those 6- to 10-foot-long ones, because sometimes outlets or USB charging ports are in stupid places in hotel rooms."

    u/Vurt__Konnegut

    21. "Baby wipes."

    A pack of unopened baby wipes
    u/birdie1479 / Via reddit.com

    u/Logical-Hovercraft83

    "I like having them for freshening up the intimate areas during camping trips."

    u/Ill-Persimmon4938

    22. "Charcoal tablets. Helps massively with digestive issues (although they can interfere with some medications)."

    u/Bendandsnap27

    23. "Plastic zip ties (wire ties). They can fix damaged luggage straps, make hanging loops, and so much more. I even used some as a trousers belt on a weeklong sailing trip."

    A plastic bin full of colorful plastic zip ties
    u/def_not_yours / Via reddit.com

    u/Any_Move

    "This one’s mine, too — super handy. I also use them alongside luggage locks so I can tell if they were opened. Not sure how effective this actually is, but so far they have been removed twice on my checked luggage."

    u/absolutely_fuzzy

    24. "Take photos of all your important documents, such as passport, insurance docs, rental docs, emergency contacts, etc., and email them to yourself or store on the cloud."

    u/GravityPunisher

    25. "A portable carbon monoxide detector. Saw a newscaster mention that it was something he always takes on trips. Less than $10 and gives me peace of mind."

    A plugged-in carbon monoxide detector
    u/Ok-Concentrate-7514 / Via reddit.com

    u/Rich_Ad_526

    Are there any items you swear by when you travel? Let us know in the comments or fill out this anonymous form!

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.