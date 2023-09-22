8. "Haggling. Just give me a price, already!"

—u/traciw67



"Zanzibar is a gorgeous and interesting place, but constantly being bothered by merchants got old very fast. People would charge me like $36 for cheap slippers or $50 for swimming pants. Yeah, you will negotiate it down to less than half, but it is still a huge rip-off. One guy asked us for money because we looked in the direction of a huge crab he had on a string. I don't mind haggling, it exists in my culture as well, but not to that degree."



—u/Flying_Rainbows