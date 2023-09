I think we can all agree that no matter how seasoned a traveler you are, there will just be some customs and traditions in other countries that trip you up. So when redditor u/Oatmeal2348 asked the r/travel community, "What is a custom that you can't get used to, no matter how often you visit a country?" people had a lot of thoughts about the little quirks they just can't seem to adjust to when they visit other places. Here are a few of them: