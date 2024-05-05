Recently, we published stories from people who chose to cut someone out of their lives forever after witnessing their "red flag" behavior. After that, even more folks chimed in with their experiences of ending their relationships with friends, family, and coworkers. Here's what they had to say.
1. "I had gotten friendly with a girl at my workplace several years ago. We bonded over our mutual love of cats. One day, she said she had to have her cat put down, and I expressed sadness and asked her sympathetically about it. Her reply turned my stomach: Her boyfriend was moving in and was upset that the cat missed the litter box occasionally. It was in the basement, which he wanted to turn into his man cave. She didn't try to re-home her cat; she had her put down. I gave her the cold shoulder after that. She didn't even seem sad that she had the cat put down; she was very matter-of-fact about it."
2. "My father had just passed from cancer. My best friend of 24 years was with me at his apartment to help me clean. She did nothing but dig through everything he owned and ask me for stuff. She actually made a bigger mess by ransacking closets, drawers, and cupboards. I must have said 'no' to the wrong item because she suddenly screamed, 'It's not fair that you're getting stuff just because your dad died!' I instantly saw my respect for her shatter and fall to the ground like shards of glass."
"I've never felt such rage. I largely ignored her and silently finished my tasks. We had an hour-long drive home, and the whole way, she complained that she had better things to do that day than help me.
I could not believe how jealous, materialistic, and childish she was. It's been eight years, and I haven't spoken a word to her since. Oddly, a couple of years later, when my mom passed, she left a voicemail to offer her condolences. I couldn't believe her gall to offer to comfort me after being so awful about my father.
To this day, she's been toxic and continues to tell our mutual friends how inconsiderate I've been to her."
—Bentley, 52, Michigan
3. "I had a friend I absolutely adored. He was funny and generous, and (as a bonus reason to love him) he had five dogs that he doted on. Just a salt-of-the-earth type of guy. Pretty well off, too. He also had a wicked sense of humor. One day in 2015, I was working at my bar, and he came in wearing a bright red trucker hat with 'TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT' emblazoned across the front. It was one of the funniest things I'd ever seen, and I could not stop laughing! When I went to high-five him, I realized he was not laughing."
4. "I was going through chemo and was wearing beanies to cover my bald head. My good friend and her man came for a visit one day. I opened the door to be greeted with, 'I knew you would look ugly, so I brought you a bandana,' and he literally threw it at me. My friend laughed, but I didn't. We sat down outside, and he immediately lit a joint. That's OK, I'm 420-friendly, and I smoked to keep my nausea at bay, but when I declined to smoke his, he called me a bitch. Again, my 'friend' just laughed. I stood up and said sorry, I'm really not up to this visit right now and went inside, leaving them on my deck. They left, and I never talked to either one of them again. She tried to stop by again many times, but I eventually blocked her."
—Anonymous, 60, Canada
5. "When I was 20, I had an older friend who I hung out with constantly. She lived with her boyfriend, so I hung out with him a lot as well. One night he sent me some dick pics and came onto me in some texts. I called my friend, sobbing because I had to tell her what her boyfriend was doing, and she didn't believe me. She called him and then called me back to say he said it was an accident and he meant to send them to her instead. Bitch, he used MY NAME. She continued making excuses for him, so I cut them both off. Best decision I ever made."
6. "Someone in my extended family was having a tough time. She didn't have a job or money, so I offered her the opportunity to start over at my place, where I had a spare room and could help her for a month. She seemed to love my toddler, and I thought she'd help me around the house. She turned into a total diva, wanted a makeover, special foods and beverages, and left the outdoor jacuzzi running day and night. She cost me over a thousand dollars in debt, and when I helped her get the money to pay me back, she suddenly ran off that day."
"It turns out she stole things and tore up a print of me and my son from our first three months, keeping the frame I bought. This was the only print of that size I had and the only one of that pose with the photographer. She also left chocolate out and sickened my dog the day she left.
Worst human ever; I can't relate to that part of the family."
—Anonymous, 62, Hawaii
7. "My brother had a high-level accounting job. He boasted about firing a woman for taking a pack of bankers' boxes to move. She had been at the company for 35 years and was close to retirement. She lost everything. Her son also worked at the company, and he loved the fact that he had to face him every day."
8. "I had a couple of dates with a guy. The only physical contact we had was a hug, and sexual stuff was never brought up. I found out my best friend was dying from cancer. When I told him, he sent me a photo of himself in bed, naked. When I understandably got upset about that, because WTF, he kept insisting I was only upset because he wasn't hard in the photo, and it was supposed to cheer me up. I kept trying to get him to understand so that, hopefully, he wouldn't do that to someone else, but he really wasn't getting it and kept making it all about himself."
9. "It was a (now ex) boyfriend of mine. In the middle of a hot summer day, his mom let their old, near-blind, and deaf dog outside on the street. They live in an urban setting, so their house is next to a very busy street where cars always speed. Well, a dog catcher picked the dog up hours later (HOURS???). I went to the animal shelter to make sure the dog was all right. Thankfully, he was OK, if just a bit confused. I immediately called my then-boyfriend and told him, 'I found the dog; he's at the pound; you can come pick him up and take him home!'"
10. "I worked part-time at a store. I was in my late teens and had been dating a guy for over a year. He attended and lived on campus at a private school. He started canceling our weekend visits due to being 'gated.' I was working on a Saturday with a new girl, and she was going on and on about her new boyfriend. Well, my boyfriend showed up and looked so uneasy. He left, and the new girl asked me if I knew that guy. Sensing something was askew, I said no. She then told me he was her boyfriend, and they had been dating for three months. I then told her I was dating him. He phoned me the next day. I hung up and never saw him again."
—Anonymous
11. "Once, I asked a guy I knew from my writing group on a dinner date. I planned to take the bus home, but he offered me a ride. I knew him pretty well at that point, so I said yes. Halfway through the ride, he said, 'I could kidnap you right now, and nobody would probably notice.' I got home safely, left the writing group, and never spoke to him again."
12. "I was good friends with someone in college. After graduation, we saw each other now and then. During that time, he started getting into political conversations, which made me uncomfortable. When I saw him for the very last time (we rarely communicated by that point), it was clear he was deep down the rabbit hole. He said the Clintons were responsible for all major celebrity deaths, from Robin Williams and Paul Walker to Prince and Bill Paxton, because 'they threatened to expose them.' Safe to say, I cut all ties with him and have no idea what he has been up to the past several years."
13. "I went on a date with this guy I worked with when I was 19 or 20. I worked in the bank call center, and he was a director somewhere within the organization. He was much older than me, maybe in his 30s. We went to dinner; he ordered himself drinks and appetizers, and we had dinner. Everything was great. When the bill came, I asked if we were splitting it. He looked me dead in the eye and said, 'I don't pay for my meals. Women pay for me.' I said, 'Welp, I'm not paying for you, so we can split the bill for my portion of the meal, and you'll have to figure out the rest.'"
14. "This guy I work with always seemed like a pretty solid, good guy. He'd do anything to help someone else out. One day, we were chatting about the state of the world and how Millennials have been through so many big world-changing events that seemed to kick off with 9/11. He laughed and said, 'I don't believe everything they told us about that either. It's just another big lie from the government. You also thought COVID was real, so it makes sense, I guess. You need better reading material.' At that moment, I lost all the respect I had for him as a person, and it was the last time I spoke to him for any reason besides work issues."
15. "I have a close and old friend who I've known for over 40 years. During COVID, she became convinced that the vaccine was very dangerous. I'm in my late sixties, so I was going to get one, no matter what. We were FaceTiming, and I told her that I had gotten my shot. She began to yell at me, berating me for having gotten the shot. She would not stop. Finally, I told her I would not continue to listen to her yelling at me. I hung up and haven't heard from her in over three years. Sad."
16. "My baby was born prematurely at 30 weeks, with several health issues, and spent nine weeks in the hospital, during which time he contracted sepsis (which he blessedly recovered from). Three weeks after our baby left the hospital, we went to a drinks function my husband's work was holding. While there, we were chatting with a male coworker of my husband; they had worked together for about three years and knew each other casually."
"When the coworker asked about our new baby, we filled him in and told him that I had had an emergency C-section suddenly due to experiencing intense pain and our baby being in distress. (My husband wasn't able to get to the hospital in time; it happened so fast, and I had been all alone.)
The coworker responded immediately to us telling him all this by saying, "You had a C-section? Ha, if your son is gay, he'll be gold star gay 'cause he's never been in a vagina!" Then, he laughed loudly at his own joke. I was so stunned, as was my husband. We said nothing."
17. "One of the teachers I work with told a bunch of students that climate change was fake, COVID was fake, the moon landing was fake, the recent solar eclipse was fake...the list goes on and on. Another teacher I work with proudly proclaimed that if she didn't have enough chairs, 'certain' students 'could sit on the ground like the dogs they are.' These are supposedly educated people who are with kids for six to seven hours a day. How they both haven't been let go is beyond me."
18. "Our best friend was dealing with the loss of his wife from cancer. The day before her memorial service, our 'friend' (who was more like a brother to both of us) texted him to see if he'd be interested in investing in his new company. No 'How are you holding up?' or 'Is there anything I can do for you?' Nope. The selfish bastard only thought of himself. My friend and I quickly cut him out of our lives after 20+ years of friendship."
—Anonymous, 40, Florida
19. "My stepbrother arrived a few days after my mother passed to 'help get things in order.' When he saw that my mom had changed her gifts to actually give him more than he was previously allotted, but not as much as she had left me (I cared for her in her final year), he left in a dither. Two days later, he came back and wanted to just 'ignore' her changes. He also started accusing my mother and me of being thieves because he believed money and stocks were missing. I had picked my mom's ashes up no more than three hours before he started these accusations."
20. "I had just moved from Los Angeles to Nashville and had an open house party for neighbors. I was used to open-minded and friendly religious talk in California. At our open house, when I commented that allowing others to have their own beliefs was important to religious tolerance, my new neighbor declared that I was possessed by the devil because only the devil himself would say something so nefarious and evil. I invited her to leave the party and never spoke to her again."
—Gary, Nashville