6. "When I was about 15 and walking my gran's new small rescue dog, I saw a group of my friends, including a slightly older boy I fancied. I walk up and start chatting with the group about our new furry family member and his tragic history. This lad I liked thought it would be the height of fun at that moment to lunge at the dog. He was nearly six-foot already at 17, and the dog was a small poodle. So the size difference from the perspective of that little dog must have been terrifying, especially considering the abuse he'd suffered."

"The poor dog ran behind me, shaking like a leaf, and the lad was doubled over, laughing his ass off. I've never hated someone so quickly and so intensely before or since.

I gave him a piece of my mind, which as a teen, amounted to me shouting about what a total wanker he was and how I hoped he shriveled and died. I never bothered speaking to him again; he phased out of the friend group soon after, and I don't know what happened to him.

Fortunately, the dog was fine and, over the course of a couple of years, really developed his confidence with my gran until he was 14 and passed peacefully in his sleep."

—u/Sharkoslotho