Sometimes, it's hard to tell if a person, whether a lifelong friend or someone you just met, has good intentions. Other times, they make their red flags very clear, solidifying your decision to cut ties immediately. So when redditor u/madison_nn asked the r/AskReddit community to share the red flag that made them stop talking to someone, people chimed in with their wildest stories. Here's what they had to say.
1. "I told a guy I only had time for a coffee date because I had a study group to attend. He kept trying to extend again and again and eventually asked if I would go 'watch a movie' at his place. I said, 'Uhh no, I have to leave now,' and he knocked on my car window so I'd roll it down, then refused to let go of the top of the glass. I had to pull away slowly, with him still holding on. My study group laughed their asses off when I told them why I was late. He didn't get a second date."
2. "My coworker told me he knew his wife was having a seizure at work. He drove to her job and asked where she was. They told him she hadn't shown up. So he knew she was in her car, but he decided to shop around a little bit before finding her. By the time he got to her car, someone else had called an ambulance and was helping her. I haven't been able to look at him the same."
3. "An old buddy I used to work with stepped into bullshit. When he started explaining that he learned you don't need a driver's license because the government is a big corporation, and we can renounce our spot and declare ourselves 'freemen,' I just gave up on him. It's been around five years now."
4. "I had a friend that I grew up with; we played on the same teams, our parents were friends, and we were at each other's weddings. He was in the police academy and came over to the house one night and said, 'Ya know, I thought I wanted to be a cop so I could serve and protect, really help people, ya know? Now I realize it's so I can drive really fast, carry a gun, and beat people up.' He also went on a rant about how all people who are homeless should be rounded up and thrown in jail. We never spoke again after that day."
5. "I met someone for a date. We went on a hike, and I tripped over a log and fell on my hands. They nonstop pointed and laughed at me hysterically for five minutes straight. They didn't offer to help me up or offer any consolation; they just laughed in my face for five minutes. They kept saying how stupid I looked falling and were laughing the rest of the hike."
6. "When I was about 15 and walking my gran's new small rescue dog, I saw a group of my friends, including a slightly older boy I fancied. I walk up and start chatting with the group about our new furry family member and his tragic history. This lad I liked thought it would be the height of fun at that moment to lunge at the dog. He was nearly six-foot already at 17, and the dog was a small poodle. So the size difference from the perspective of that little dog must have been terrifying, especially considering the abuse he'd suffered."
"The poor dog ran behind me, shaking like a leaf, and the lad was doubled over, laughing his ass off. I've never hated someone so quickly and so intensely before or since.
I gave him a piece of my mind, which as a teen, amounted to me shouting about what a total wanker he was and how I hoped he shriveled and died. I never bothered speaking to him again; he phased out of the friend group soon after, and I don't know what happened to him.
Fortunately, the dog was fine and, over the course of a couple of years, really developed his confidence with my gran until he was 14 and passed peacefully in his sleep."