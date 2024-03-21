5. "I went to a friend's Thanksgiving one year. They neglected to tell any of us that they'd decided to be vegan for Thanksgiving (a whole other POS move to make). But they had no idea how to cook vegan food properly. Halfway through a roasted acorn squash with no salt, seasonings, or anything except a troubling amount of vegan butter, my stomach decided to alert me that there was a problem. I switched to something else: mashed potatoes, which they'd decided were just a matter of overboiling potatoes and smashing them."

"My stomach alerted me again that trouble was afoot. I decided it was just too much starch. Took a bite of the unseasoned, unsalted, microwaved Brussels sprouts. Then I immediately took a bite of 'stuffing,' a lovely way to refer to croutons drenched in no less than half a tub of vegan butter and ONLY black pepper — nothing else.

"Finally, my stomach decided we needed to talk about the looming situation IMMEDIATELY, so I excused myself to the washroom. I will spare you all the details of what fell out of my body, but I urge you to remember the scene in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action film where he discovers the substance covering Dinohattan.

"I was in there for half an hour and only returned because I felt awkward about the time spent. Turns out I was not alone. Out of seven of us, we all took turns occupying the three bathrooms in his home for roughly that same amount of time before I feigned being exhausted and asked my carpooling friends to take me home, pretending to be a major inconvenience for them.

"We got in the car, and the first thing my friend said was, 'The shit I have already shat showed me the ghost of Thanksgiving yet to come.' Horrible. HORRIBLE."

—Turnip Cake Dreams