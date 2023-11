11.

"A girl I was interested in at the time had cats . I came to her house one day to pick her up for a date and she had a large sack of rice open in her pantry with the pantry door open. One of the cats hopped out of the sack of rice and she just casually laughed at it like, 'Oh they are always getting into things.' I came over the following weekend and that SAME sack of rice was in the pantry and I could hear one of them tussling around in it again. We stopped dating sometime after that, but anytime she offered to cook for me, I immediately pivoted to taking her out to eat instead."