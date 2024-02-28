Hotel food markups probably come as a surprise to no one — room service and a few minibar snacks can quickly run you dry. For hotel guest Elle McLemore (@elle_pooh), that high markup rang in at about $16 when she discovered that her hotel seemingly passed off a $3.79 frozen bag of Trader Joe's cacio e pepe pasta as a luxurious $20 meal.
In her video, the 32-year-old actor shows the "expensive room service" she and her husband ordered, along with a close-up shot of her bowl of cacio e pepe. It then quickly changes to a shot of the "communal fridge" in the hotel, which boasts a stockpile of frozen Trader Joe's cacio e pepe products.
Elle told People magazine that she originally booked the hotel for her husband's birthday after noting on the website that "they have a private chef who makes culinary meals that cater to dietary needs." She said the menu was marketed as "chef-driven," featuring "original artisan food." On the menu, the $20 dish was labeled, "Calming Cacio e Pepe Pasta with Truffle Oil."
The discovery was made by Elle's husband, Josh, who was searching for coffee creamer when he spotted the communal fridge. Elle told BuzzFeed that the fridge was in a "traditional kitchen where the continental breakfast buffet was held on the island." She clarified that since it was next to where the food was set out, her husband had no reason to believe it was for employees only or off-limits in any way.
Elle admitted that had she not found out about the behind-the-scenes details of the meal, she probably wouldn't have guessed that the pasta was frozen; she mentioned that cacio e pepe was her favorite dish when she traveled to Italy. "If you have had pasta in Italy, you might agree that the pasta tastes simpler and less salty there than in America. So when I tasted this one, I thought the slight blandness was possibly due to being authentic," she explained.
She was also "thrilled" with the presentation but noted that the other meals they had, a vegetable flatbread and a lava cake, were "worse than the pasta." She also noticed the high price of the snacks in the room, which she described as "just a couple tiny generic grocery store–brand items."