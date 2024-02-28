Elle admitted that had she not found out about the behind-the-scenes details of the meal, she probably wouldn't have guessed that the pasta was frozen; she mentioned that cacio e pepe was her favorite dish when she traveled to Italy. "If you have had pasta in Italy, you might agree that the pasta tastes simpler and less salty there than in America. So when I tasted this one, I thought the slight blandness was possibly due to being authentic," she explained.

She was also "thrilled" with the presentation but noted that the other meals they had, a vegetable flatbread and a lava cake, were "worse than the pasta." She also noticed the high price of the snacks in the room, which she described as "just a couple tiny generic grocery store–brand items."

