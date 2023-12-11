12.

"My cousin’s wife wanted to make pimento cheese sandwiches for a Super Bowl party. Problem is she had no idea what went into pimento cheese and refused to go to the store because it 'couldn’t be that hard.' So she mixed a bag of shredded cheese, an ungodly amount of mayonnaise, and, for the little red bits, maraschino cherry halves. Then dumped approximately a half cup of garlic salt in for good measure. I thought they were a dessert because they were pink and couldn’t figure out what a pink sandwich would be. It was truly one of the worst things I’ve ever put in my mouth."