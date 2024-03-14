1. "I wasn't a server but I was chef de partie for a banquet/catering company. We would do anything and everything from weddings, corporate dinners, concerts, trade shows — you name it. One wedding stands out, namely because of the bride's grandfather. He was maybe in his late 70s/early 80s, three sheets to the wind, and an absolute pig to the female servers. He'd catcall them and refer to them as 'baby,' 'hot stuff,' or 'sweet cheeks.'"

"He was/had been a prominent real estate investor and paid for the whole thing. He ended up grabbing one of the female server's butt, and she immediately turned around and slapped him in the face full force.

The manager took her to the back for an explanation, and since there were other witnesses, the old fart was ordered to apologize and leave immediately. He refused, saying it was his money paying for it and she should learn to take a compliment. The bride called the cops on her own grandfather to make him leave."

—scottaaronm