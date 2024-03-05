Skip To Content
Fine Dining Servers: What Are Your Worst Stories From Serving The Rich?

Being a fine dining server definitely isn't for the faint of heart.

Claudia Santos
by Claudia Santos

BuzzFeed Staff

We all know that being a server is a pretty thankless and exhausting job with some of the most irritating customer interactions. I, for one, will never forget the regular I once had who would openly brag about his six-figure income yet never tip.

Server holding a tray with a plated meal, indoors, focus on the food with a blurred background
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

However, I've never worked in fine dining, and pretty much everything I know about it is from watching the "Forks" episode in The Bear. So, if you've ever worked at a high-end restaurant, I want to know about your horror stories from serving the rich (and ultra-rich).

a scene from the bear where richie is polishing forks
FX

Maybe you once had a customer with a laundry list of specifications for their meal, and even after obliging to their requests, they still sent back every single dish. (Bonus points if their requests were especially weird.)

Waiter presenting a wine bottle to guests at a table in a restaurant
Tom Werner / Getty Images

Maybe they refused to talk to any of the servers and decided to write down their order and any other requests they had on scraps of paper, rudely handing them to whoever passed by.

a waiter explaining the menu to a customer
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

You may have even had a customer who was completely unhinged and threw food or drinks at you because they didn't get their way. Maybe they even smashed a plate or two.

Woman at counter listens to man gesturing with coffee cup, both in casual attire
Jeffbergen / Getty Images

Perhaps someone you served was pretty pleasant and managed to say 'please' and 'thank you,' but at the end of their luxury meal they chose to dine and dash.

Table with used dishes and leftovers from a meal. Plates and bowls contain remnants of food
Stockfoo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever your story is about serving the rich at a fine dining establishment, I want to know all about it. Comment below all the details of your nightmare customer(s) or fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!