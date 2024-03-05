We all know that being a server is a pretty thankless and exhausting job with some of the most irritating customer interactions. I, for one, will never forget the regular I once had who would openly brag about his six-figure income yet never tip.
However, I've never worked in fine dining, and pretty much everything I know about it is from watching the "Forks" episode in The Bear. So, if you've ever worked at a high-end restaurant, I want to know about your horror stories from serving the rich (and ultra-rich).
Maybe you once had a customer with a laundry list of specifications for their meal, and even after obliging to their requests, they still sent back every single dish. (Bonus points if their requests were especially weird.)
Maybe they refused to talk to any of the servers and decided to write down their order and any other requests they had on scraps of paper, rudely handing them to whoever passed by.
You may have even had a customer who was completely unhinged and threw food or drinks at you because they didn't get their way. Maybe they even smashed a plate or two.
Perhaps someone you served was pretty pleasant and managed to say 'please' and 'thank you,' but at the end of their luxury meal they chose to dine and dash.
Whatever your story is about serving the rich at a fine dining establishment, I want to know all about it. Comment below all the details of your nightmare customer(s) or fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!