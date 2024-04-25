Unfortunately, there are still many stigmas surrounding bridge jobs and service work in general. Karli told us the biggest hurdle she had to overcome was the fear of other people's perceptions of her barista job. "It can be hard to not take society's opinion of me doing this and not internalize that. I think that is the one mental struggle of it," she said, adding that the people in her life have supported her decision overall, even if some expressed concern at first.

Just to be clear, service work is real work. It's intense and exhausting and can take a physical and mental toll. Karli's partner also works in the service industry, which gave her the "nudge" to pursue this path. "I really respect and love this person, and I don't think any less of him for doing the job that he does. So why can't I do it, too?"

