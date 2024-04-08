There's A Special Place In Hell For These 23 No-Good Customers Who Wanted To Ensure Their Server Had An Awful Day

Between the dreaded tipping screens and tips for self-checkout, tipping culture has gotten a bit controversial over the years. But I'd like to think there's still some basic tipping etiquette we should all stick to. Well, here are 23 instances where people looked at the tip line and threw etiquette out the window.
1.This note from a customer who was upset that they couldn't camp out at their table.
2.This suggestion.
3.This other suggestion (from an artist, by the looks of it).
4.This existential question for Luis.
5.This note from a disgruntled parent whose kid was throwing sugar at guests.
6.This unusable tip left at a Scottish bar.
7.This equally unusable ($1) tip.
8.This whole Yelp review.
9.This unfortunate eight-year-long joke.
10.This unfortunate four-year-long complaint.
11.This hotel worker's tip that should be burned ASAP.
12.Along with this server's tip from a group of teachers.
13.This person's "two cents."
14.This prayer.
15.This slightly more subtle prayer.
16.This not-so-subtle prayer.
17.<3
18.This novel.
19.This laundry list.
20.This response after coming in 15 minutes before close.
21.This threatening note.
22.This act of pettiness.
23.And to shed some positivity: This assortment of items that deserves some points for creativity.