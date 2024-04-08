    There's A Special Place In Hell For These 23 No-Good Customers Who Wanted To Ensure Their Server Had An Awful Day

    I just KNOW these customers couldn't wait to get home and open Yelp.

    Between the dreaded tipping screens and tips for self-checkout, tipping culture has gotten a bit controversial over the years. But I'd like to think there's still some basic tipping etiquette we should all stick to. Well, here are 23 instances where people looked at the tip line and threw etiquette out the window.

    1. This note from a customer who was upset that they couldn't camp out at their table.

    Receipt with handwritten message &quot;Be patient or get a desk job,&quot; a total of $53.00, and a $3.00 tip. Personal details are redacted
    The note reads: "Be patient...or get a desk job."

    2. This suggestion.

    Receipt with handwritten message that reads &quot;suck a dick&quot; instead of a tip
    3. This other suggestion (from an artist, by the looks of it).

    Receipt with handwritten note, total of $40.87, and a drawn unhappy face with word &quot;SMILE&quot;
    The note reads: "$0.00 (SMILE)"

    4. This existential question for Luis.

    Yellow flyer asking &quot;If you died right now, Luis, do you know for sure that you would go to HEAVEN?&quot;
    5. This note from a disgruntled parent whose kid was throwing sugar at guests.

    Receipt with $0 tip making total $116.91 with a note saying &quot;Tip: Don&#x27;t tell customer kids &#x27;don&#x27;t do that&#x27;&quot;
    6. This unusable tip left at a Scottish bar.

    A person&#x27;s hand placing a US dollar bill on a restaurant receipt with a total amount written in British pounds
    7. This equally unusable ($1) tip.

    A glass of water with a one dollar bill submerged inside, next to a salad plate on a wooden table
    8. This whole Yelp review.

    Note left on a table expressing dissatisfaction with a meal, mentioning overcooked lamb and overall negative dining experience
    The note reads: "Thank you for not recognizing my 60th b-day, even though I told the server. Food was mediocre at best. Mooshy lamb. And everything was incredibly bland. I asked a lot of people in [REDACTED] to recommend a good restaurant. This was one. Service was below average. Food AND wine [were] overrated! Will be reviewing this as overrated everywhere."

    9. This unfortunate eight-year-long joke.

    10. This unfortunate four-year-long complaint.

    Receipt note criticizing service with no tip for masks, calls for stopping mask use, deems it disrespectful
    The note reads: "No TIP given due to server wearing mask. This makes for a HORRIBLE dining experience. Please STOP having servers wearing masks. It's disgusting and disrespectful."

    11. This hotel worker's tip that should be burned ASAP.

    Handcuffs with fake fur and a note reading &quot;I have no use for these I hope you do!&quot; on a white surface
    12. Along with this server's tip from a group of teachers.

    A waiter&#x27;s organizer with receipts, a pen, and a sex toy
    13. This person's "two cents."

    Restaurant receipt with handwritten tip advice and a QR code, accompanied by a penny
    The note reads: "If your service was better, you would have gotten a better tip. [Your] service was not worth two cents."

    14. This prayer.

    Receipt with handwritten message, &quot;Tips for you&quot; and &quot;Pay it forward, next person.&quot; Total and tip amounts are crossed out
    The note reads: "I wish I could tip, but I pray the next person favors you more [than] I could."

    15. This slightly more subtle prayer.

    A stack of US one-dollar bills with &quot;In God We Trust&quot; circled
    16. This not-so-subtle prayer.

    17. <3

    Receipt showing a total of $34.43 with a heart drawn instead of a written tip
    18. This novel.

    Receipt with handwritten note expressing customer dissatisfaction over service and gratuity policy, resulting in no tip left
    The note reads: "Fix your attitude when working with customers and stop talkin' up for bad servers. [REDACTED] was rude and not helpful. FYI the customer is always right!! I asked 4 extra sauce and you gave me attitude and the noodles were dry as fuck!"

    19. This laundry list.

    Handwritten note with tips for work ethic, including smiling and taking responsibility
    The note reads: 

    "1. Smile

    2. Be friendly 

    3. Remember to serve water when asked for it

    4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one

    5. Pretend like you give a shit

    6. Smile. Say thank you. 

    7. Make your mother proud"

    20. This response after coming in 15 minutes before close.

    Receipt showing a total of $44.89 with a handwritten tip &quot;Ahh I&#x27;m Good&quot; and a signature
    21. This threatening note.

    Receipt with handwritten note: &quot;Don&#x27;t call my husband sweetheart,&quot; and the amount with no added tip
    22. This act of pettiness.

    Receipt showing a total of $46.281 with a $0.001 tip
    23. And to shed some positivity: This assortment of items that deserves some points for creativity.

    A restaurant bill with a tip calculated and a mini bottle of Fireball Whiskey and a cigarette left as a tip
