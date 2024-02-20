6. "'Forgive and forget' should be 'forgive, but don’t forget' because nine out of 10 times people's poor behavior is part of a behavioral pattern. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me for giving you the chance."

—u/rebeclectic



"As a kid, I strongly believed in forgiving and I still think it's the moral high ground if you can. But I don't think you always should have to forgive. There are occassions where someone hurt you too much and has no remorse over it. Why forgive someone like that? If you can, I think you are admirable, but if you can't, I completely understand. You're only human after all."

—u/Lvcivs2311