In the year 2024, teaching seems to be an increasingly frustrating and thankless job. From witnessing disrespectful trends like "mewing" to constantly fighting with parents, it's no wonder there's a nationwide teacher shortage.
I know from my grade school days (a long, long time ago) that there were always those students who would push teachers to the edge. So, if you're a teacher or have ever been one, I want to know about that *one kid* in your classroom.
I, personally, will never forget a student in my class who was constantly late and would enter through the window while our teacher wasn't looking, claiming to have been there the whole time.
Maybe you had a student who played a seemingly innocent prank that seriously backfired, like another student in my class who activated a stink bomb, making the whole building evacuate as kids started getting violently ill.
You might have had a student who was generally disrespectful and rude. Maybe you're a new teacher witnessing things like the "mewing" trend or have a student who refuses to do their work.
Maybe you even saw a student get expelled for doing something really over the top, like the students in this post; one of whom ran through the cafeteria naked with a backpack they lit on fire.
Whatever your story is about "that one kid" in your classroom or school, I want to know all about it. Comment below all the details of a current or past student who was particularly problematic, or fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!