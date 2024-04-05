  • Add Yours badge

I Want To Know About The Eye-Opening Moment That Made You Realize How Much You Love Teaching

We want to know all about what makes teaching worth it.

Claudia Santos
by Claudia Santos

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their nightmare encounters with students that made them want to quit. While many teachers shared some truly heartbreaking and shocking stories, a few still mentioned how much they loved their jobs.

So, teachers, let's be positive: What moment from your job made you realize how much you love it?

Maybe you had a struggling student but saw them have a significant breakthrough after being in your class. You might even keep in touch with them to this day and are always happy to learn about their success.

Maybe you had a stellar lesson plan one day and finally saw your students fully engaged and excited to learn after feeling like you hadn't been getting through to them for so long.

You might have even gotten through to the administration and solved some deep-rooted issues your school was having, benefiting students for years to come.

Whatever moment made you realize how much you love teaching, I want to know about it. Comment below with all the details of your positive or rewarding teaching experience, or fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!