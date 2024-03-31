17 "Time To Retire" Horror Stories From Teachers Who Had Awful Encounters With Today’s Students

1. "In one of my first years of teaching, I was in the middle of class when a student from another period stormed in on his cellphone, yelling. He ran up to me and put me in a headlock with the phone on my ear. The person on the phone was his mom. They were both angry that I gave him a failing grade (20%, not 0%!) for a lab report he wrote about an investigation we didn't do. The administration patted him on the back and sent him to class without consequence or admonishment."

"This student was a tall and burly high school boy. I am a short woman. Administrators told me that it was illegal for teachers to press charges or report students for assault/battery.

After many more issues, I left that school at the end of the year and found out he had done the same thing again. That teacher walked out and pressed charges. Now, I'm in a different state and couldn't be happier than I am at my current school."

—kimf4cdd008b1