    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 33 Ways To Keep Your Kids Busy For Hours

    Banish boredom once and for all.

    by
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Chandni Reddy
    by Chandni Reddy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Keep the rainy day blues at bay by creating an indoor obstacle course using painter's tape and string. They'll feel like super cool spies trying to maneuver through the hall without touching the string while burning off a ton of energy in the process — a real win-win!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of their child trying to maneuver through the red strings attached to the walls
    agirlandagluegun.com

    Take a look at the instructions at A Girl and a Glue Gun.

    P.S. If you don't have yarn lying around, you can simply stick painter's tape to create a web of pretend laser beams in a hallway. Get a pack of 11 rolls from Amazon for $35.80.

    Promising review: "We used to create an obstacle course in our house for our kids during our stay home order. Worked great. Fun colors. Very sticky." —lahayeb

    2. On the subject of painter's tape, if you've got a roll of it lying around, design a basic Hopscotch grid on the floor so they can enjoy this classic schoolyard game even when the weather sucks.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of the indoor hopscotch grid they created with tape
    prettyhandygirl.com

    Check out the tutorial at Pretty Handy Girl.

    3. Or snatch a vibrant hopscotch rug to brighten up the room with fun colors and play. Maybe you can even teach little Fido to hop through the boxes too!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $30.54+ (available in six colors/styles).

    Promising review: "This has been so fun for the kids! I have it in the hallway and they are always doing hopscotch. We have had it a few months now and it is holding up extremely well to constant use. Vacuums well and still looks fabulous. It seems to be the perfect thickness and the value for the money was very fair!" —Philip S.

    4. Bring the playground to you with an inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide, which is perfect for when the kiddos are begging to go to the park and don't seem to understand that you have to work from home and not from the park. This pops up in mere minutes and then folds flat for easy storage after playtime.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).

    The slide's capable of holding up to 50 pounds.

    Promising review: "We live in Michigan and winters can be tough for getting out to burn energy. My 2-year-old LOVES this slide. It is so easy to set up and take down, and it is a fast slide. So many little slides the kid barely starts sliding before their feet hit, but not this one. She plays with this thing for hours a day."Joe

    5. Burn off some of that endless kid energy with an ~eggs-ercising~ game: hide written activities in plastic eggs so when they open an egg, they have an energetic little task to do. It's part egg hunt, part gym glass, which are two of their favorite things, right?

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of the plastic eggs in a tray with one egg open showing an activity inside
    pagingfunmums.com

    Check out the instructions and activity printables at Paging Fun Mums.

    Get a pack of 50 plastic eggs from Amazon for $9.99.

    Promising review: "Not all plastic eggs are equal! I’m so impressed with these eggs! ALL of these brightly colored eggs came withOUT any cracks or missing pieces. And the most important factor is each egg snaps together tightly! This makes stuffing the eggs with prizes such an ease! Very pleased with this product." —Lisa S

    6. Mesmerize kids with this sci-fi-looking flying orb that flashes lights while floating in the air before eventually boomeranging right back at 'em. Is it magic? Sorcery? Aliens? Who knows what they'll decide, but the one thing we do know is that they won't be bothering you as long as they're playing with it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $25.60+ (available in seven colors).

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my daughter. It keeps her busy for hours and I am able to get lots of work done. This was a savior working from home during the pandemic — cheapest babysitter ever! Love the colors and aesthetic of the toy, too — great idea for an interactive toy." —Karissa Heck

    7. For the little mischief-makers who like to run around throwing things (all kids?), supply them with Crayola Globbles for a house-safe hurling object. According to reviewers, these sticky globs don't leave any sort of residue on walls or ceilings. Hallelujah!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).

    Promising review: "If you are a parent of little (or big!) kids, this is a gift that keeps giving. My kids have played with these for hours and hours. We have dogs and the balls easily wash and do not leave any residue on the ceiling or walls. The kids have created different games with them. Great $10 purchase!"Abigail

    8. Looking for a yummy kitchen activity you can do together? Make some sweet swirly lollipops by melting candy melts and then pouring the ooey gooey chocolate into a squeeze bottle, which can then be used to create all sorts of loopy designs. Lastly, don't forget the best part of all — eating them!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of their child holding the chocolate swirl lollipop
    meaningfulmama.com

    Check out the recipe at Meaningful Mama.

    Wiltons Candy Melts melt down easily and taste yummy, according to reviewers. Get a pack from Amazon for $9.88 (available in various flavors).

    9. And for the older aspiring bakers, this miniature baking set is just what they need to start whipping up pastries and confections all by themselves. The baked goods may be tiny, but their confidence in the kitchen will be HUGE.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $28.07.

    The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book.

    Promising review: "This keeps my daughter busy for HOURS! My daughter saw this online somewhere, and she asked for it as a birthday gift. I expected it to be cute, but not useful. As it turns out, I was completely wrong. She has regularly made mini chocolate chip cookies, and she'll be doing mini calzones tomorrow. It's adorable and the recipes totally work. She and her friends LOVE it." —Elura C. Kish

    10. Let them become archeologists for the day with this super ~cool~ ice block excavation activity (and you probably won't even have to go out and buy anything for it). Simply fill a plastic cup with water and tiny treasures like mini dinosaurs, plastic coins, or other small toys you have lying around, and pop it in the freezer for a bit. Once they're frozen, let your little digger uncover the goods with a small kid-safe hammer or water gun filled with warm water.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of their child playing with ice blocks with toys inside
    creatingreallyawesomefunthings.com

    See the step-by-step instructions at Creating Really Awesome Fun Things.

    Get a value pack of 82 dinosaur toys from Amazon for $9.95.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for at such a great price. You won’t find it cheaper anywhere!!!! My son likes when I put them in an ice cube tray to freeze so he can 'excavate' them! For his birthday party, we’re putting them in Easter eggs for the kids to find. So many fun ideas you can do with these!" —Bear

    11. Or, excite little science nerds and let them smash some rocks with this National Geographic geodes kit. Kids truly love any excuse to bust out the hammer and start hitting things.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands and one learning guide.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four sizes).

    Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle

    12. Enjoy all the fun of Play-Doh without forking over a ton of adult dough, aka $$ — just make your own instead! It's really easy, plus you can make all sorts of colors, *and* you can even recruit the kids to help, giving them yet another fun activity to do.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of red, yellow, and pink Play Dough
    mommypotamus.com

    Take a look at the full how-to at Mommypotamus.

    But if you're feeling lazy, a value pack of readymade Play-Doh is always a good thing to stock up on. Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $24.62.

    Promising review: "What can I say? It's Play Doh, and at the price point I got it, this was the best value for the money. There are two colors of almost every shade of the rainbow and they're all the nice big 3-ounce packages, not those tiny ones. My 8-year-old and 2-year-old are happy and delighted to spend many, many hours in the play kitchen making lots and lots of Play doh food. Everyone wins!" —Shiri Dori-Hacohen

    13. Check out this Melissa & Doug activity book for another great way to keep their hands busy. All they'll need is a pair of kid-safe scissors and maybe some table space, leaving you free to work distraction-free.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7

    14. Remember how much fun you used to have with scratch art? Let them in on the secret and get ready to see all the wildly cool and colorful artwork they create using their new rainbow scratch paper art set.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    Promising review: "I can not give these enough stars! These are the best thing ever, they keep my 5-year-old entertained for hours!" —turbo1795

    15. Assemble a themed "busy bag" for a fun and unique rainy day challenge. Collect a bunch of random items that all have something in common (like the blogger's glow-themed bag below!) and then see what their budding minds can come up with. Build, play, create, the possibilities are endless!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of a gray busy bag with foam putty and other items
    somedayilllearn.com

    Get all the deets at Someday I'll Learn.

    16. Struggling to come up with ideas for that busy bag or box? Get some inspiration from this value pack of 500+ puffy stickers...or just give your kid some stickers as is, and they'll be busy for hours just sticking, peeling, and re-sticking 'em all over the playroom.

    20 sheets of stickers
    Amazon

    Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $5.99.

    The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.

    Promising review: "I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window. You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers." —Elizabeth A. Zapf

    17. Entertain your child for hours all without lifting a finger when you set up a bubble machine. They'll get to enjoy a magical bubble wonderland while you can finally get some of those important adult things done...or maybe just go to the bathroom in peace.

    Child in a wig and backpack plays with bubbles on a porch, near toy cars
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98.

    Promising review: ""Our two toddlers love this bubble machine! All you need is some bubble water and this will keep them busy for a long time. We only cleaned it once or twice in one season but otherwise never had any problem with it. This will make a great gift for someone's birthday (especially if you don't know what to get), I know as a parent we would welcome something like this over a toy car or stuffed animals." —Blaine Bryant

    18. Challenge your little one and their friends to the goofiest game of hind-and-go-seek by hiding this Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek toy. Once you've hidden the fake rainbow-colored poo, it'll yell out "yoo-hoo" and give other hysterical clues about its hiding place, meaning you won't get roped into the game yourself but can still take some credit for playing with them. This is truly a must for kids (or adults, TBH) who love toilet humor.

    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When its hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance....even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, its poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman

    19. And while we're talking about things that light up, create a ~kid's club in da tub~ by tossing a few glow sticks in the water. Just be forewarned, bath time will be such a party that they probably won't want to leave (aka get out, get dressed, and go to bed).

    Glow sticks in various colors packaged in tubes with text &quot;Party Sticks, 8&quot; Glowing Bracelets, 100 pack&quot;
    Amazon

    Get a pack of 100 glow sticks from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and two additional sizes).

    Promising review: "We used these for bath night for my young kids. We like to do random things to make bath time fun for our kids. We turned off the lights and put glow sticks and turned on music for the kids to listen, bathe and have a fun time. They loved it! These glow sticks are a good price for the amount you get. We bought these about three months ago and still have some leftover as we don't use them every bath time. We have used them to 'hunt monsters' and it makes the nighttime not so scary for my kids. They absolutely love playing with the glow sticks!" —Meg K.

    20. Need a fast and fun way to get those wiggles out before bedtime? Set up a last-minute battle in your backyard or living room with these Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers. Silliness, hilarity (and hopefully exhaustion) will ensue!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

    Promising review: "The kids have been playing with this for hours. One of them even asked if they could sleep in it. It’s great for winter indoor fun. I highly recommend this product." —RyanAndFaith

    21. Enjoy an afternoon out in nature while also getting artsy and creative. On your walk through the yard or local park, collect some rocks then use paint pens to draw cute (and/or creepy) rock bugs.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of various bugs painted on rocks
    athriftymom.com

    Find all the info at A Thrifty Mom.

    Get a pack of 16 paint pens from Amazon for $17.98+ (also available in a 12-pack and 30-pack).

    22. Or, skip all the prep work and opt for a rock painting kit instead. They'll have just as much fun creating ~rocking~ artwork and then you can head to the local park afterward and spread them about to leave uplifting messages of positivity for other park-goers. ❤️

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each kit comes with 10 rocks, eight colors of waterproof paint, a paint brush, rock transfer designs, and tracking stickers.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.56+ (available in seven styles).

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite craft kits ever! My 4-year-old found it very engaging and spent hours painting the rocks and applying the transfers. He is excited to hide the rocks around for people to find. Very cute activity." —Lou

    23. Make learning sight words fun and frazzle-free by playing this exciting sight words Bingo game! I don't know about you, but I'd much rather play a game to teach them new words than try to teach them memorization skills.

    Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
    Amazon

    The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca

    24. While we're on the subject of learning letters and words, transform the ball pit into something that's secretly educational by using a Sharpie to write the ABCs on the plastic balls. Next, come up with some easy and fun games to test and practice their letter recognition, such as placing alphabet balls in their matching bucket!

    somedayilllearn.com

    Check out all the deets at Someday I'll Learn.

    Get a pack of 100 balls from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).

    Promising review: "Amazing for a ball pit area for younger children, vibrant and beautiful colors." —Christine

    25. If they love playing games, but only on digital screens, swap out the iPad for this wooden puzzle to give them a hands-on, IRL version of Tetris instead!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    P.S. Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from three to 12. Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with how popular this was! I just bought it as a side gift for a child just because it was cheap and it was a puzzle-type toy. However, this kept both kids and adults immensely entertained for hours. It was challenging for everyone but a fun challenge. I’m purchasing another so we can race each other to finish at the next gathering." —Mrs. Dinkleberg

    26. When you're about to snap from the broken record of "I'm bored," this *crunchy slime* recipe will save your sanity! It's messy for sure, but they'll be squealing with delight and definitely not bored (thank god) as they squish and squeeze it.

    Blogger&#x27;s child holding the homemade slime in their hands
    gingersnapcrafts.com

    Take a look at the crunchy slime recipe at Ginger Snap Crafts.

    27. Or wow them with a unicorn slime kit that boasts over 25,000 5-star reviews (!!!) so you don't have to bother making any messy slime yourself. They'll love it, and you'll love how busy it keeps them!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This kit comes with everything the kiddos need to make their own slime: glue, 100% safe slime activator, unicorn beads, inks, textures, slime containers and instructions.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.91+ (available in three versions).

    Promising review: "My oldest daughter has been an only child for 8 years and a week ago she was crowned big sister. I bought this slime kit for her so we could have an activity to do at home. We absolutely loved it. It was easy to make a slime or two while the baby napped and provided hours and hours of fun while giving my daughter and I time to spend together doing something she loved. You can make a lot of slimes with the included ingredients so it felt like I really got my money's worth" —Mandii Vi

    28. If slime and other messes strike your carpet, fear not! Just bust out a realistic Dyson Ball toy vacuum that features pretty decent working suction and put your little helper to work. If they want to clean even more floors because they're having so much fun, even better!

    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three styles).

    Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer

    29. Looking for a building challenge that isn't Legos? Well, all you need is some spaghetti and marshmallows! Seriously, they'll be able to build all sorts of cool and complex structures using just these two pantry items.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of various marshmallow noodle structures
    athriftymom.com

    Check out all the deets at A Thrifty Mom.

    Psst, looking for a building toy? Studies have shown a Magna-Tiles set will hold any kid's attention wayyyy longer than most toys. JK, but seriously, any parent who has bought this building set will attest that it'll keep your kids building for hours upon hours so you have some "me" time.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 for a 32-piece set or $119.99 for a 100-piece set.

    Promising review: "Seriously the best gift we have ever gotten our son. He has these at his preschool and, since Christmas, at home too and he never tires of them. In fact he plays with these almost every day and his creativity astounds me. He learns so much about how to put things together and his imagination runs wild. He would play with these for hours if he could!!" —Amazon Customer

    30. For another building and engineering activity, challenge them to construct intricate marble-run structures. My brother and I used to have endless fun creating our mazes and racing our marbles!

    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four set styles).

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    31. Save yourself the headache of dealing with rambunctious kids and just bust out a pack of parachute toys to keep them entertained. These are ingeniously designed not to tangle even after being tossed again and again from the top of the stairs and balcony, so they won't even have to ask you to "fix it."

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.29.

    Promising review: "My 10-year-old nephew has hours of fun with these tossing them off the deck. They hold his attention. Very durable! Soldiers have landed in trees, on brick, in the bird feeder, in the pool, in a rose garden and once behind enemy lines (our neighbors yard with a big dig) no damage yet, not even from rose thorns or the enemy dog!" —JoAnne Smith

    32. When in doubt, board game it out. The whole fam will be laughing hysterically after a few rounds of this fast, silly, and simple Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game, and I guarantee absolutely nobody will be bored.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins!

    Get it from Amazon for $9.84.

    Promising review: "The title says it all! You must buy this game if you’re looking to get your kids off their butts, computers, phones, or TV! My children sat for hours, five to be exact, just playing this and laughing. It was a lot of fun for my husband and I to hear them not fighting and doing something together. Loads of fun!! We even loved playing with them!! 🥰🤘" —Melinda Haiden

    33. Finally, slip these games for the road in your bag to make sure they're kept busy during long car rides and road trips, because otherwise, all they're gonna do is ask "Are we there yet?" on repeat followed by "I'm bored."

    the car game
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $8.22.

    Promising review: "Great and easy to follow games. Our kids had a lot of fun and time just flew by quickly during the 5-hour car ride. Would highly recommend to friends!" —Angelasz

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.