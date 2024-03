Just 33 Ways To Keep Your Kids Busy For Hours

10.

Let them become archeologists for the day with this super ~cool~ ice block excavation activity (and you probably won't even have to go out and buy anything for it). Simply fill a plastic cup with water and tiny treasures like mini dinosaurs , plastic coins, or other small toys you have lying around, and pop it in the freezer for a bit. Once they're frozen, let your little digger uncover the goods with a small kid-safe hammer or water gun filled with warm water.