    20 Reviewer-Loved Things From Nordstrom That You’ll Want To Add To Cart ASAP

    No buyer's remorse here.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Kiehl's Midnight Recovery face oil designed to do the hard work of smoothing your skin overnight so you can wake up feeling (and looking) radiant and all you had to do was catch some Z's. Filled with a blend of botanical oils, squalene, and primrose, reviewers swear by this face oil after adding it to their nighttime routines.

    Promising review: "I am in awe of this amazing nighttime recovery product! I have never been consistent when it came to cleaning and moisturizing my face before bedtime BUT I have not missed a night since Christmas! I love oil opposed to lotion for nighttime. I put 4–5 drops on my left palm and use the first three fingertips of my right hand to dab the oil around my face. Then I massage it in. In a matter of minutes my skin feels like silk. JUST LOVE IT! The lavender not only smells great but is very relaxing. At first I thought the price might keep me from buying it on a regular basis but it goes a l-o-n-g ways! I have been using it nightly since Christmas and barely put a dent in it. I will use this product for the rest of my life! Give it a whirl. Simply amazing!" —Babsi

    Price: $30+ (available in four sizes)

    2. A pair of Zella's "Live-In" high-waisted leggings, which as the name implies, you will be living in 24/7. Reviewers are obsessed with how they fit (i.e. comfy, no-slipping, and figure-sculpting) *and* how they feel — cool and moisture-wicking.

    Promising review: "Long-time Zella fan here! I have several colors of this leggings style, but the full-length black ones are my go-to. They are comfy, versatile, and long-lasting. The high waist sits just right and is never an annoyance. My size sold out during the anniversary sale, but I happily paid full price (still a bargain compared to other brands) to add another pair into my rotation." —Prof MT

    Price: $59 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL in five colors and 1X–3X in two colors)

    3. A bottle of the beloved Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer to soothe and nourish any dry, flaky skin, because winter is coming so you'd best be prepared.

    Promising review: "I've tried most all the drugstore brands made for very dry skin and many expensive brands from the dermatologists' offices and department stores. Nothing comes close to moisturizing my skin as well as this. Best of all, it doesn't leave any greasy residue because it penetrates exceptionally well. Been using it as my body moisturizer for three years now and soooo wish I'd tried it sooner. My man regularly compliments the silky softness of my skin. That's a great thing for someone who battled dry, flaky skin to hear. (He's never known me with dry skin and as long as they keep making this stuff, he never will.) This past winter I also discovered it makes the best lip moisturizer. My lips were a mess during a trip to NYC. I'd forgotten my lip balm and my facial moisturizers weren't making a dent in the scales. Used this in desperation and much to my surprise, my crusty lips were soft in a matter of minutes. I've never experienced that quick a turn around, not with Vaseline or expensive lip balms, etc. Been sleeping with a thick coat of this on my lips ever since and now never have chapped lips. It works better than the rest because the moisture really penetrates. I still use a lip balm sometimes, as this stuff isn't the right base for some lipsticks, but for overall lip condition, this has been a holy grail product. I used to share this stuff with all my friends and family but rarely have to these days as most all are converts who have their own. Even my Dad, who hated every other moisturizer he tried on his very dry skin and who thinks department store beauty products are all pure scam, now buys and uses this stuff regularly." —2kilee

    Price: $16+ (available in five sizes and in a refill option)

    4. A long lightweight knit cardigan for whenever you need to wrap yourself in a cozy lil hug, but not in the omg-I'm-stuck-under-the-weight-of-this-blanket kind of way. Truly the perfect layer for all 12 months of the year but especially these next few months!

    Promising review: "These BD sweaters live up to the hype. They are so soft and warm. I got mine for a steal during the anniversary sale for like $70. I’m not sure I’d pay full price for one since I live in the desert and we don’t really have sweater weather around here much lol. But I’m happy with this purchase and it looks great with a cami, jeans and sandals. If I lived somewhere with cold months I’d be buying more of these!" —Katieann11

    Price: $120 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    5. A convertible strapless bra that actually does it all: stays up *without* straps but can be worn with straps too, doesn't suffocate the twins (in other words, it's comfy), provides full coverage, AND makes your chest look amazing. Yep, I'm sold.

    Promising review: "This Wacoal strapless bra is the best strapless bra I've ever had the pleasure to own. It has detachable straps that come with it. The bra has grips along the inside of the bra to help your bra stay on if you're going fully strapless. The grips are not uncomfortable at all. The bra is very full coverage for a strapless and slightly thicker than what most people would prefer. The bra provides great lifting for larger cup sizes. As a person who wears a 38D, I love how comfortable it feels on my body, the fuller coverage, and lift it gives me. After I put this bra on, I looked at myself in the mirror and went: "oh my god, my chest looks amazing!" My favorite part are the detachable straps that makes this bra so versatile. The cup doesn't enhance the size of my breasts, but what it does is contain it and give it a nice shape! For customers that have slightly larger chests, you will either love it or hate it. Since the bra is a little thicker, you might find it uncomfortable. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone who is looking for a versatile strapless bra that won't slip and fall! It's a very well made product that's definitely worth the money!" —tulipsxx

    Price: $49.40+ (originally $70, available in band sizes 30–44, cup sizes B–G, and four colors)

    6. An ultra-soft, ultra-absorbent bath towel, which you probably wouldn't expect to be anything special (after all, it's a bath towel!), and yet, has over 680 reviewers giving it five stars with many saying it's hands down the best, most luxurious towel they've ever used.

    Promising review: "I was concerned at first because the towels were so soft I was afraid they wouldn’t be absorbent….I was wrong! These are the best towels I have ever purchased!!! You cannot go wrong as they are large, soft, absorbent and wash beautifully." —Swigg

    Price: $29 (available in two colors)

    7. A leather clog since it's not only sleek and professional-looking, but has also received a big thumbs up from the American Podiatric Medical Association for their supportive design. It's no wonder medical professionals love 'em or that they've got over 180 5-star reviews on Nordstrom!

    Promising review: "If you’re a Dansko fan, you know. These are perfection. Roomy and feels good. The arch support is spectacular. Love." —shoeyshawna

    Price: $134.95+ (available in women's sizes 4.5–13, including wide fits, and in two colors)

    8. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas for anyone who's sick of lounging around in a tattered old T-shirt and shorts. Yes, you *can* be both stylish and comfy while watching TV! And if you like to sleep in pants, there's also a full-length set.

    Promising review: "The perfect solution to sleeping hot. Soft, silky and SO comfortable." —TTTH

    Price: $40.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 11 colors/prints)

    9. A Giorgio Armani liquid lipstick because it feels smooth and creamy on your lips while locking in a highly pigmented matte finish. In other words, your beautiful lip color won't be going anywhere, and you won't be desperately reaching for the chapstick when you finally take it off!

    Promising review: "I NEVER wear lipstick but I love this lacquer. It goes on very smooth and settles into a beautiful matte after a few minutes. It doesn't dry out my lips and the color lasts for three to four hours without reapplication if you're careful (beware: it comes off on everything). I have the 'Laque de Chine" color and it is a great red for my fair complexion (light brown hair, hazel eyes)." —Albirofo

    Price: $31.50+ (available in 23 shades)

    10. A super soft leopard-print throw blanket you (and your furbabies) will soon find yourself snuggling under each and every night. Bring on the cozy fall nights! 😻

    Promising review: "I love and enjoy these throws so much that I invested in two of them so far! They are extremely soft and very calming when sick! They also wash well and hold up for a long time! If anyone is on the fence! Jump off — it’s so worth it, in my opinion!" —JacquelineA27

    Price: $180 (available in four colors)

    11. A Sweaty Betty tapered athletic pant boasting such a sleek look you can likely get away with wearing them to the office. Are these gonna become my new go-to pants? Why yes, yes they are.

    Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout and will be perfect for travel too. For a reference, I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both Small and Medium, Small looks perfect." —Waggsie

    Price: $118 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    12. A highly pigmented MAC eyeshadow if you want a rich, saturated eye color that'll stay vibrant and crease-free all day long. No joke, the formula's designed to last for at least eight hours wet or dry!

    Promising review: "I have been using this brand for decades and it never fails me. I highly recommend this blue color too. it goes on so smooth and stays for the full day. Even if you cry or sweat, this makeup stays!" —METSBLUEEYES

    Price: $21+ (available in 57 shades)

    13. An Ugg mini boot to keep your toesies nice 'n toasty in adorably cute style this fall and winter. Just an FYI, these tend to sell out fast during the holidays so you'll want to get your hands on a pair as soon as possible.

    Promising review: "I just love these mini boots! Not only do they go perfect with skinny jeans for the Fall/Winter, but the color on the Chestnut Suede is exactly as pictured. If you wear a mid-size, my recommendation is to go down a size. I typically wear a 6.5 and the 6 fits perfect. Now I'm just waiting for some cooler weather to make its way to Texas so I can slide these minis on." —JNun85

    Price: $150 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and nine colors)

    14. A Dyson Airwrap because if you haven't invested in this beloved multi-styling hair tool, it's high time. Reason being: it's basically like having your own personal salon blowout whenever and wherever you want one — you even have the choice of straight, wavy, or curly hair, depending on which attachment you use!

    Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the air wrap styler because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it 6 weeks ago and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer curling iron and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair and I put it half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier too, hot tools are bad for your hair and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron it’s a win." —alisonshops6

    Price: $599.99

    15. A Cuisinart cordless electric kettle that lets you boil the water to your *exact* desired temperature with six presets optimized for every type of tea: delicate, green, white, oolong, French press, and black (full boil). Game. Changer.

    My grandma has one of these, and every time I go to visit, I say to myself, "Wow, I really need to buy one of these." I am an avid tea drinker, but particularly of herbal and green teas, which means I'm usually guessing with my normal kettle to stop it before a full boil. With this, all my problems are eliminated. It truly is a beautifully simple, yet genius, kettle. My only regret is waiting until this very minute to finally add it to my cart.

    Promising review: "Truly the best on the market hands down. I am now purchasing my second kettle after the lid became a little loose on one that I have used heavily for a decade. This other kettle moved three states and 12 total moves. It was amazing! All jokes aside, I used to work with a butler who started his career working for Queen Elizabeth. This is the tea kettle he would use specifically because it had the proper temperatures for each type of tea. A family member kept having her Breville tea kettle break. She was replacing them once a year. I bought her one of these and she has had it for 4+ years now. She loves it. Uses it many times a day and no issue. She regularly brings it up when we chat because she likes it so much. Basically, if I could give this more than 5 stars I would. This tea kettle is amazing! Like most all Cuisinart products it is a fantastic reliable, durable buy." —CGene

    Price: $99.95

    16. A Slip pure silk pillowcase since it'll help you get that much-needed *beauty rest*. Not only does it feel super luxurious, but it'll also help soothe skin to prevent breakouts and leave your hair feeling soft and shiny come morning. 😌

    Promising review: “Must-have! I always heard sleeping on a silk pillowcase was better for your hair and skin, but never actually tried it and just slept on cotton. I always had some redness on my cheeks (especially in the morning), and my hair was always really prone to breakage around my face. After one night of sleeping on this pillowcase, I was sold. When I woke up, my skin felt so nice, and there was no redness. After sleeping on this for about a week, I started to notice so much less breakage; my hair was healthier and more manageable. My skin is so much less sensitive, and my hair looks amazing. I have had this pillow for a month now, and it is worth every penny!” —carolcarolcarol

    Price: $89+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)

    17. An Urban Decay All Nighter long-lasting makeup setting spray to make sure your ~on fleek~ look stays, well, on fleek throughout the day. There's a reason it won the 2020 Allure Magazine "Best of Beauty Award" — and that reason is because it really truly works!

    Promising review: "This setting spray is by far my favorite! It really does make your makeup last all day with the perfect natural finish. I have tried many others but like I said this one blows all of them out of the water for all-day wear. If you want something more for hydration, you could try the Fresh-Rose Water Toner. It isn't a setting spray per se, but if you want hydration and a pretty finish on the skin I love that one more than UD's hydration setting spray. You can use it under and over your makeup. Plus, it doubles as the best alcohol-free toner for all skin types!" —AnhelyT

    Price: $16+ (available in two sizes)

    18. A pair of Quay sunglasses that will give you an immediate boost of confidence whenever you put them on. Trust me, everyone's gonna be wondering just who you are!

    Promising review: "Super chic, lightweight and I get a ton of compliments on these." —AnnR

    Price: $65+ (available in two colors)

    19. An upscale Archipelago Botanicals soy candle so you can fill your space with a unique and delicious scent — either pomegranate citrus or mango tangerine — and settle into those cozy fall relaxation vibes. Not to mention, the aesthetic look of the candles themselves is just as pleasing.

    Promising review: "Can't explain to you how much I love this candle. Let me say this though, it'll always be a staple in my stash. The scent is definitely in your face, but in an invigorating way. I look forward to lighting it everyday. Don't waste your money on cheap candles like Glade, those have nothing on this. You really get your money's worth..." —Elliecuz

    Price: $32 (available in two scents)

    20. An Aveda hand relief cream to restore your dry, chapped hands back to baby-soft smoothness, all without the use of parabens, petroleum, formaldehyde, and other yucky ingredients. The secret: andiroba oil and other hydrating plants in the formula.

    This cruelty-free product is free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, animal ingredients, paraffin, lanolin, and synthetic fragrances.

    Promising review: "This hand cream is amazing. I had been using a locally made organic hand salve, which, while aromatic and packed with natural oils, is, regrettably, a little too greasy for constant use. I was shopping around for something new to try and came across the rave reviews for this product on this site. I had my doubts about Aveda- they do make some good products but they are often not as naturally sourced as they promote. Upon checking the ingredients of the hand cream, it seemed worth a try. I'm glad I did! After just one use the difference really is like night and day!! Very, very pleased!" —TracySamanthaLord

    Price: $11+ (available in two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.