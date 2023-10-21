20 Reviewer-Loved Things From Nordstrom That You’ll Want To Add To Cart ASAP

1. A Kiehl's Midnight Recovery face oil designed to do the hard work of smoothing your skin overnight so you can wake up feeling (and looking) radiant and all you had to do was catch some Z's. Filled with a blend of botanical oils, squalene, and primrose, reviewers swear by this face oil after adding it to their nighttime routines.
2. A pair of Zella's "Live-In" high-waisted leggings, which as the name implies, you will be living in 24/7. Reviewers are obsessed with how they fit (i.e. comfy, no-slipping, and figure-sculpting) *and* how they feel — cool and moisture-wicking.
3. A bottle of the beloved Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer to soothe and nourish any dry, flaky skin, because winter is coming so you'd best be prepared.
4. A long lightweight knit cardigan for whenever you need to wrap yourself in a cozy lil hug, but not in the omg-I'm-stuck-under-the-weight-of-this-blanket kind of way. Truly the perfect layer for all 12 months of the year but especially these next few months!
5. A convertible strapless bra that actually does it all: stays up *without* straps but can be worn with straps too, doesn't suffocate the twins (in other words, it's comfy), provides full coverage, AND makes your chest look amazing. Yep, I'm sold.
6. An ultra-soft, ultra-absorbent bath towel, which you probably wouldn't expect to be anything special (after all, it's a bath towel!), and yet, has over 680 reviewers giving it five stars with many saying it's hands down the best, most luxurious towel they've ever used.
7. A leather clog since it's not only sleek and professional-looking, but has also received a big thumbs up from the American Podiatric Medical Association for their supportive design. It's no wonder medical professionals love 'em or that they've got over 180 5-star reviews on Nordstrom!
8. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas for anyone who's sick of lounging around in a tattered old T-shirt and shorts. Yes, you *can* be both stylish and comfy while watching TV! And if you like to sleep in pants, there's also a full-length set.
9. A Giorgio Armani liquid lipstick because it feels smooth and creamy on your lips while locking in a highly pigmented matte finish. In other words, your beautiful lip color won't be going anywhere, and you won't be desperately reaching for the chapstick when you finally take it off!
10. A super soft leopard-print throw blanket you (and your furbabies) will soon find yourself snuggling under each and every night. Bring on the cozy fall nights! 😻
11. A Sweaty Betty tapered athletic pant boasting such a sleek look you can likely get away with wearing them to the office. Are these gonna become my new go-to pants? Why yes, yes they are.
12. A highly pigmented MAC eyeshadow if you want a rich, saturated eye color that'll stay vibrant and crease-free all day long. No joke, the formula's designed to last for at least eight hours wet or dry!
13. An Ugg mini boot to keep your toesies nice 'n toasty in adorably cute style this fall and winter. Just an FYI, these tend to sell out fast during the holidays so you'll want to get your hands on a pair as soon as possible.
14. A Dyson Airwrap because if you haven't invested in this beloved multi-styling hair tool, it's high time. Reason being: it's basically like having your own personal salon blowout whenever and wherever you want one — you even have the choice of straight, wavy, or curly hair, depending on which attachment you use!
15. A Cuisinart cordless electric kettle that lets you boil the water to your *exact* desired temperature with six presets optimized for every type of tea: delicate, green, white, oolong, French press, and black (full boil). Game. Changer.
16. A Slip pure silk pillowcase since it'll help you get that much-needed *beauty rest*. Not only does it feel super luxurious, but it'll also help soothe skin to prevent breakouts and leave your hair feeling soft and shiny come morning. 😌
17. An Urban Decay All Nighter long-lasting makeup setting spray to make sure your ~on fleek~ look stays, well, on fleek throughout the day. There's a reason it won the 2020 Allure Magazine "Best of Beauty Award" — and that reason is because it really truly works!
18. A pair of Quay sunglasses that will give you an immediate boost of confidence whenever you put them on. Trust me, everyone's gonna be wondering just who you are!
19. An upscale Archipelago Botanicals soy candle so you can fill your space with a unique and delicious scent — either pomegranate citrus or mango tangerine — and settle into those cozy fall relaxation vibes. Not to mention, the aesthetic look of the candles themselves is just as pleasing.
20. An Aveda hand relief cream to restore your dry, chapped hands back to baby-soft smoothness, all without the use of parabens, petroleum, formaldehyde, and other yucky ingredients. The secret: andiroba oil and other hydrating plants in the formula.
