If You Love Masturbation, Then You Should Know Reviewers Adore These 30 Lovehoney Products

1. A fiery flame vibrator that'll flicker like a tongue to bring the heat (metaphorically speaking, that is) and leave you feeling ~tongue-tied.~ 🔥
2. A rechargeable clitoral stimulator because it creates mind-blowing, oral-sex-mimicking pulsing sensations with literally the touch of a button (and maybe a few more touches as you have fun with the six levels of intensity). Ummm, sign me up!
3. Or, this similar suction toy if you want the same pleasure-inducing air technology at a much more affordable price tag. The trade-off? This one's not fully waterproof, and it runs on batteries instead of USB charging, but it's still got six powerful vibration settings that will leave you breathless and quivering.
4. A We-Vibe couples' vibrator that can be controlled either via app or the squeeze-remote (the harder you or your partner squeezes, the more intense the vibrations, baby!). It's a fun way to spice things up for long-distance lovers, but it doesn't disappoint IRL, either.
5. An extra powerful cordless magic wand so you can enjoy super strong vibrations (with eight settings to choose from!) wherever it feels good on your body.
6. A classic waterproof 7-inch vibrator with seven powerful settings and speeds, while still being absolutely whisper-quiet, making it the *ideal* choice if you have nosy roommates or just want some discrete ~me time~.
7. A triple-function rabbit vibrator featuring a rotating shaft, clit-stimulating rabbit ears, *and* anal beads for those of you who get off best when everything is stimulated. You know what they say — three is the magic number! 😉
8. A stainless-steel curved dildo since it can expertly target your G-spot or your P-spot, either of which will leave you moaning and quaking. And for some extra fun, you can play around with temperature by running it under some hot or cold water beforehand.
9. An adorable waterproof pebble vibrator because it has a cute and sophisticated aesthetic, but more importantly, delivers some pretty powerful sensations on your lil' love button. Definitely a must if you're an external pleasure person.
10. A rechargeable mini vibrator set if you want options and lots of 'em. This comes with a small rocket vibe base and four interchangeable silicone heads, meaning you can easily change things up whenever you feel like it.
11. A mini rechargeable bullet for a vibe that's small but mighty. Not only does it have 10 exciting settings, but it's also the *perfect* travel size — and trust me, you're gonna want to bring it along wherever you go. (Although it'll get plenty of use without ever leaving your bedroom, too).
12. A vibrating blow-job stroker because the extra sensation will absolutely ~blow~ their mind (pun intended).
13. A silicone finger vibrator since it'll add extra sensation and pleasure without requiring you to change up your technique — just slip it on and let the buzz bring you bliss!
14. A completely waterproof rabbit ears vibrator to expertly pinpoint your clit so you can fully enjoy the tingling sensations of all three vibration speeds and four patterns — either with or without internal penetration.
15. A realistic 8-inch vibrating dildo that feels pretty much like the real thing — except maybe even better? After all, it's got all the texture, size, and girth you love but *also* multi-speed vibrations, sooooo.... 🤷♀️
16. A three-speed micro massage wand if you want all the mind-blowing, pleasure-inducing bliss of a vibrating massage wand, but without quite so much bulk. This battery-powered mini might even make it easier to reach some of those hard-to-pinpoint spots, especially since it has a flexible, bendy neck.
17. A whisper-quiet and waterproof G-spot rabbit vibe that will have you riding waves of unbelievable pleasure as it stimulates your clitoris and G-spot at the same time. Get ready to experience the magic of the all-mighty *blended orgasm.* P.S. It's Fifty Shades of Grey approved. 😏
18. Or a thrusting rabbit vibe for a slightly different yet just as mind-blowing way to experience the magic of simultaneous internal-external pleasure. This baby hits the G-spot with more of a back-and-forth thrusting action (as opposed to gentle rocking) and, of course, has those same tingly rabbit ears to target the clitoris.
19. A Fleshlight textured masturbator that will tease you (or your partner) with stimulating bumps inside the real-feel sleeve. It's especially ideal for edging — which means even greater pleasure when the moment does finally come. There's a reason it's a #1 bestseller!
20. A vibrating butt plug so you can feel entirely new sensations of pleasure from back-door play, especially if you opt to actually turn it on and stimulate those sensitive nerve endings with some extra buzzing.
21. A realistic thrusting vibrator that's definitely a must-have for those who can't get enough when it comes to internal penetration. With seven speeds and three vibration patterns, there's tons of powerful back-and-forth thrusting action to enjoy here, no partner required.
22. A glass dildo set since it comes with not one but two beautiful double-ended toys to get you going — so really it's like *four* 4.8-star sex toys! One is more curved to target the G-spot or P-spot, while the other has some extra stimulating raised nodules throughout the shaft. So many possibilities!
23. A set of color-changing silicone nipple suckers ready to give you plenty of playful sensation on top, while leaving your hands free to focus on ~other things~ down below.
24. A rose-shaped clitoral stimulator because you deserve a romantic gesture of self-love — and what better way than to give yourself this beautiful red bud and indulge in the 10 suction modes? If you're hesitant about the look of sex toys, this might be the perfect one to start with!
25. A "realistic" 8-inch suction cup dildo because it even has life-like balls at the base. This thing's ideal for anyone who likes to take charge of the rhythm in a very active way — just suction it to a surface and then ride off into bliss. 🤠
26. A mini G-spot vibrator designed to hit that ultimate sweet spot. It might not look intimidating, but it'll have you weak in the knees in mere minutes.
27. A rechargeable clitoral vibrator since it's cute and compact, but more importantly, delivers some pretty powerful sensations on your lil' love button.
28. A lipstick bullet vibe that, just like its makeup counterpart, is sleek, seductive, and powerful. Pucker up for a bold and sexy kiss (if you know what I mean). 💋
29. A sleek G-spot vibrator because this slender, curved beauty will perfectly target that special spot. Fair warning, though — the three speeds and four vibration patterns are pretty powerful, but not the quietest.
30. A Blowmotion Masturbator — a mighty toy that envelops the tip of the penis before adding both vibration and heat. It's hard to get more spicy than that playing solo. 🔥
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.