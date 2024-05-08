BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Love Masturbation, Then You Should Know Reviewers Adore These 30 Lovehoney Products

    Get ready to meet your new ~playtime~ BFF. 😏

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A fiery flame vibrator that'll flicker like a tongue to bring the heat (metaphorically speaking, that is) and leave you feeling ~tongue-tied.~ 🔥

    The red flame-shaped vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of clit stims for a long time. I’ve been a long standing bullet user, having tried other stims and found them lacking. I wanted to treat myself to something new and a little different and saw this. Oh...my...god...this is just out-of-this-world amazing. Much quieter than any other similar-sized stim I’ve used and so so soft! The flickering action is mind-blowing. I’ve never been a fan of different settings on bullets, but I flicked through the settings on this, and they are all pretty intense — something for everyone, and to a point, you get the feeling of not doing all the work yourself, which I absolutely love. In a nutshell. Buy this. I might even buy another one in case this one dies at some point. Because I don’t think life will ever be the same." —Lisacrow

    Price: $59.99

    2. A rechargeable clitoral stimulator because it creates mind-blowing, oral-sex-mimicking pulsing sensations with literally the touch of a button (and maybe a few more touches as you have fun with the six levels of intensity). Ummm, sign me up!

    The pink stimulator resting in someone&#x27;s palm, showing the silicon-tipped suction area and control panel, with power button and - and + controls for speed
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this toy as it’s easy to use, clean, and gets you to your O quick. It’s great for alone time or with a partner. It mimics oral sex, so that when your partner doesn’t want to go down, you have an alternative. I think this is great for anyone, including a beginner." —Lovehoney Customer

    Price: $99

    3. Or, this similar suction toy if you want the same pleasure-inducing air technology at a much more affordable price tag. The trade-off? This one's not fully waterproof, and it runs on batteries instead of USB charging, but it's still got six powerful vibration settings that will leave you breathless and quivering.

    The purple suction toy with duck design on handle
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking at these style of sex toys for a while, especially as they’d been coming up on socials/being talked about a lot. I was so so curious as everyone had said they were like no other, but every one I’d see was an extortionate price and wasn’t worth it for me. When I saw this one and read the reviews I thought why not, may as well try it. When I say groundbreaking…honestly. It took me 30 seconds to climax and I didn’t even need to think about anything sexy. Amazing, game-changer, I’ve already recommended it to every friend. Especially if you’re a beginner to sex toys too, this would be your best friend. So so easy." —F.T.

    Price: $29.99 (originally $34.99, available in two colors)

    4. A We-Vibe couples' vibrator that can be controlled either via app or the squeeze-remote (the harder you or your partner squeezes, the more intense the vibrations, baby!). It's a fun way to spice things up for long-distance lovers, but it doesn't disappoint IRL, either.

    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I LOVE this toy, this is my first review, and this toy was the first that came to mind to write about! It has been a lot of fun to play together as well as long-distance when working away, via the app. Occasionally, connecting it can take a few attempts or it will disconnect, which is annoying but not an issue as this doesn't detract from all the other features and is worth it simply when enjoyed together (or alone!). I like that it has some power and the bonus of being pretty quiet at the same time, too. It feels comfortable and adjusts to a perfect fit, great sensations on your G-spot and clit when worn as it is intended. It really hits all the right spots and stays put whether you're using it alone or during PiV sex. It's great to have that hands-free vibe. It feels soft and has a nice quality feel, the charger is easy to use too. 100% must have and highly recommend it!" —Luvlylulu

    Price: $209 (available in four colors)

    5. An extra powerful cordless magic wand so you can enjoy super strong vibrations (with eight settings to choose from!) wherever it feels good on your body.

    The magic wand vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "This was the first toy I ever bought and it has set the bar very high. I love using this on my GF to warm her up. When she's ready for me, I'm able to enter her with ease. When I need to slow down, I like to bring the wand back in just to keep her momentum going. There was one night where she actually orgasmed 8x in the span of an hour. I would highly recommend this if you want to keep your girl satisfied. I was a little skeptical about spending this much money on a toy, but after seeing my girl's response, I believe it was worth every penny. My GF and I have reached new heights of heaven once we started incorporating this into our sex life." —denver_shig

    Price: $119.99 (originally $149.99)

    6. A classic waterproof 7-inch vibrator with seven powerful settings and speeds, while still being absolutely whisper-quiet, making it the *ideal* choice if you have nosy roommates or just want some discrete ~me time~.

    The pink vibrator held in someone&#x27;s hand
    Lovehoney

    Important FYI: You'll need two AA batteries before you can start using this baddie. 

    Promising review: "Great for beginners. This was the first sex toy I purchased, and it was a great introduction. The speed settings are easily accessible and make it easy to work from lowest to fastest. You can use it on your own or with a partner, and it's perfect for both internal and external use. The size and shape make for an incredible experience, you will have to hold back the orgasms with this toy!" —Horny24

    Price: $24.99 (also available in purple)

    7. A triple-function rabbit vibrator featuring a rotating shaft, clit-stimulating rabbit ears, *and* anal beads for those of you who get off best when everything is stimulated. You know what they say — three is the magic number! 😉

    The triple rabbit vibe in pink
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Well, this was my first purchase from Lovehoney, and I was not disappointed to say the least! I have never been able to orgasm or cum before, nothing has hit the spot right, but this toy! I have never squirted before but this toy has made me reach that! This is definitely the best sex toy I own and definitely worth the price, it will have your legs shaking for days." —HornyGirl123

    Price: $54.99

    8. A stainless-steel curved dildo since it can expertly target your G-spot or your P-spot, either of which will leave you moaning and quaking. And for some extra fun, you can play around with temperature by running it under some hot or cold water beforehand.

    The silver dildo resting in its pink satin cushion in black case
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "STOP DOUBTING WHETHER TO BUY OR NOT. GET IT. GET IT NOW. NOW!!!! I swear this dildo is unbelievable. I can’t believe it made cum so badly. Creamy cum, very watery squirts, uncontrollably shaking orgasms. I thought I’d never experience something like that, but this badass dildo made me do it. This is all that you could ever dream of. I’d recommend adding a vibrator as well, the perfect duo!!! The only thing that I will mention is that it takes a few times to get the rhythm right and finally squirt, but don’t quit!! You’ll get there!!!!!!" —Name31

    Price: $149.99

    9. An adorable waterproof pebble vibrator because it has a cute and sophisticated aesthetic, but more importantly, delivers some pretty powerful sensations on your lil' love button. Definitely a must if you're an external pleasure person.

    Someone holding the pink pebble vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Great for beginners. This was my first vibrator introduction. It took my body a while to learn how to receive it and work with it, but once I did, it feels amazing!" —Gep2220

    Price: $69.99

    10. A rechargeable mini vibrator set if you want options and lots of 'em. This comes with a small rocket vibe base and four interchangeable silicone heads, meaning you can easily change things up whenever you feel like it.

    the pink and gold vibrator with four pink tips surrounding base of toy
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "A great little set and so many positives about this pocket rocket and interchangeable heads which all feel super smooth to touch but so different "in position." It's almost like playing with a new toy every time you switch the head, which is great! The bullet itself is nice, not too weighty but not cheap feeling. It holds a charge for quite a few sessions, maybe four or five 10–15 minute sessions. The range of (low, mid, and high) vibrations is great, and there are some good patterns, too, and each head feels different. Make sure to dab a bit of lube on the bullet before attaching the head. It makes it much easier to remove. Cleaning is really simple, as there are hardly any nooks and crannies. It's the preferred travel companion and has a travel lock, too. Nothing at all negative to say about this little pocket rocket." —Goth_Girl

    Price: $39.99

    11. A mini rechargeable bullet for a vibe that's small but mighty. Not only does it have 10 exciting settings, but it's also the *perfect* travel size — and trust me, you're gonna want to bring it along wherever you go. (Although it'll get plenty of use without ever leaving your bedroom, too).

    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I ordered this product like a month ago and WOW! Let me just tell you how this little thing has ROCKED my world and improved my sex life. The battery life is pretty decent, and with the different speeds and patterns, it’s PERFECT to use alone or during sexy time! Personally, I like the high settings, but the low ones are good, too. It makes you reach your climax every time! Sometimes, multiple in a row! I love that the design is very simple and sleek! I feel like I can hold it perfectly, and it's easy to use!"nataliem0614

    Price: $39.99 (available in three colors)

    12. A vibrating blow-job stroker because the extra sensation will absolutely ~blow~ their mind (pun intended).

    The clear vibrating stroker held in someone&#x27;s palm
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I opened the box, and it looked great, so I put it on, and the feel was amazing, so I turned it on to the first setting, and it felt nice, so I turned the setting up to the highest, and WOW! It was so powerful and felt amazing, I could feel all the vibrations running through my cock and into my balls, and as a first stroker, it was amazing. I highly recommend it" —ehey12345678910

    Price: $14.99 (originally $24.99)

    13. A silicone finger vibrator since it'll add extra sensation and pleasure without requiring you to change up your technique — just slip it on and let the buzz bring you bliss!

    the pink vibrator on an index finger
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "My order arrived quickly, with typical Lovehoney discretion. This actually had a charge when I opened it and when I turned it on, I couldn't help but let out a yelp of surprise at how strong the vibration was. I decided to let it charge fully before playing. I couldn't help but cycle through the 20, yes 20, options that this toy has to offer before getting down to business, and once I did...wow. I tried to edge with it but my body was having none of that. No complaints. The toy seems to be made very well, is nice to the touch, and I love that it comes with a storage pouch to keep it nice and clean. Overall a great product and I am considering purchasing the whole Ignite toy line! Well done, Lovehoney!" —JSK

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99)

    14. A completely waterproof rabbit ears vibrator to expertly pinpoint your clit so you can fully enjoy the tingling sensations of all three vibration speeds and four patterns — either with or without internal penetration.

    The pink rabbit ears vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I’d only had like three to four orgasms in my entire life before I bought THIS! I never thought I would find a sex toy that actually worked for me, but let me tell you, with this one, I orgasm EVERY single time! It’s impossible not to! I never knew how good it felt to get an orgasm until I got this one. I seriously come up to seven times in one go with this one. I. am. not. joking. Don’t hesitate just get it!" —Anonymous Verified Lovehoney Customer

    Price: $69.99

    15. A realistic 8-inch vibrating dildo that feels pretty much like the real thing — except maybe even better? After all, it's got all the texture, size, and girth you love but *also* multi-speed vibrations, sooooo.... 🤷‍♀️

    The purple vibrating soft-textured dildo with a twist control at the base
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I put it on full speed and rode it like there was no tomorrow. Great product for the price. Nice and stiff, feels like a real erection when in. Love this toy." —Goldie

    Price: $29.99 (available in two colors) 

    16. A three-speed micro massage wand if you want all the mind-blowing, pleasure-inducing bliss of a vibrating massage wand, but without quite so much bulk. This battery-powered mini might even make it easier to reach some of those hard-to-pinpoint spots, especially since it has a flexible, bendy neck.

    Someone pressing down the micro massage wand and bending the neck
    Lovehoney

    FYI – Batteries are not included. So plan ahead, and make sure you have two AAA batteries hehe. 

    Promising review: "My no. 1 toy recommendation. Don't let the size of this toy fool you, it is incredible! The vibration (even on the lowest setting) is sensational! The flexible neck allows you to play around with where and how you apply the stimulation in a unique way that other vibrators lack. Easy to use and surprisingly quiet too." —Blaire

    Price: $24.99 (available in two colors)

    17. A whisper-quiet and waterproof G-spot rabbit vibe that will have you riding waves of unbelievable pleasure as it stimulates your clitoris and G-spot at the same time. Get ready to experience the magic of the all-mighty *blended orgasm.* P.S. It's Fifty Shades of Grey approved. 😏

    The g-spot rabbit vibe displayed on top of silky grey Fifty Shades carrying pouch
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Mind-blowing. I don’t think I was prepared for how amazing this actually is. You can orgasm in seconds if you’re not careful. The vibrations feel amazing. Me and my husband love using this, especially when he’s in my ass, there are literally no words, you’ll be seeing stars." —LaLaa

    Price: $99.99 

    18. Or a thrusting rabbit vibe for a slightly different yet just as mind-blowing way to experience the magic of simultaneous internal-external pleasure. This baby hits the G-spot with more of a back-and-forth thrusting action (as opposed to gentle rocking) and, of course, has those same tingly rabbit ears to target the clitoris.

    the thrusting rabbit vibe
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "OMG! This is the actual love of my life! The power in this thing is phenomenal! To be honest, I don’t use the thrust setting on the actual dildo itself, but the rabbit ears send me to orgasmic heaven every single time within a minute or two! I have not just had one to two orgasms in one go either — this thing makes me orgasm multiple times. I find it’s the perfect size, and the tip rubs perfectly on my G-spot while the power in the ears is so exhilarating! Do yourself a favor and buy it!" —Jessie

    Price: $139.99

    19. A Fleshlight textured masturbator that will tease you (or your partner) with stimulating bumps inside the real-feel sleeve. It's especially ideal for edging — which means even greater pleasure when the moment does finally come. There's a reason it's a #1 bestseller!

    model holding the fleshlight
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "This Fleshlight was a revelation! What have I been missing out on all this time? The package arrived discreetly, and the box was stylish and inviting. Inside the toy looked solid and of excellent quality with a nice grippy black sleeve and soft, inviting semi-transparent inner, which feels amazingly real; it has just the right amount of softness and firmness combined so I couldn't wait to get started. A little lube around the entrance and into the hole, and then wow, wow WOW!!! What a feeling and what an amazingly smooth build-up to orgasm over the subsequent 20 minutes or so. Not once did the feeling fall off, and the 'seeing stars' orgasm was out of this world. The next few times, I experimented with the suction release cup on the end, which was really good, too, ranging from completely off and a loose, fluid, and fast motion up to completely close (put yourself all the way in BEFORE closing it up) for a much stronger and slower suction motion. Each time it's been easy peasy to clean up and leave in the bath to drain and dry. Best. Toy. Ever!!!" —Tenga F.

    Price: $54.99

    20. A vibrating butt plug so you can feel entirely new sensations of pleasure from back-door play, especially if you opt to actually turn it on and stimulate those sensitive nerve endings with some extra buzzing.

    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "OMFG. I am a bit of a noob when it comes to this type of toy (butt plugs). This baby is absolutely amazing! I cannot express how pleasurable the Tingler was upon its maiden voyage this morning. I used it in tandem with a G-spot vibrator, and I kind of lost my mind. :)" —Lovehoney Customer

    Price: $26.99 (available in two colors)

    21. A realistic thrusting vibrator that's definitely a must-have for those who can't get enough when it comes to internal penetration. With seven speeds and three vibration patterns, there's tons of powerful back-and-forth thrusting action to enjoy here, no partner required.

    The pink, light-skin colored thrusting vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "After giving it a quick charge I turned it on and thought, 'Oh wow, it literally thrusts!' We own a lot of vibrating toys, and none of them are like this one. It's smooth but weighty. Heavier than other vibrators and filled with many different speeds as you'd expect. The thrusting, though, is the key. It's relatively quiet no matter what setting you have it on. My partner can only climax from clitoral stimulation, so we incorporated oral sex the first time and then a bullet the second time. Each gave her intense, muscle-clenching orgasms. If you are someone who can successfully orgasm through internal pleasure then this toy is an absolute, unquestioned must-purchase. Without a doubt though, there is not a toy like this, and the thrusting vibrator is a must-add to your collection for that different sensation." —David W.

    Price: $169.99 (available in two colors)

    22. A glass dildo set since it comes with not one but two beautiful double-ended toys to get you going — so really it's like *four* 4.8-star sex toys! One is more curved to target the G-spot or P-spot, while the other has some extra stimulating raised nodules throughout the shaft. So many possibilities!

    The pink curved dildo with small texture bumps and clear glass dildo with raised nodules on shaft
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Let me tell you it's the best sex toy purchase EVER. She sent me a text at work to say they had arrived and looked stunning — which they do. She then sent me another text asking if I would be upset if she used them both before I got home. What can a man say? About 50 minutes and four orgasms later she sent me a text saying she was exhausted and the bed needed changing. By now I just couldn't wait to get home and use them on her myself, which is exactly what I did a few hours later. This time, the pink one had been in the fridge, which was completely new to her — having a cold glass dildo inside her, she assures me, was incredible. After a couple of minutes, she orgasmed, but instead of stopping, she carried on and had another orgasm a couple of minutes later. Soaking and exhausted, she allowed me to take control of the toys, and after giving them a quick clean — which takes seconds — I played around with them on her body. Needless to say, the result was an explosive orgasm — her words, not mine. These glass dildos are not even in her toy box, they are in the top drawer of her beside cabinet. PRAISE INDEED." —Barg87

    Price: $59.99

    23. A set of color-changing silicone nipple suckers ready to give you plenty of playful sensation on top, while leaving your hands free to focus on ~other things~ down below.

    Lovehoney, Honeylove

    Promising review: "I LOVE these. They are small and discreet and don't look like they would do much, but don't be fooled — they have really good suction and make my nipples puff up nicely, becoming extra sensitive. If you use them for long enough, that sensation can last quite a while — I once wore them for about two hours, re-suctioning them occasionally to make it more intense, and my nipples were perky and sensitive for two days after that, which made for some fun times! If you find they come off/don't suction well, some lube helps with that. The suction on them is nice and gentle at first, not painful like a clamp, but if you want to add in some pain, these are good to get your nipples extra sensitive before clamping. They are a nice, soft material, and the color-change effect is fun. Really easy to use, and good for people that are just dipping their toe (or nipple? LOL!) into BDSM type play." —Anon

    Price: $16.99 (available in two colors)

    24. A rose-shaped clitoral stimulator because you deserve a romantic gesture of self-love — and what better way than to give yourself this beautiful red bud and indulge in the 10 suction modes? If you're hesitant about the look of sex toys, this might be the perfect one to start with!

    The rose-shaped stimulator
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Beginner here. So...new favorite thing for the bedroom. Never had an orgasm before but as soon as I used this item, boom. It was incredible!! Highly recommend. But note, this is a suction toy, not a vibrator! The design makes it easy to hold and also means it's perfect for targeting the clit to deliver that perfect suck." —Charlie99

    Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99)

    25. A "realistic" 8-inch suction cup dildo because it even has life-like balls at the base. This thing's ideal for anyone who likes to take charge of the rhythm in a very active way — just suction it to a surface and then ride off into bliss. 🤠

    The darker brown realistic dildo with balls and suction cup at the base
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "I bought this because my old vibrating dildo was losing its potency, the suction cup was a joke, and I kinda wanted to try something bigger. This one, however, blew me away and still does every time I use it. The first night, I left work early because I was so excited to try it out. The suction cup is incredibly strong unless you're riding it like an absolute madman to the extreme. I honestly have a hard time pulling it back off of surfaces! I've never had as amazing of an orgasm with a toy as I have with this one. It hits ALL the right spots and excites the hell out of me. My partner is shaped similarly to it, except he is more curved, and this dildo is almost as amazing as the real thing. Seriously blows me away. Get it if you're into larger sizes, and you won't be disappointed." —Pinchusionn

    Price: $54.99 (available in two colors)

    26. A mini G-spot vibrator designed to hit that ultimate sweet spot. It might not look intimidating, but it'll have you weak in the knees in mere minutes.

    the black vibrator with silver silk Fifty Shades of Grey travel pouch
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "First time using Lovehoney and first-time toy customer. I chose this item after reading reviews and deciding it was a good little starter toy. found it to be very good and the other half was excited to try it. Very powerful little piece and good size, recommend for a first time buy. We used it together and found it fun to play around with. Won't be the last toy we buy." —Tommygun1982

    Price: $32.99

    27. A rechargeable clitoral vibrator since it's cute and compact, but more importantly, delivers some pretty powerful sensations on your lil' love button.

    Someone holding the purple vibrator in palm
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "Well, what can I say about this vibrator other than you NEED this in your life? After reading the good reviews, I thought I’d give it a go, and thank god, I did!! Not only is this vibrator a sleek and soft piece of design that is a little less daunting than some shapes, its vibrations are enough to have you quivering in minutes. With a range of different styles of vibrations, I’m certain there is something for everyone, and if a different vibration isn’t for you, then why not just keep to setting one? A plain, straightforward vibration that you can intensify as much as is required. Personally, I love this vibrator for personal use (especially in the bath), however I have used it with my partner who loves it, too! Definitely adds something extra to the bedroom! One for beginners to get a little taste, however also good for those with more experience who are looking something extra to spice it up! You won’t be disappointed, I promise!" —Ec1234

    Price: $89.99 

    28. A lipstick bullet vibe that, just like its makeup counterpart, is sleek, seductive, and powerful. Pucker up for a bold and sexy kiss (if you know what I mean). 💋

    The red lipstick bullet vibe
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "This bullet is AMAZING!! Let’s just say that the popularity of this bullet is very much justified. It feels just as good as my massage wand! Usually, bullets are too weak for me since I’m what you might call a power queen. But this bullet definitely satisfies me. And it’s small, quiet, and very easy to clean. It’s not always easy to find a toy that’s both quiet and strong, but this vibrator does that. The handle is made of silicone while the tip is hard plastic, so the vibrations on the part that matters aren’t at all muffled by body-safe silicone, and they dull down at the handle meaning that your hand won’t go numb while using it. And the tip is tapered into a point to allow for nice pin-point precision. In terms of the volume, on the lowest strength, it’s pretty much silent. But as you increase the strength, it starts to become more audible. But if you have it pressed against you under some covers, there’s no way anyone outside your door will hear it. It comes with a free little storage pouch (something all toys need to include, to be honest), a magnetic USB charger, some instructions, and a free lube sample. The sachet gives you enough lube for one session. It’s okay, it does the job. It’s just as good as normal generic love honey lube, to be honest. Overall, if you want a vibrator that is discrete and very powerful, this is what you’re looking for. I can see myself using this toy quite a lot!" —Maree

    Price: $79 (also available in blue)

    29. A sleek G-spot vibrator because this slender, curved beauty will perfectly target that special spot. Fair warning, though — the three speeds and four vibration patterns are pretty powerful, but not the quietest.

    The black G-spot s-shaped vibrator
    Lovehoney

    Don't forget to buy two AAA batteries to power this!

    Promising review: "Amazing!! I am a virgin and am pretty new to sex toys, so I bought this looking for something not too intimidating. I have always struggled to have G-spot orgasms, and I am happy to say that this gave me my first one! The shape of it is perfect for the G-spot and feels amazing. However, I tend not to use it as a vibrator since it is fairly noisy, and I live in a shared house. Regardless, I highly recommend this to beginners like me!!" —H

    Price: $22.99 (originally $34.99; available in two colors)

    30. A Blowmotion Masturbator — a mighty toy that envelops the tip of the penis before adding both vibration and heat. It's hard to get more spicy than that playing solo. 🔥

    Hand holding the Blowmotion
    Lovehoney

    Promising review: "O my god. This gave me the most incredible orgasm and made me shout out loud. I can most definitely recommend this amazing device. Using it every day more or less." —Verified Lovehoney Customer

    Price: $89.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.