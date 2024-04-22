BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

    I spy with my little eye linen pants, comfy dresses, chunky hoops, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    A basic short-sleeve tee to replace the old, ratty one you've been wearing since... uhhh... let's just say it's been a long time. 😅 And if you still need convincing — reviewers rave about how comfy these ones are.

    A pair of classic Crocs because they're a cult-favorite for a reason: super comfy, surprisingly supportive, waterproof, and highly durable. You can even customize them with Jibbitz charms!

    Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most stylish and loved pieces of clothing and accessories on the list this week:

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A basic short-sleeve tee to replace the old, ratty one you've been wearing since... uhhh... let's just say it's been a long time. 😅 And if you still need convincing — reviewers rave about how comfy these ones are.

    Reviewer posing near a &quot;Halloween Time&quot; sign at Disneyland in the purple tee with shorts and crossbody bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Stumbled across these shirts a few years back and I can’t stop buying them. Super soft and comfortable and fit loosely and relaxing. Super affordable! I have them in all colors." —Christine Keene

    Price: $10.48+ (available in unisex sizes S–4X, 30 colors, and various two-packs)

    2. A super versatile V-neck midi dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfy (hiii jersey fabric!) and chic. Yes, you just found your go-to summer dress... and it's only April. Look at you, so on top of things!

    Woman in the black sleeveless dress stands with a dog on a leash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You can dress this up or down. Wear with flip flops. Or platforms. Or sandals. I had an old black and silver chain link belt I haven’t used in years. Paired with that, black/silver platform flip flops, silver hoop earrings, I was ready for a nice dinner out and stayed comfy the whole time. Very cute, very flexible with the size, small was perfect which is my usual size. You can do so much with this dress. Quality is great, cross between jersey and silky. Love this dress!!!" —Lily Jones

    Price: $7.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two fabrics, and 11 colors)

    3. A pair of loose and flowy linen pants (with a drawstring waist!) for anyone who wants to be ~super cool~ this spring and summer. I mean that both literally and figuratively, BTW. 😎

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these! Super comfy, great material, and it has POCKETS ❤️ I got these and green and they weren't see-thru. The moment I tried these on I knew I needed another pair in a different color. Can't wait to wear these teaching this year!" —Luis

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes S–3X and 14 colors)

    4. Or, these ankle cropped linen pants if you want the same breathable comfort and style but want to show off the cute spring sandals you just bought with your tax refund $$$. (I can't be the only one who did that... right?)

    Woman in white tank top and beige linen pants with brown sandals, showcasing a casual outfit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for something for our honeymoon where I could go from the resort to dinner effortlessly. These pants are so cute and comfortable. The khaki color is the perfect shade of beige and I love where they sit on the waist! Pair with a swimsuit, crop top, or light weight button up! 10/10" —BCYLONEN

    Price: $28.49 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors)

    5. A delicate lace blouse giving off major princess vibes, thanks to those puffy lantern sleeves and frilly trim detailing. You just might find yourself singing to woodland creatures in this.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This top is a must have! It is incredibly well made. Looks much more expensive than it is and comes in so many great colors.the quality is fantastic. I purchased a medium, I’m 5’7” and 38” chest. I ordered the white and love it also. You will not regret this purchase!" —kelli

    Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors)

    6. These two-strap leather sandals that won't leave your feet aching after walking for hours and hours. Yes, they look a lot like the iconic Birks, except they have extra plush memory foam padding and cost way less.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Has been worth every penny for the comfort, style, and quality they offer. They've become a staple in my daily wardrobe, and I can't recommend them enough to anyone looking for reliable, all-day footwear." —Gabriel

    Price: $39.95 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and five colors)

    7. A nonslip strapless bandeau bra so you can confidently wear those open-shouldered tops and soak up the sun! Bra straps and nippies will not be getting in our way, thank you very much.

    reviewer in mirror taking a photo wearing the black strapless bandeau bra and grey sweatpants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bra is great! Strapless bras, especially wireless, can often look "tube-like" and migrate downward. This one is very soft, comfortable, provides support and it stays up! I'm a DD and it definitely reigns everything, holds it up, in and gives are very nice silhouette. At this price you cannot go wrong." —Julia

    Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, in four colors, and various packs of two and three)

    8. A high-rise tapered jean because comfy jeans are always a worthy investment. These come in all sorts of colors and patterns, so you can go for a classic blue jeans look or something more exciting!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really comfortable, easy to move in and I love the color." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.19+ (available in sizes 4–18, three lengths, and 42 colors)

    9. A chic bodycon top since the asymmetrical cut-out makes this much more of a statement piece, rather than a plain staple shirt. People are gonna assume you got this at a high-end boutique, not good ol' Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is super soft and stretchy! It fits true to size and feels good on your skin. Very fashionable and love the cutout!" —Julz

    Price: $18.69+ (available in sizes S–XL, two styles, and 35 colors)

    10. A floral wrap dress because a) it looks absolutely adorable, b) the design ensures a perfect fit, and c) it's super comfy and breathable.

    Woman in floral dress with handbag standing before a plant-covered wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the dress, perfect design, style, fabric, and color. Wore to Engagement party and I had so many compliments. Has a snap to keep the wrap at the chest closed. Fit perfectly for me." —Kscottie

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors and patterns)

    11. A longline athletic top praised by reviewers for being just as amazing as the Lululemon Align yet nowhere near as expensive. Whether you wear it to the gym, on hikes, or paired with high-waisted pants, you'll be rocking a chic athleisure look without breaking the bank.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Soooo comfortable, I live in this top now. I sleep in it and I’ve worked out in it. No complaints, want more colors." —conley s.

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)

    12. A darling ruffle-sleeve shirt perfect for day trips to the beach, garden strolls, and any other outing in the sunshine.

    Person in fantasy-inspired outfit with accessories, holding a book, outdoors near a fence
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Color is beautiful and didn't fade after the first wash! Shopping online is hard- it isn't always what they say it is, and doesn't always hold up to expectations. I'm so happy to have found this shirt! Great coral color, soft fabric, great length and width (XL's can tend to be "boxy" sometimes and/or too tight because big chests aren't considered), and the elastic ruffles on the arms aren't too tight. Instead of having a shirt that's just OK, I can say I finally have a shirt I LOVE! Got the black and white one too- different fabric, hope I love it too." —Steph S

    Price: $21.24 (available in sizes S–3X and 15 colors)

    13. A pair of crossover-waist yoga pants sure to steal your heart with their buttery-soft feel and body-hugging fit. Anytime you need a confidence boost, just slip these on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For reference, I ordered a Medium, I'm 5'4", 160lbs, 34 waist, 43 hips. First time writing a review but really felt these leggings were worthy of it - When I first opened the package and saw the leggings, I worried they would fit me tight/small, but material is VERY stretchy and buttery soft. I put them on without any issues or struggle, and to my surprise they fit PERFECTLY!!! They hug my body in all the right places and accentuate my curves - An added plus, they are squat proof. Best leggings I've owned, compared to Victorias Secret and Fabletics - I LOVE LOVE LOVE and will be buying more colors. For the price, you can't go wrong." —Ivette Carrillo

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, five fits/lengths, and 21 colors)

    14. A pair (or more!) of spandex biker shorts reviewers love for wearing underneath dresses and skirts, paired with oversized tees, or even for working out in. Four-way stretch + pockets = the dream.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect for wearing under skirts, which is primarily what I got them for. They’re just short enough while still covering everything. The pockets are a major plus, too. I ended up wearing them on their own a lot more often than anticipated, because they’re just so comfortable!! they’re stretchy and a surprisingly soft material, even after washing. 10/10 these are absolutely perfect shorts" —Spencer

    Price: $11.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL, three lengths, 18 color sets, and in multipacks)

    15. A simple and cute flowy T-shirt dress since it's available in all sorts of fun, vibrant patterns and designs, any of which are pretty much guaranteed to make you smile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found this dress to be comfortable and cool. You can certainly dress this up for a shopping, lunch date. I bought this with the intentions of having something easy to change into at our summer camp. We have guests often and this will be perfect for that day in the sun and visiting! LOVE IT!" —rusty567

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 41 colors)

    16. A square-neck bodysuit to wear with pretty much any pair of bottoms for an instantly sleek and put-together 'fit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I now own two Mangopop bodysuits and they are PERFECTION! I have the long-sleeved square neck and the long-sleeved mock turtleneck. They fit true to size, are very soft and stretchy, and are super comfortable. If in between, it’d be ok to size down in my opinion. The medium is great for me for length and also because I didn’t want it super tight. If you’re considering buying one of these bodysuits, DO IT! You won’t regret it." —Kerbear74

    Price: $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 25 colors, and various multipacks)

    17. A pair of oversized square sunglasses if you want folks to think you're someone very important, the kind of person not to be questioned or bothered.

    Reviewer in sunglasses and a green tank top with orange trim, taking a selfie in sunlight
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect for moms. Easy to throw on and they fit my face! They never fall off and are the best price! I get compliments all the time and they truly keep the sun out of my eyes. I 10/10 recommend these sunglasses." —Natalie A.

    Price: $12.74 (available in 11 colors)

    18. A soft and stretchy maxi dress for a cute and casual warm-weather outfit. Oh, and BTW, it has a sneaky little side slit and pockets!!! Yep, you're definitely gonna need this in at least one solid color and one pattern!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I practically live in dresses. I only wear leggings if it's really cold outside. I'm 60-years-old and I can honestly say that this is one of my favorite dresses thus far in my life. The fabric is soft, just stretchy enough and has a beautiful design. The fit is perfect. It makes me look so good. I've only had it a few days and the first time I wore it, I received two compliments before I even left the house! I feel very good about myself when I wear this dress. I plan to order three more when I can. I couldn't be happier." —kelly trost

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors and patterns)

    19. A three-pack of compression socks because these work wonders in improving circulation and reducing swelling, a true godsend for people on their feet all day (or frequent travelers).

    Close-up of a person wearing a single beige knee-high compression sock, standing on a wood floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I especially like the fact that these compression socks are rated 15-20 mmHG, a higher level of compression I can't find in socks unless I shop in medical supply stores or online. Also, these socks are SO reasonably priced--3 pair for under $15. Finally, the socks are soft and comfortable, easy to put on. Some compression socks are so stiff I have to struggle to pull them on or off, even with only 8–10 mmHG compression ratings. Charmking socks provide good comfortable support, there are lots of colors to choose from, and they are very reasonably priced." —Bupster

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two sizes and 39 colors)

    20. A pair of patterned harem pants so you can live your best boho life this spring (and beyond). Not only are they unique, but they also have pockets. 🙌

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buttery soft, pockets on sides. Thin but not flimsy. The waist is forgiving but not too loose. Great fit, design & bargain!" —Michelle

    Price: $18.65+ (available in sizes S–3X and 27 designs)

    21. A cropped bustier top for when you're feeling a bit ~risque~. Better call up the girls because I'm sensing a GNO in your future.

    Reviewer in a black corset top, jeans, and knee-high boots poses on a wooden deck with a waterfront view
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shirt so so cute and comfortable, it’s a simple top that shows a tiny bit of cleavage and easy to pair with anything! Jeans, skirts, shorts. Goes with anything and everything. I got a size small. I am 5”7 and 140 lbs." —Lilly Keller

    Price: $17.99 (available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors)

    22. A pair of chunky hoop earrings so you can add a bit of trend and glam to all your outfits. Seriously, earrings like these = instant chicness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time, and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!" —Steph

    Price: $13.95+ (available in four sizes, four finishes, and two styles)

    23. A smocked chiffon blouse if you're looking for an elegant top you can wear to work and then straight to happy hour. Well, voilà!

    Reviewr taking a selfie wearing the patterned red blouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super Cute! Not too tight, I normally wear a medium but when I looked at the size chart I decided to get a small. Fits perfectly! Bright, cute, hubby said WOW!" —SQ

    Price: $29.88 (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors)

    24. A pair of classic Crocs because they're a cult-favorite for a reason: super comfy, surprisingly supportive, waterproof, and highly durable. You can even customize them with Jibbitz charms!

    Person wearing embellished pink crocs by the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These Croc shoes are a total must-have! They deliver on all fronts—comfort, durability, and convenience. Right out of the box, they felt incredibly comfortable, perfect for all-day wear whether I'm running errands or just lounging around the house. The material is lightweight yet sturdy, offering great support and breathability. I also love how easy they are to clean; a quick rinse and they look as good as new. Plus, the variety of colors and styles available makes it easy to find a pair that fits any personal style. If you're looking for reliable, comfy footwear, look no further than these Crocs! Highly recommend!" —Erica Cruz

    Price: $37.11+ (available in women's sizes 4–19, men's sizes 2–17, and dozens of colors)

    25. A high-neck bodysuit to bring on ~hot girl summer~. It's pretty much impossible not to feel unbelievably confident when you're rocking a sleek 'n snazzy bodysuit, but it also means you don't have to worry about constantly re-tucking your tank.

    Reviewer in sunglasses and the orange bodysuit with linen pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took me a couple of tries to get the sizing right but eventually I got it. This fabric is like a swimsuit fabric. It's stretchy and silky. It is not cotton. I prefer this type of fabric because it feels nice against the skin and looks sleek (no wrinkling). I plan to wear these with jeans, shorts, or jogger pants. I loved it so much I purchased it in black and white (white is a bright white not ivory so that's good!). It's trending right now and a really great price point. Buy it, you won't be disappointed!" —Anonymou5

    Price: $13.10+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors)

    26. A clear tote bag you'll want for attending all your upcoming concerts. Not only is it stadium-approved, but it's got a zippered closure and two styles of straps — a shoulder and adjustable crossbody!

    Reviewer&#x27;s bag filled with snacks and other items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The bag is so roomy. I place two clothing changes for my toddler, eight diapers, wipes, snacks, his water zippy, milk zippy, my water bottle and a toy(s) for him, and it all fits. Pays for itself after many uses. Made life easier getting through theme park security." —J. D.

    Price: $8.99 (available in 11 colors)

    27. A pleated tennis skirt because it's so cute and comfy you'll want to wear it all the time, both on the courts and off. And don't worry, it has pockets to fit your tennis ball, cell phone, lip balm, or whatever else you need handy.

    Reviewer wearing the white tennis skirt while riding their bike
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yall get this skirt. I love it so much! It’s so comfortable and versatile. The material is thick and breathable. I went biking in this skirt and the shorts underneath never rolled up and made things uncomfortable. I need this company to make a dress with the same material!!!" —K Sto

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 19 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.