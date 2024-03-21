Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

    Yep, you guessed it — florals are trending right now.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A high-waisted legging that delivers in all the right ways: buttery soft, perfect compression and breathability, no awkward bunching or rolling, huge pockets, and a reasonable price! Yep, I'll be needing 20 of these, thank you.

    • A five-pack of soft seamless thongs to banish pesky panty lines for good. Finally, you can wear those leggings and biker shorts without stress!

    Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most stylish and loved pieces of clothing and accessories on the list this week:

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A big and snuggly oversize hoodie to wear curled up on the couch with a cup of coffee on rainy spring mornings. Or if an active morning is more your speed, this is great to wear on the way to the gym.

    Person in a layered outfit with a jacket and sunglasses stands by a wooden fence with snowy mountains in the background
    Promising review: "This is the first piece of Amazon clothing I’ve purchased that’s ever been what it was advertised to be. This sweatshirt is super thick and soft, and has held up great so over several washes. It’s thick material and super soft — has an oversized fit with large hood. So comfy. I’m buying several more!" —KNM

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 colors)

    2. A simple, yet supportive, ballet flat since these can be paired with just about anything in your closet and pack up easily in a suitcase. 😉

    Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate

    Price: $23.70 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and 21 colors)

    3. A fun and flowy blouse if you're looking for a stunning springtime statement top. In fact, there are almost too many floral patterns to choose from here. Almost.

    Reviewer in floral blouse and jeans with hat, dog dressed in matching outfit beside her in kitchen
    Promising review: "This blouse is so cute and comfortable. I love that I can tuck it in without it looking weird and it feels like quality. I’ve been line drying just to be safe. I got it in two prints and have gotten so many compliments." —Devin B Dorton

    Price: $28.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors and patterns)

    4. A top with ruffly sleeves for when you want to add a smidge of flirtatious energy to your 'fit. Super versatile, only extra fun!

    Reviewer in a casual chic outfit with a tucked-in tee, denim jeans, and strappy sandals standing on a porch
    Promising review: "Lovely, soft shirt. True to size. Love the ruffle seam on the arms. Three coworkers admired it and all three ended up buying one too. I’m going to get one in another color. Highly recommend!" —J.C.

    Price: $25.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors)

    5. A super soft cropped long-sleeve shirt since it's one of those basic layering pieces that everyone needs in their closet. One reviewer even calls it their holy grail long sleeve!

    Individual in a fitted brown top and black jeans stands in a bedroom with minimal decor, near a rattan mirror
    Promising review: "Absolutely love this shirt. I have it in three colors. The light green, I always get compliments. The dark/navy blue has been complimented as well, and I just got in the black long sleeve. The black short sleeve is [in] my cart now too! BUY THIS SHIRT!! It’s amazing. So soft, nicely fitted. Comfortable." —Laura M.

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors)

    6. A high-waisted legging that delivers in all the right ways: buttery soft, perfect compression and breathability, no awkward bunching or rolling, huge pockets, and a reasonable price! Yep, I'll be needing 20 of these, thank you.

    Reviewer with trekking poles stands by trail sign, wearing athletic leggings and top and a backpack
    Promising review: "I do the yoga everyday…nearly…and I REFUSE to buy those leggings from that store. You know who I’m talking about. My first 'batch' of these I bought four years ago….four!! They started to lose their amazing compression/elasticity about six months ago, so batch number two has arrived. Price per wear…free. (girl math) POCKETS!! (girl dreams met). And the quality is great! I do not like high waisted anything because I am short waisted and I like to breathe, but these don’t suffocate me and they provide that low tummy compression. Many color options to choose from, even though I’m a black leggings gal. The camo black are also fun. Have recommend to many people who also loved them! I have a couple pair of the non-pocket ones and they fit exactly the same. What have you got to lose? If you don’t like them, and they are size small, I’ll buy them from you!" —Non biased partisan

    Price: $20+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 25 colors and patterns)

    7. A set of Nippies silicone nipple covers for anyone who's ready to ditch the bra but not quite ready to #freethenipple. These will keep your nippie from poking through your shirt, but you won't have to wear a bra or anything. Plus, each set comes in a cute little storage case!

    Promising review: "Have truly exceeded my expectations and proved to be the best pasties I've ever used. These pasties provide the perfect coverage and confidence I need in various situations. The adhesive on these nipple covers is incredibly strong and reliable. Once applied, they stay in place throughout the day, even in humid conditions or during vigorous activities. I no longer have to worry about readjusting or any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. These pasties give me the peace of mind I've been searching for. Additionally, the silicone material is comfortable and feels natural against my skin. The smooth texture ensures a seamless and discreet look under clothing, allowing me to wear my favorite outfits without any concerns. The reusable feature is a bonus, as these pasties are easy to clean and maintain for long-lasting use." —Eme M.

    Price: $15.59+ (available in two sizes, two styles, and five colors)

    8. A pair of flowy athletic shorts to wear when you want the functionality of workout shorts but the style of a cute skirt. They may even remind you of that pair you've been eyeing from LuluLemon, only they're significantly cheaper. 👀

    Reviewer in athletic wear smiling at a start line under a &#x27;Fleet Feet&#x27; arch, ready for a race
    Promising reviews: "Love these so much wish I could get them in every color. So worth the money and def buy again for summer. Fit as expected and have POCKETS. So comfy could literally sleep in them. they have under shorts and they are not see-through at all. Def buy if your thinking about it." —Lulu Piccirillo

    "I really have wanted the Lulu Fast and Free but they’re so expensive. I bought these instead and I love them! They’re super float and have a mesh lining which I love. They’re pretty short, but perfect for running and hanging out in the summer time." —Kenzie Richards

    Price: $24.98+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 33 colors)

    9. A pair of retro-chic polarized sunglasses so you can protect those eyes in serious style. These look like designer shades, but the price is anything but!

    reviewer wearing the gold-rimmed sunglasses with sundress
    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well-made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite. Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $15.99 (originally $24.99; available in 13 colors)

    10. A wide-leg trouser pant featuring a stylish (and adjustable!) tie-knot waist and lots of bold, boss-babe vibes. Clear the office aisle, cause you're coming in hot. 🔥

    Person in a black top and beige paper bag waist trousers with a front tie, paired with black sandals
    Promising review: "These pants are so light, soft, and comfy. They are true to size, good quality, reasonable price, and are not see-through at all. They are a great option for work or even just lounging around. I will definitely be purchasing in more colors." —K

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors)

    11. A ribbed cami tank that's perfect for layering underneath sweaters and light jackets in cooler weather or for pairing with jeans or shorts in warmer weather.

    Reviewer stands by a trident, wearing a purple tank top and green shorts, accessorized with a themed headband
    Promising review: "Great buy. Looks good alone or with a blouse on top. Good colors to choose from it. I already got three different ones." —Marcy

    Price: $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 39 colors)

    12. Or, this ribbed racerback tank if you want something very similar, only with a high-cut neckline instead. Heck, why not get both to give yourself options?!

    Reviewer in sleeveless dress and cover-up stands in desert-like setting, sunlight on her face, eyes closed
    Promising review: "Love these stretchy tanks! They’re thicker so they’re not see- through and really good quality. The colors are vibrant and have not faded with washing. Hope they make more of these in different neck lines!" —shellbee

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors)

    13. A medium-support sports bra featuring removable cups and soft, stylish criss-cross back straps, because there's really no reason your athletic wear can't be cute — and this proves it.

    Model wearing a criss-cross back sports bra and high-waisted pants, viewed from the back
    Promising review: "These sports bras are super comfortable and provide medium support without the added pressure that caused rolls. Material is good quality, and true fit. Colors are fabulous too!" —Sara A.

    Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 36 colors)

    14. A super chic one-piece bathing suit here to prove once and for all that poolside fashion does not require a bikini. Let 2024 be the year you feel both confident and stylish at the beach — and it all starts with this swimsuit, my friend.

    Model in a pink two-piece swimsuit standing on a beach with waves around her feet
    Promising review: "This swimsuit exceeded my expectations. The material is much higher quality than expected and it has great coverage which can be difficult to find online. The pattern was even better in person and I love that I can adjust the straps to fit me better. I feel great and look great in this suit! Couldn't recommend it enough!" —Abigail

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 18–22 and 29 colors)

    15. A puff-sleeve tiered maxi dress so charming I'm afraid you'll have no choice but to call up your friends and schedule brunch. Sorry, I don't make the rules. Cute dresses like these simply demand a brunch debut. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    reviewer in the green polka dot dress
    Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. I have it in two colors and would have gotten more while it was on a flash sale had I realized how much I’d love it. My friend got one and she’s tiny enough she needed a belt to make it not look like a sack on her because they don’t have XS." —heather

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors)

    16. A pair of water shoes designed for people who really need some extra protection while they play on the sands and in the water, but dread the thought of wearing clunky, water-logged shoes. These practically feel like nothing, but they'll protect you from harsh rocks, sharp seashells, slimy seaweed, and all those other beach day hazards your feet usually encounter.

    reviewer standing in the water in the black and pink abstract patterned shoes
    Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." —Samantha Lindsey

    Price: $7.99+ (available in sizes 4–13.5 and 44 colors)

    17. A henley tank that's cute, casual, and effortlessly chic, thanks to the ribbed texture and button-up detailing. Reviewers say it hits the sweet spot in terms of length, too. Not too short, not too long, but juuuust right.

    Model in a sleeveless top and distressed denim shorts posing in front of plants
    Promising review: "First of all, buy this now. So cute, so versatile, and a great layering piece!Due to my bust size, I went with the XL. I could probably get away with the Large, but I don’t want my girls feeling trapped. Also, I LOVE the length. This isn’t a long tank, but it also isn’t cropped. Goes just to the waist line and allows enough coverage if you’d want to wear low-rise or mid-rise pants. However, if you wear high-rise pants, it also looks cute with those and not too much fabric to move around to make it look right. I ordered one just to see if I like it, and then immediately ordered two more when the first one arrived! I’m sure come Summer, I’ll be buying even more." —Corey Neuenschwander

    Price: $14.97+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors)

    18. A cushy pair of slides because you'll feel like you're walking on a big fluffy cloud, which — IDK about you — sounds like a dream come true to me.

    Person wearing white socks with pink slide sandals and grey sweatpants, highlighting comfortable indoor wear
    Promising review: "I was expecting these to be decently comfortable but they literally feel like I’m walking on a cloud. The color is just as picture. And they don’t make an annoying tapping sound when you walk on hard floor which is a bonus to me haha. Perfect house shoes. 💗" —Marissa Paige

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 16 colors)

    19. A pair of high-waisted slacks if you want dress pants that look sleek but are secretly super comfy. These have a sneaky back elastic waist to make them extra stretchy — but don't worry, I won't tell anyone!

    Model in a striped sweater and high-waisted green trousers, with hands in pockets, standing indoors
    Promising review: "I’ve been struggling to find a good pair of work pants and these are so comfortable and very stylish. I love them so much I’m getting another pair in a different color. The size is pretty true to size but you get extra wiggle room bc of the stretchy back. I'm gonna try and go down a size for a little more fitting pair." —Micah Ashburn

    Price: $30.42 (available in sizes XS–XL, short, regular, and long lengths, and 31 colors)

    20. A five-pack of soft seamless thongs to banish pesky panty lines for good. Finally, you can wear those leggings and biker shorts without stress!

    Reviewer in the black thong
    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable thong/underwear I have ever worn! Not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they are seamless under all of my workout pants. I have a ton of lace VS thongs, but often times you can see lines. Also, I wore a pair of the VS today, and it was awful, uncomfortable and itchy! Not sure if I never realized before, or I'm just spoiled now. Either way, I'm buying more of these and throwing everything else away!!!!!" —KT

    Price: $11.04+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine color sets)

    21. A loose and flowy jumpsuit since it's soooo comfy but also very boho-cute. Trust me, you will be living in this come summer.

    Model in casual jumpsuit with layered top, sneakers, standing in a garden with a dog in the background
    Promising review: "I LOVE these rompers. They are extremely comfortable, great fabric, and make a cute but easy outfit! I usually wear a medium but the medium was pretty large on me so I ordered a small, it fits perfect! Ordered two colors already and plan to order more." —Mamalinds

    Price: $19.97 (available in sizes S–XL and 18 colors)

    22. A pair of classic open-toed heels that pair fabulously with dresses, pants, and skirts, thanks to their chic, minimalistic design. Plus, the chunky heel gives extra support and stability.

    Person wearing ankle-strap heels showcasing shoe design, suitable for shopping feature on stylish footwear
    Promising review: "I ordered these shoes to match a gold dress for an event. They matched and the shoes were very comfortable. The block heel is great for adding extra stability for a long night out. I ended up ordering a black pair for another event because I knew I liked the shoe so well. I did order 0.5 size down from my typical size after reading other reviews and was happy with the fit." —Amanda McGarrell

    Price: $28.79+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 30 colors)

    23. A gorgeous floral print cardi since it's basically the spring (and summer) equivalent of a sweater. Such a simple way to dress up all your basic tees, tanks, and dresses.

    Promising review: This top is so versatile. I can wear it with jeans for a casual look, over a black dress to look flashy, or even with black tights and a black top for work. Living in South Florida, I find that it is lightweight and goes with everything. Love it." —Solange Ritchie

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 44 colors)

    24. A ruffly wrap maxi dress made even more fun by the asymmetrical high split hem. Time to let your flirty springtime energy loose and twirl about in this darling little number!

    Reviewer on beach at sunset in teal polka-dot dress
    Promising review: "I ordered this thinking I was wasting my time, but boy was I surprised! This dress was so fantastic! It's nice and airy feeling when it's on and very cute! It can be casual or dressy depending on shoes and accessories. It's a total must have for your wardrobe! And I don't leave reviews very often...so this says ALOT! 😁" —Ann S.

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 colors and styles)

    25. A four-pack of adjustable spaghetti-strap camis because even though you might procrastinate a lot of other things in life, you don't delay when it comes to stocking up on essential wardrobe staples. Please tell me we have the same priorities here.

    Models in various casual outfits, all featuring camis in different colors
    Promising review: "I love these camisoles! I ordered them to layer under sweaters and fall and winter clothes. They feel so soft on my skin and fit very well under my clothes. With the adjustable straps I can get the perfect fit for my body. They are stretchy and fitted so they don't get bulky under your clothes. They are plenty long to tuck in my jeans. The four-piece set is a good value." —N. Grey

    Price: $23.49+ (available in sizes S–XL and 14 color sets)

    26. A boho-chic floral blouse featuring an adorable lace trim on the sleeves for an extra ~lil' something~. Whether you wear this to work or out with friends, you're probably going to get a lot of compliments.

    Person in floral patterned blouse and denim shorts, standing in a garden setting
    Promising review: "I just got this, tried it on, and it’s just as advertised but cuter. Sized accurately and fits perfectly." —VeeCee

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 33 colors and patterns)

    27. A wireless lightly lined seamless bra so you can support the gals *without* painful digging, rubbing, or chafing. Hallelujah!

    Woman wearing a seamless, supportive bra suitable for shopping comfort and fit
    Promising review: "Bra’s are so hard to find a good fit and I had ordered several and returned as poor fit and so uncomfortable until I found this gem, well it is completely perfect and I thought that was impossible to find, so supportive for my aging breasts and also so comfortable, does not cut in anywhere." —Aleda Staffanson

    Price: $17.59 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 13 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.