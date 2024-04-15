All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 50% off a super handy clip-on strainer since it's easier to use, easier to clean, and easier to store than a regular colander. Ding Ding Ding! That's a triple win, folks!
2. 52% off a heated eye massager to help soothe and relax overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh! I almost forgot — you can also stream your favorite tunes through the bluetooth speaker!
3. 50% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.
4. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's super soft but also breathable, meaning you won't start sweating when you're trying to snuggle up with bae on the couch as the weather gets warmer.
5. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
6. 48% off a cocktail shaker kit so you can mix up a margarita, mojito, or other drink of choice as soon as the workday ends (and then enjoy said drink on the couch, in sweats).
7. 43% off a compact under-desk treadmill for anyone who wants to get their steps in while they're sending emails and attending zoom meetings. Just cause you have a stationary job, doesn't mean you have to be stationary!
8. 47% off some medium-sized vacuum storage bags if you're looking to maximize every last inch in your suitcase on your summer vacation this year. Using these can give you up to 80% more storage space, so you can totally pack that extra sundress (or two...or three...).
9. 40% off a portable power bank, because your devices always tend to die at the most inconvenient times. Well, now you can quickly juice 'em back up (and in case you were wondering, this thing works 3X as fast as a regular outlet charger).
10. 30% off a Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that reviewers swear by for lifting away dirt, stubborn pet and food stains, and more. Works great for couches and chairs, but also cars too!
Promising reviews: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill, my chairs, couch, even my carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon
Price: $98.10 (originally $139.99)
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
11. Up to 39% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!
12. 40% off a Roku 4K streambar and wireless subwoofer bundle, so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies in high-def while also experiencing deep, rich audio.
13. 37% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.
14. 36% off a facial scrubbing tool that effectively scrapes away all the gunk hiding in your pores, helping to reduce blackheads and clear up skin.
15. 33% off a hanging stuffed animal organizer if you desperately need a way to reclaim your home for the humans. Those soft plushy pals sure are adorable, but they can quickly take over the room. Now they'll have their own designated spot over the door.
16. Up to 31% off a vintage-inspired bohemian area rug to add a stylish pop of color to your space (while also protecting your floors). Talk about a win-win!
17. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
18. 29% off an Instant Pot Pro because this nifty gadget is basically like a personal sous-chef, ready to cook up all kinds of yummy meals with just the press of a button (or two). It's got 10 different cooking functions, which means the culinary possibilities are practically endless!
19. 33% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — that's jam packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.
20. 25% off a straw Panama hat so you can stylishly protect your face from the sun — and paired with sunglasses, you'll look like a celebrity trying to go incognito. Plus, according to reviewers, it travels great and doesn't bend or wrinkle!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.