    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Don't miss your chance to save on an Instant Pot, the popular Bissell carpet cleaner, an Amazon Fire tablet, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 50% off a super handy clip-on strainer since it's easier to use, easier to clean, and easier to store than a regular colander. Ding Ding Ding! That's a triple win, folks!

    Person draining cooked ground meat from a pan onto a paper towel-lined plate through the green clip-on strainer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect!!! It clips onto almost any pan/pot and it doesn't seem to get effected by the heat. Meaning I haven't noticed it melting or hardening. It washes perfect in the dish washer and hasn't discolored or stained a bit. It is fantastic and I highly recommend it. Worth every penny!!!!😁👍" —Jon, a carpenter & more

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.99, available in 12 colors)

    2. 52% off a heated eye massager to help soothe and relax overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh! I almost forgot — you can also stream your favorite tunes through the bluetooth speaker!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." —Kimberly A.

    Price: $62.99+ (originally $129.99, available in four colors)

    3. 50% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Reviewer using the tongue scraper on tongue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: I really like how sturdy, easy to use and clean it is, and the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue, first thing in the morning, is super great for gut health and so I've jumped on the band wagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $4.94 (originally $9.87) — clip the "50% off" coupon on product page for this price.

    4. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's super soft but also breathable, meaning you won't start sweating when you're trying to snuggle up with bae on the couch as the weather gets warmer.

    Red throw blanket on a couch with patterned pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This throw blanket changes the game for my apartment. The color is so pretty and gives our place the beach vibes we were looking for.

    It’s lightweight and super soft. I wear it when I’m watching a movie and never get too hot because it’s so breathable. Definitely going to order more!" —Sydney

    Price: $18.27+ (originally $99.99, available in eight colors)

    5. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    6. 48% off a cocktail shaker kit so you can mix up a margarita, mojito, or other drink of choice as soon as the workday ends (and then enjoy said drink on the couch, in sweats).

    Reviewer&#x27;s cocktail kit in wooden stand
    amazon.com

    The set comes with an 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, and stand — plus a neat little recipe book.

    Promising review:  "I was a little skeptical about how good it would be for the price but let me tell you it got — excuse my French — the hell used out of it last night, Christmas Eve dinner party. Works superb, no problems with everything. Everybody was happy with how easy it was to make the drinks, and I was even happier how easy it was to clean up in between the different drinks. Great gift for not a lot of money, thanks." —Steven Cibants

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $49.99, available in four materials and three stand colors)

    7. 43% off a compact under-desk treadmill for anyone who wants to get their steps in while they're sending emails and attending zoom meetings. Just cause you have a stationary job, doesn't mean you have to be stationary!

    Home office setup with a standing desk, dual monitors, and treadmill set up underneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This walking pad/treadmill is EXCELLENT! I sit all day in an office and was looking for a way to be a bit more active. This walking pad is very quiet so perfect for any workplace setting or to use during your virtual meetings. It even counts my steps based on the pressure of my foot! It fits perfectly under my desk and integrates seamlessly into my workspace. The walking pad is actually quite light and can be moved around very easily. It has wheels on the bottom at the front to push it under your desk easily. It comes with a little remove and oil to lubricate the belt. Coming funny intact, if I could give this 10 stars I would. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a nice way to get your steps in during work." —Carol C.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $299.99) — clip the "$20 off" coupon on product page for this price!

    8. 47% off some medium-sized vacuum storage bags if you're looking to maximize every last inch in your suitcase on your summer vacation this year. Using these can give you up to 80% more storage space, so you can totally pack that extra sundress (or two...or three...).

    Open suitcase before and after using space-saving bags, showing increased packing capacity
    amazon.com

    This highly rated set comes with a small travel hand pump!

    Promising review: "When the bag is re-inflated, the wrinkles all go away. Keeps stored stuff free of dust and moisture. They're see-through, which makes identifying contents a no-brainer. I would recommend these for traveling as well. Was able to get double into my carry-on. Yay!" —Tina

    Price: $19.99 for six medium bags (originally $37.50, also available in other sizes and packs)

    9. 40% off a portable power bank, because your devices always tend to die at the most inconvenient times. Well, now you can quickly juice 'em back up (and in case you were wondering, this thing works 3X as fast as a regular outlet charger).

    Reviewer holding an Anker portable charger displaying 73% charged, cords attached.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sleek beaut of a power bank is the perfect shape and size for bag pockets and it recharges quickly. The silvery blue finish is nice but I particularly enjoy the way the display shows through it, letting me know the charging level. The two charging levels for thirsty guzzling devices and dainty dipping types is really great, especially if you want to avoid heating the things up needlessly." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in five colors and also with included cable)

    10. 30% off a Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that reviewers swear by for lifting away dirt, stubborn pet and food stains, and more. Works great for couches and chairs, but also cars too!

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    another reviewer using the brush on a couch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill, my chairs, couch, even my carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon

    Price: $98.10 (originally $139.99)

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!

    11. Up to 39% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "I got the queen pink salmon set, and like what most are saying, the color does not match the picture… what you receive is probably closer to a terracotta than a pink salmon. BUT, these sheets… are probably the most comfortable, buttery soft sheets I have ever bought ! I paired it with my olive green comforter , and the color combo is, chefs kiss 🤌🏽. So if you want to sleep really good at night , go ahead and place that order. If you’re really specific on color, keep in mind the color is not going to be exact. But tbh I love the sheets so much I’m going to change up my curtains to match them since my current curtains don’t go well with the color. It’s really worth that much of a hassle lol." —Bri

    Price: $27.95+ (originally $43.99+, available in sizes twin–split king and 11 colors)

    12. 40% off a Roku 4K streambar and wireless subwoofer bundle, so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies in high-def while also experiencing deep, rich audio.

    A living room with a TV showing a man playing guitar, the streambar below it, and the subwoofer bass speaker to the side with text &quot;Surprisingly big sound&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our smart TV doesn't have the best speakers, therefore the sound quality was sub-par. I decided to purchase this from Roku and once I got it all hooked up, I couldn't believe my ears . The sound quality got upgraded 25X. Compared to what it was to what it is now, it almost sounds like your at a movie theater, that's how much difference there is. To use the Roku channel is simple and the voice remote is an upgrade over what we had with the Roku Stick. Couldn't be happier with this purchase!! Looking forward to buying the Roku set of 2 speakers that go along with the soundbar. Anxious to hear the sound after I get those hooked up." —Rob T.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $249.99)

    13. 37% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and sweater with a portable neck reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many book lights over the years. All have been complete disappointments for one reason or another. This book light, however, is perfection. It is comfortable to use, flexible/bendable, allows me to read at night without waking up my partner, has multiple light settings and is even rechargeable. It also comes in handy during power outages, when I wear it around the house to light my way- as good as any headlamp! I can't recommend this book light highly enough." —B.B. Katz

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99, available in eight colors)

    14. 36% off a facial scrubbing tool that effectively scrapes away all the gunk hiding in your pores, helping to reduce blackheads and clear up skin.

    Before and after comparison of a person&#x27;s skin treatment, results visible, dated 5/27 and 5/30 showing visibly reduced pores and less blackheads
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. I have been fighting with my skin for years! After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne, my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored - I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered (5/23). I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. 3 days later, I woke up in shock! Took the 2nd set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!" —Marlena H.

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $27.99, available in three colors)

    15. 33% off a hanging stuffed animal organizer if you desperately need a way to reclaim your home for the humans. Those soft plushy pals sure are adorable, but they can quickly take over the room. Now they'll have their own designated spot over the door.

    A hanging organizer filled with various plush toys including Disney characters.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're on the fence, get it! The purple is darker than the picture showed but that’s fine and it’s still super cute. I just set this up today so I can’t speak on long term durability yet but so far it’s definitely an amazing solution and holds A TON of stuffed toys - after trying a zippered bean bag & a plastic bin this is by far the best thing we’ve had and takes up the least amount of space which is definitely a plus! Also it’s cute and easy to navigate which toy she wants at bedtime/playtime compared to other options where plushies end up all over the floor. Will update on durability after a few months ." —Presley Evans

    Price: $28.95 (originally $42.95, available in nine colors)

    16. Up to 31% off a vintage-inspired bohemian area rug to add a stylish pop of color to your space (while also protecting your floors). Talk about a win-win!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the rug in their living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this rug! I was hesitant at first because it's such a bold choice but I'm so happy with my purchase! It has different colors of blues, orange, yellow, gold, and purples, easy to match your accents with. I read in other reviews that it has a chemical smell, which it does, but it's not overpowering and disappears within a couple of days. If you purchase it you WILL NOT regret it!" —Katie Ross

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $34.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    17. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in four colors and two styles)

    18. 29% off an Instant Pot Pro because this nifty gadget is basically like a personal sous-chef, ready to cook up all kinds of yummy meals with just the press of a button (or two). It's got 10 different cooking functions, which means the culinary possibilities are practically endless!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in a garage and cook stews, soups and poultry, steaks chicken fajitas, potatoes spaghetti in this thing.. It’s VERY versatile and cooks meat and hard dishes quickly! I foresee great things from this contraption! I have yet to cook a pot of beans but I’ll do that next! Make sure to get the silicone basket for steaming veggies as that thing kicks butt! I’m just happy I don’t have to eat like garbage anymore because of my living situation as this instant pot gives me tons of options! I don’t see myself using the yogurt function but I am interested in trying my hand at baking! Sounds odd but I hear it can be done pretty well! The 6 quart is plenty for small gatherings and can feed 4-6! Made some chicken soup the other day and fed me and my aunt with tons of left overs! It was my lunch and dinner but sadly in this day and age chicken has skyrocketed but so has fast food.. least with this you can eat fresh! Highly recommended! Easy to clean. Fast. 6 quart is a nice size! Easy to operate! Makes incredible stews and soups muchhh faster than a slow cooker…Was blown away when I learned you can make pastas in this thing!" —Kaioken99

    Price: $119.95 (originally $169.99)

    19. 33% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — that's jam packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.

    Woman holding a jar of the snail mucin face cream with visibly smooth and hydrated skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just tried this cream and I'm really happy with it so far! It’s the perfect consistency, not too thick or too watery. It's a very light cream that goes on so smooth and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy or dry. The first time k added it to my skin routine, it was so noticeable the difference in how my skin looked and felt. My skin feels so soft and hydrated after using it. Definitely recommend!" —ChaKena Sparrow

    Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

    20. 25% off a straw Panama hat so you can stylishly protect your face from the sun — and paired with sunglasses, you'll look like a celebrity trying to go incognito. Plus, according to reviewers, it travels great and doesn't bend or wrinkle!

    Reviewer wearing the Panama hat smiling next to a horse at a stable
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this summery hat. The brim was large enough to protect my face while on the catamaran but not so large that I felt like I was swallowed whole. This hat made it on two 12-hour flights to New Zealand and still looks brand new. Officially my go to summer hat." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $25.99 (originally $35.99, available in two sizes and nine colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.