    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Including the Kitchen Aid mixer and Apple Airpods.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 24% off a classic Kitchen Aid stand mixer so you can enter the culinary era of your dreams. This beaut is a beloved kitchen appliance for everything from making bread to whipping up cookie dough and other yummy eats.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has made baking so much easier! No more aching arms and back from mixing by hands. I mainly purchased for sourdough baking IYKYK! What a lifesaver! Easy to use and clean. I also purchased an attachment for shredding cheese and potatoes and I’m so impressed with how good it works. This was so worth the price and a must buy for anyone who bakes." —huerta702

    Price: $249.99 (originally $329.99, available in two colors)

    2. Up to 45% off an LG QLED Smart Fire TV if you want to watch all your favorite actors and athletes in ultra high-def. Reviewers rave about how impressive the picture quality is and say it's super easy to set up and navigate, too.

    Smart TV displaying &#x27;Leverage: Redemption&#x27; ad on a user interface, with remote on table in a living room setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This replaced an older LG flat screen TV. It works fantastic with Alexa. The picture quality really surprised me the most. It is VERY high def, you really notice actors' makeup and stuff. I guess there is a setting you can use to make that less harsh but it really is kind of fascinating. At any rate, A+ from me as far as TVs go." —Maryann S

    Price: $299.99+ (originally $499.99+, available in four sizes from 50"–75")

    3. 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, which are certainly mighty! Notable features include high quality sound, audio sharing, and over 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation for over a year now, and they've been fantastic. Setting them up with my Apple devices was super easy, and they connect automatically every time I use them.

    The sound quality is great for everyday listening, and they're comfortable to wear for long periods. I've been impressed with how well they've held up over time, both in terms of build quality and battery life. The charging case is handy and keeps them powered up when I'm on the move.

    Even though they don't have all the fancy features like noise cancellation, they still deliver a solid wireless experience. Plus, they work seamlessly with Siri for hands-free control.

    Overall, if you're looking for reliable wireless earbuds that are easy to use and offer good sound quality, the AirPods 2nd Generation are a solid choice." —Imran Slam

    Price: $89 (originally $129)

    4. 46% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $26.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)

    5. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    6. 35% off an Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting quite impressive sound quality, which means you'll be ready to host a listening party when The Tortured Poets Department finally drops. Not to mention there are all sorts of other handy things it can do, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa and more!

    Reviewer&#x27;s black Echo sphere speaker sitting on desk with blue glow beneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received this in the mail less than one hour ago. After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most impressive speaker system I have ever had. Long gone are the days of extra woofers, tweeters and standing speakers. This orb packs a punch with incredible sound. You need not spend another dime on expensive sound equipment. Buy this, set it up in two minutes and play your favorite songs. You will feel like you are in front of the artist. The sound is like the Maxell commercial but better." —BakedPrairie 

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in three colors)

    7. 40% off CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which is basically a hydration Holy Grail for keeping your skin soft, supple, and moisturized. Derms recommend it, and TikTokers love it, so you know it's gotta be good.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $13.10 (originally $21.99)

    8. 30% off a U-shaped shelf organizer to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!

    the u-shaped shelf with spices organized on it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

    Price: $27.77 (originally $39.95)

    9. 33% off a compact under-desk treadmill for anyone who wants to get their steps in while they're sending emails and attending zoom meetings. Just cause you have a stationary job, doesn't mean you have to be stationary!

    Home office setup with a standing desk, dual monitors, and treadmill set up underneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This walking pad/treadmill is EXCELLENT! I sit all day in an office and was looking for a way to be a bit more active. This walking pad is very quiet so perfect for any workplace setting or to use during your virtual meetings. It even counts my steps based on the pressure of my foot! It fits perfectly under my desk and integrates seamlessly into my workspace. The walking pad is actually quite light and can be moved around very easily. It has wheels on the bottom at the front to push it under your desk easily. It comes with a little remove and oil to lubricate the belt. Coming funny intact, if I could give this 10 stars I would. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a nice way to get your steps in during work." —Carol C.

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    10. 37% off a queen-sized down alternative duvet since it's relatively thin and lightweight but super duper warm. In other words, perfect for the sometimes chilly, sometimes warm spring weather.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bed with the duvet on
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Recently I decided to change my style in my bedroom to a duvet. I love the idea of being able to have different covers for different seasons and holidays. However, I literally spent the last month trying all types of inserts and hating the way they felt and looked in the cover. I tried everything from $25 up to $100. All of them were soft, but none of them were the super soft and squishy fabric I would associate with a cloud. Most were stiffer and/or more solid. 

    I happened on a magazine article that rated this as the best budget insert. Honestly budget was not something I cared about, but the article made this sound like what I wanted. When I pulled it out of the packaging I was shocked. This really is cloud-like!!! It is super soft and the fluffiest bedding I have ever slept in. It feels like no weight at all, but gives the perfect warmth. If you are hunting for a great duvet insert that makes you want to stay in bed all day and actually gives some loft to duvet coverts, then I highly, highly recommend this one. (Edit) I paired this with a jersey knit duvet cover, and it is perfection." —RBJonker

    Price: $26.49 (originally $41.99; available in 12 colors and styles and five additional sizes)

    11. 40% off a body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth — and just in time for the warm weather, too!

    Exfoliating mitt by Dermasuri with visible texture, showing dead skin flakes on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Repeat customer here, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! I also have the mini exfoliating face scrubber and the two handled exfoliating back scrubber and love them both too. I have some skin issues and these products help remove the dead gray skin that builds up and makes my skin so silky smooth after use. I use the product once to twice a week due to my excess dead skin build up and it scrubs it away with ease every time. I will continue to buy this brand every time I need a new exfoliating scrubber." —Florida93

    Price: $11.99 (originally $19.99, also available in a two-pack)

    12. 40% off a digital photo frame that displays pictures from an app, which means your loved ones can send photos to the frame from near or far.

    the faux-wood digital frame displaying holiday photo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought three as gifts for our mothers. Great way to stay in touch and give weekly updated pictures of the great-grandkids. The app is easy to use and can upload pics to multiple frames at the same time. Multiple people can be friends with the frame to have multiple family members uploading pics. You can add comments for the pics that the frame displays. The frame even shows who uploaded the pic. Each frame can hold a TON of pictures, 1,000 so far and still plenty of memory available. Easy setup and once set up, the frame is user friendly (even for the older generation)." —Dawn t

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in five styles)

    13. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    Portable tabletop fireplace with visible flames on a wooden surface, indoors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors and two styles)

    14. 27% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and sweater with a portable neck reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many book lights over the years. All have been complete disappointments for one reason or another. This book light, however, is perfection. It is comfortable to use, flexible/bendable, allows me to read at night without waking up my partner, has multiple light settings and is even rechargeable. It also comes in handy during power outages, when I wear it around the house to light my way- as good as any headlamp! I can't recommend this book light highly enough." —B.B. Katz

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $29.99, available in eight colors)

    15. 35% off a 360º HD pet camera so you can keep an eye on your furbaby at all times, no matter where you are. Plus, with two-way audio and a treat dispensing function, you can even reward them for being the best from afar.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Oh, and unlike other pet cameras, this one does not require any sort of subscription to actually use all the features!

    Promising review: "As someone who has a dog but also travels a lot for work, this device has proven to be awesome. It is fun to check in and see the pup but also shoot treats and even talk. The video is good quality, and our dog has definitely learned to enjoy the treats it doles out. The ability to swivel and aim is fun and has been a lot of fun to show off to people too. The app and everything about it just works. I was unsure about this device but I’m a big fan now." —BeatsMove970

    Price: $129.99 (originally $199.99)

    16. 27% off a wax kit so you no longer have to spend tons of time and money just to give your brows a mini touch up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve never waxed before, so I decided to try it out!! I waxed my armpits 5 days ago and still no hair on my armpits 5 days later!! I see a lot of reviews saying “the wax didn’t grab all of the hair” well yes because you have to apply it the way the hair GROWS!! Study the way it grows and apply it that way, not just up and down. I noticed the same thing, and applied it a different way and it grabbed everything that was left behind. Sometimes I had to apply it sideways and no hair was left behind!" —Renee Rushing

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $54.99, available in two colors)

    17. 26% off a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets for an easy way to get rid of any build-up and odor lingering about in the thing that's supposed to clean your clothes. I'll take a fresh washing machine every time, please and thank you!

    Lemi Shine Washing Machine Cleaner box inside an empty washing machine drum, placed on the agitator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used my last “named brand” version yesterday but my washer still seemed unclean. I purchase these and received them the next day. I immediately opened the package and popped one into the washer according to the directions. Wow! What a difference. I will be purchasing these from now on. All the funk and gunk are gone from my front loader. It is difficult to clean well under the rubber gasket (or whatever it’s called). These tablets made it all so easy. The “other” tablets never made it this easy." —R.O.

    Price: $13.97 for 15 tablets (originally $18.97)

    18. 28% off a stainless-steel tumbler so you can bring your coffee (hot or iced) on the go and savor every last sip knowing it'll stay at the perfect temp for hours.

    a reviewer photo of the yellow cup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never having owned a Yeti I can't compare the two. What I can do is write about my experience. We drove to Florida from NY And I filled up my cup with cold water. We left at 9 a.m., I finished my water by 6 p.m. and it was cold the whole time. Better story, I filled the cup up with ice and water the next day at 8:30 a.m. had ice cold water until we arrived at 6 p.m. But the surprise was the next morning I hadn't finished all the water and when I took a sip of what was left it was still ice cold and had some ice in it also! I love the straws as well with the brush for cleaning. And it DOES NOT leak from the lid. Not a drop! I thought if I kept the straw in the cup it would make the cold water not last as long. WRONG! It wasn't affected at all. If you are on the fence about this, get off and purchase it. I bet you won't be sorry." —Supee1117

    Price: $21+ (originally $29, available in four sizes and 19 colors).

    19. 44% off a pair of retro-chic polarized sunglasses so you can protect those eyes in serious style. These look like designer shades, but the price is anything but!

    reviewer wearing the gold-rimmed sunglasses with sundress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well-made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite. Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $13.99+ (originally $24.99; available in 13 colors)

    20. 50% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! At first i thought it was a little small but I grew to be a fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $54.99 (originally $109.99, available in seven colors and also in faux leather)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.