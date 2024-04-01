All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 24% off a classic Kitchen Aid stand mixer so you can enter the culinary era of your dreams. This beaut is a beloved kitchen appliance for everything from making bread to whipping up cookie dough and other yummy eats.
2. Up to 45% off an LG QLED Smart Fire TV if you want to watch all your favorite actors and athletes in ultra high-def. Reviewers rave about how impressive the picture quality is and say it's super easy to set up and navigate, too.
3. 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, which are certainly mighty! Notable features include high quality sound, audio sharing, and over 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.
4. 46% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $26.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)
5. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
6. 35% off an Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting quite impressive sound quality, which means you'll be ready to host a listening party when The Tortured Poets Department finally drops. Not to mention there are all sorts of other handy things it can do, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa and more!
7. 40% off CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which is basically a hydration Holy Grail for keeping your skin soft, supple, and moisturized. Derms recommend it, and TikTokers love it, so you know it's gotta be good.
8. 30% off a U-shaped shelf organizer to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Price: $27.77 (originally $39.95)
9. 33% off a compact under-desk treadmill for anyone who wants to get their steps in while they're sending emails and attending zoom meetings. Just cause you have a stationary job, doesn't mean you have to be stationary!
10. 37% off a queen-sized down alternative duvet since it's relatively thin and lightweight but super duper warm. In other words, perfect for the sometimes chilly, sometimes warm spring weather.
11. 40% off a body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth — and just in time for the warm weather, too!
12. 40% off a digital photo frame that displays pictures from an app, which means your loved ones can send photos to the frame from near or far.
13. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
14. 27% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.
15. 35% off a 360º HD pet camera so you can keep an eye on your furbaby at all times, no matter where you are. Plus, with two-way audio and a treat dispensing function, you can even reward them for being the best from afar.
16. 27% off a wax kit so you no longer have to spend tons of time and money just to give your brows a mini touch up.
17. 26% off a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets for an easy way to get rid of any build-up and odor lingering about in the thing that's supposed to clean your clothes. I'll take a fresh washing machine every time, please and thank you!
18. 28% off a stainless-steel tumbler so you can bring your coffee (hot or iced) on the go and savor every last sip knowing it'll stay at the perfect temp for hours.
19. 44% off a pair of retro-chic polarized sunglasses so you can protect those eyes in serious style. These look like designer shades, but the price is anything but!
20. 50% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑
