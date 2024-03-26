All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

Price: $25.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)