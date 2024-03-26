All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. Up to 52% off a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-ear headphones featuring 22 hours of noise-canceling listening time per charge, the powerful Apple W1 chip, and to top it all off, a very sleek and stylish design!
2. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
3. 48% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $25.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)
4. 47% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑
5. 52% off an air purifier here to make sure you're inhaling the cleanest air possible. This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!
6. Up to 39% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!
7. 40% off a Ring video doorbell so you can keep an eye on the house — and even talk to people at the door — when you're not home. Of course, it's also handy for when you're at home, but too busy to go answer the door...and yes, relaxing on the couch counts as busy.
8. 60% off a KitchenAid pizza cutter that's a necessary investment for any true pizza lover. Unlike many other flimsy wheel cutters, this one's actually sturdy and won't break on you mid-slicing. 🙌
9. 35% off a callus remover gel to help you prepare for sandal season, which thank the gods, is fast approaching. This miracle solution returns even the most hardened and crusty feet back to their baby-soft beauty, so you can confidently ditch the socks this spring and summer.
10. 35% off an Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting quite impressive sound quality, which means you'll be ready to host a listening party when The Tortured Poets Department finally drops. Not to mention there are all sorts of other handy things it can do, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa and more!
11. 30% off a set of reusable microfiber mop pads if you're sick of spending tons of $$ on the disposable ones that never seem to do a good enough job. The extra-thick microfiber material on these bad boys is way more absorbent, which makes them a more effective and eco-friendly alternative.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Price: $12.75 (originally $18.25)
12. 32% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆
13. 39% off a Waterpik for a high-powered and more effective alternative to dental floss. Let's be real, flossing by hand is kind of a pain (but still really important!) and doesn't always clear out all the particles stuck between your teeth. This thing will — and you'll pretty much only have to press a button.
14. 36% off a pair of retro-chic polarized sunglasses so you can protect those eyes in serious style. These look like designer shades, but the price is anything but!
15. 29% off a RoboVac that lets you outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your RoboVac out, and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.
16. 30% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!
17. Up to 29% off a Baggallini sling bag if you want something that'll hold more than a small purse or fanny pack but isn't as big as a backpack. Enter this perfectly sized (and quite stylish!) crossbody solution!
18. 29% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.
19. 26% off a Bowflex adjustable dumbbell pair so you can skip the pricey gym membership and just workout at home instead. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and they hardly take up any space!
20. 46% off a popular Revlon hairstyling tool to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 51,000 5-star reviews, this is the real deal.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.