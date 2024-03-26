Skip To Content
    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    The Big Spring Sale might be over, but there are still plenty of Amazon deals to go 'round. 😊

    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Up to 52% off a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-ear headphones featuring 22 hours of noise-canceling listening time per charge, the powerful Apple W1 chip, and to top it all off, a very sleek and stylish design!

    Reviewer standing outside in athletic clothes with white headphones on
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are some of the best headphones I have ever owned. I wear them to the gym constantly. Their lifespan is about 1ª2 weeks depending on how long you have them on, charging takes like 20 minutes. The noise cancellation and control is incredible. You can hear it literally cancel the noise out once you turn the music or any noise on through the headphones. Especially at the gym, I can barely hear anything but my own music, sometimes I have to check if there are people around me because I can't hear them. The buttons on the headphones work great and I use them constantly. Buying Beats through Amazon was one of the best ideas I did because they were cheaper and got here quickly." —Emily

    Price: $169+ (originally $349.95; available in six colors)

    2. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skin care routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    3. 48% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $25.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)

    4. 47% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! At first i thought it was a little small but I grew to be a fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $57.99 (originally $109.99, available in seven colors and also in faux leather)

    5. 52% off an air purifier here to make sure you're inhaling the cleanest air possible. This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!

    Reviewer&#x27;s black air filter resting in corner of room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I’m pretty impressed with this thing. Our house is a new build and seems really dusty, so I bought a couple of these to see if we can tame the dust a little bit. I just set this on ‘auto’ and let it do its thing. It kicks up automatically when I cook bacon, even though it isn’t right in the kitchen. There’s a light under the control panel that stays white when the air is good — it goes yellow/orange and then red when quality is worse. Machine goes off when the room is dark, unless you override and set to a specific level. I like the read-out on this larger model — it is usually 99%, but still coming back up this AM after bacon. It is super quiet, but when it kicks up to high you can hear it a little, not terribly loud and doesn’t take long to clear the air, so to speak. Have only had these for a few days, but so far I'd say it is worth the $$ spent." —tooltimekaty

    Price: $119.99 (originally $249.99, available in three styles)

    6. Up to 39% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "I got the queen pink salmon set, and like what most are saying, the color does not match the picture… what you receive is probably closer to a terracotta than a pink salmon. BUT, these sheets… are probably the most comfortable, buttery soft sheets I have ever bought ! I paired it with my olive green comforter , and the color combo is, chefs kiss 🤌🏽. So if you want to sleep really good at night , go ahead and place that order. If you’re really specific on color, keep in mind the color is not going to be exact. But tbh I love the sheets so much I’m going to change up my curtains to match them since my current curtains don’t go well with the color. It’s really worth that much of a hassle lol" —Bri

    Price: $27.95+ (originally $43.99+, available in sizes twin–split king and 11 colors)

    7. 40% off a Ring video doorbell so you can keep an eye on the house — and even talk to people at the door — when you're not home. Of course, it's also handy for when you're at home, but too busy to go answer the door...and yes, relaxing on the couch counts as busy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently installed the Ring Video Doorbell at my home, and I'm thrilled with its performance. This device has truly simplified my life while providing added security to my doorstep. Installation was a breeze - I had it up and running in minutes. The sleek design blends seamlessly with my home's exterior, and the weather-resistant construction ensures durability. The HD camera delivers crisp video quality, allowing me to see and speak to visitors from anywhere using the Ring app on my smartphone. It's incredibly convenient, especially when I'm away from home or busy inside. The motion detection feature alerts me instantly to any activity at my door, providing peace of mind whether I'm expecting a delivery or keeping an eye on things while I'm out." —Juan Santos

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99)

    8. 60% off a KitchenAid pizza cutter that's a necessary investment for any true pizza lover. Unlike many other flimsy wheel cutters, this one's actually sturdy and won't break on you mid-slicing. 🙌

    Reviewer slicing pizza with the cutter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have gone through so many pizza cutters, they tend to loosen at the screw and break, ultimately ending in the trash. Like always, KitchenAid did not leave us disappointed. A good buy." —Felipe Soto

    Price: $5.99+ (originally $14.99, available in three colors)

    9. 35% off a callus remover gel to help you prepare for sandal season, which thank the gods, is fast approaching. This miracle solution returns even the most hardened and crusty feet back to their baby-soft beauty, so you can confidently ditch the socks this spring and summer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING!!! im so glad that I found this product! I suffer from dry skin and very dry feet and heels during the winter and they have the tendency to be cracked and hard. THIS WAS MY SAVING GRACE!!! now dont be fooled, you still have to put a little elbow grease into buffing your feet after applying this product, but the dead, dry, rough skin literally just melts off and you are left with baby smooth feet!!! It really really is as good as the reviews say. They have earned a customer for life in me. Don't straddle the fence, BUY IT!!!" —Roses and Red Lollipops

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    10. 35% off an Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting quite impressive sound quality, which means you'll be ready to host a listening party when The Tortured Poets Department finally drops. Not to mention there are all sorts of other handy things it can do, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa and more!

    Reviewer&#x27;s black Echo sphere speaker sitting on desk with blue glow beneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received this in the mail less than one hour ago. After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most impressive speaker system I have ever had. Long gone are the days of extra woofers, tweeters and standing speakers. This orb packs a punch with incredible sound. You need not spend another dime on expensive sound equipment. Buy this, set it up in two minutes and play your favorite songs. You will feel like you are in front of the artist. The sound is like the Maxell commercial but better." —BakedPrairie 

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in three colors)

    11. 30% off a set of reusable microfiber mop pads if you're sick of spending tons of $$ on the disposable ones that never seem to do a good enough job. The extra-thick microfiber material on these bad boys is way more absorbent, which makes them a more effective and eco-friendly alternative.

    the pad on a reviewer's swiffer
    a different reviewer's mop pad covered in dust
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. 

    Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross

    Price: $12.75 (originally $18.25)

    12. 32% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆

    Reviewer holding silver bottle outside on walk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "i love this bottle! i put ice cold water in at 6pm and left work. I got home at 7pm & forgot it in the truck. I went out the next morning about 8:30am…while the exterior was hot 🥵 the water was still ice cold ❄️ definitely worth the purchase!" —LaLa

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $27.99+, available in four sizes and 18 colors)

    13. 39% off a Waterpik for a high-powered and more effective alternative to dental floss. Let's be real, flossing by hand is kind of a pain (but still really important!) and doesn't always clear out all the particles stuck between your teeth. This thing will — and you'll pretty much only have to press a button.

    The white waterpik flosser on bathroom counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. I have a friend who recommended it to me. You think your teeth are clean and then after using this you realize you have enough extra food between your teeth and in your gum line to feed a small child a meal. Its gross for sure but much better out than in. I would say it is not portable at all if you are thinking you need something to travel with. I chose this type because I thought that it would be more powerful than a hand held portable one. I do find it powerful and effective at cleaning my pearly whites." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $60.68+ (originally $99.99, available in four colors)

    14. 36% off a pair of retro-chic polarized sunglasses so you can protect those eyes in serious style. These look like designer shades, but the price is anything but!

    reviewer wearing the gold-rimmed sunglasses with sundress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well-made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite. Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $24.99; available in 13 colors)

    15. 29% off a RoboVac that lets you outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your RoboVac out, and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.

    Robotic vacuum cleaner with an open dustbin full of pet hair, illustrating its cleaning efficiency for shoppers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok it’s been a little less than a week BUT we love this robot vacuum! As an early adopter of the robot vacuum idea, we’ve owned 3 of the big name one that originally came out with the concept. We’ve happily been emptying that little dust tray for over 10 years. When I saw that this model did its own emptying AND cutting of hair from the rollers I decided to jump in and get it despite not having a need for another robot vacuum…after all I have 2 that already work (the 3rd one was the original and it died long ago). In the short time we’ve had the Eufy L60 I can tell you it’s QUIETER than the other brand. The app used to map the cleaning and virtual “no-go” zones is super easy to use and eliminates the need for those additional little towers that serve as physical “no go” buffers (used with the other brand robovac). The Eufy L60 app gives me a daily report, including a map of what it did. I love that I’m not constantly having to empty it halfway through its scheduled task (like the other brand). It also uses a straight vacuum pattern, not the zig zagging that leaves you wondering if it got everything! Bottom line we’re sold. I was very reluctant to try a robovac brand that wasn’t the one originally put on the market BUT I’m glad I took the chance. Eufy is part of the Anker brand family. We own and trust many of their products so this helped sway our decision. They haven’t let us down. The L60 SES robovac is a keeper!" —CABGABBY

    Price: $199.99 (originally $279.99)

    16. 30% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and it drives me crazy. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $11.20+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    17. Up to 29% off a Baggallini sling bag if you want something that'll hold more than a small purse or fanny pack but isn't as big as a backpack. Enter this perfectly sized (and quite stylish!) crossbody solution!

    Person with a black crossbody bag and white puffer jacket, outdoors
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" —Teresa

    Price: $67.12+ (originally $95, available in 13 colors and styles)

    18. 29% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.

    A bathroom counter with various makeup items and a mug featuring a cartoon character, surrounded by beauty accessories
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This handy gadget expands my surface area to spread my makeup across while getting ready every morning. It is secure enough to hold my heavy large mug filled with my morning brew without dipping, tipping or flipping. The rubber surface prevents things from moving around. The opening at the top allows me to easily use the sink if needed. This really has been helpful for keeping my stuff on my side of the counter while still being able to spread it all out at once. It is an inexpensive gadget that makes life easier and more convenient. I really have enjoyed it and highly recommend it." —Teresa Neutzler

    Price: $24.99 (originally $34.99, available in three colors and a larger size)

    19. 26% off a Bowflex adjustable dumbbell pair so you can skip the pricey gym membership and just workout at home instead. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and they hardly take up any space!

    Reviewer&#x27;s set of dumbbells resting on carpet floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We are empty nesters and recently converted one of our smaller bedrooms into a home gym. Just the space these dumbbells save alone is worth every penny. I found it extremely easy to switch from one weight to another fairly quickly. My goal is to not rest between sets to keep my cardio up throughout the workout. These dumbbells are EXACTLY what I was looking for and more. I realize the price tag is hefty; however, do yourself a favor and make the purchase. You deserve it." —Matt

    Price: $404 (originally $549)

    20. 46% off a popular Revlon hairstyling tool to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 51,000 5-star reviews, this is the real deal.

    Reviewer photo collage showing wet wavy shoulderlength hair in top right with three different angles showing a salon-quality blowout after using the tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I opened the box this morning and used it for the first time. Super simple and easy to use. My hair is thick so I was worried about it working efficiently and effectively. After using it my hair feels like a million bucks. It's smooth and shiny! I now just have to pass my flat iron through my hair a couple times just to get some of my curly baby hairs and am ready for the day. It usually takes my hair forever to dry and it’s frizzy afterwards and then I have to use my curling iron or flat iron to style which takes forever as well. I am very pleased with my purchase! I can’t wait to dry my hair again, haha!" —Callie

    Price: $38+ (originally $69.99, available in nine colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.