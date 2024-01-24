People Are Sharing Ugly Photos Of Their Newborns, Plus More Internet Trends This Week

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Why didn't anyone tell me a baby's head comes out like THAT?!
@bayleehazelmay
i will never ever stop posting walker’s first moments out of the womb 😅♬ GoodGooglyMooglyyy - Undergroundmusiclover
can i come over and look at you like this pic.twitter.com/1BAnQt8Hms— julie (@ladyparasitic) January 19, 2024
can i come over and do this pic.twitter.com/uRIEi1MR1N— lilly pulitzer prize (@eviIcherub) January 19, 2024
hey can i come over and do this later pic.twitter.com/2INkB4OC52— callie actually (@eggshellfriend) January 19, 2024
“can i come over and do this” no. i don’t want anyone in my house— meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) January 20, 2024
@katherinee_310
He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning 😂😂 #fyp♬ original sound - Katherine Castaneda
@samkelly322
He was gonna leave it like that @Vincent Gigante♬ New Home - Frozen Silence
@lanaiathefairy
Why do yall choose to date men with iq scores of 20…? 💀💀😭 pls. #ketchuptest #ketchup #boyfriend #fyp #cleaningupketchup♬ New Home - Frozen Silence
@aymansbooks
especially in a cafe 😩✋🏽 #bookishlife #bookgirly #bookishthings♬ Little Life - Cordelia
just wondering if anyone wants to live here with me ? pic.twitter.com/mJfVbkoOFi— bella (@earlygirl__) January 22, 2024
In tha criminal fahkin justice system, the people ah represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offendahs. These ah their stories, kid. pic.twitter.com/DhBatEy9dR— Anthony Zonfrelli (@azonfrelli) January 20, 2024
RIP Charles Meltin’, the nachos I was going to serve at my Oscars viewing party.— Emma Chapple (@emma_chapple) January 23, 2024