    People Are Sharing Ugly Photos Of Their Newborns, Plus More Internet Trends This Week

    Why didn't anyone tell me a baby's head comes out like THAT?!

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    First up: if you thought "all babies are beautiful," think again. Because parents on TikTok are sharing the photos they used as birth announcements (cute!) and the *actual* first photos of their kid (not so cute!).

    Frankly, I'm scared!!!

    Seriously, who knew babies' heads come out like that. Not me!

    @bayleehazelmay

    i will never ever stop posting walker’s first moments out of the womb 😅

    ♬ GoodGooglyMooglyyy - Undergroundmusiclover

    Moving on (please), Drake upset the internet more than these babies when he attempted a "day in the life" video on Instagram.

    He was apparently trying to replicate similar videos from popular influencer @drewwalls10.

    Buuuut, based on the comments, people think he missed the mark. I mean, the indoor pool isn't very relatable, Drake!

    a screenshot of a comment saying &quot;man set up the tripod and everything&quot; with three crying emojis
    @champagnepapi / Via Instagram: @champagnepapi

    Meanwhile on Twitter, people are asking if they can come over. "And do what?" you may ask. Well, mostly just stare at you, it seems.

    Twitter: @ladyparasitic

    Although perhaps you'd be interested in your guests acting unhinged at a party.

    Twitter: @eviIcherub

    Or maybe, um, whatever *this* is!

    Twitter: @eggshellfriend

    Or not — totally up to you!

    Twitter: @successtextpost

    Last but not least, we've got the ketchup cleaning challenge happening on TikTok where women test their partners' ability to wipe up spilled sauce to varying success.

    @katherinee_310

    He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning 😂😂 #fyp

    ♬ original sound - Katherine Castaneda
    I mean, yikes!

    Good effort, but what about the cleaning spray, my man!

    @samkelly322

    He was gonna leave it like that @Vincent Gigante

    ♬ New Home - Frozen Silence

    Thankfully *some* men passed the test:

    @lanaiathefairy

    Why do yall choose to date men with iq scores of 20…? 💀💀😭 pls. #ketchuptest #ketchup #boyfriend #fyp #cleaningupketchup

    ♬ New Home - Frozen Silence

    Phew! Now let's see what snippets of joy we can grab from the internet today.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Be: The main character sometimes.

    Live: In the salad bowl home.

    Twitter: @earlygirl__

    Watch: "Law and Order: SVU" (Boston's Version).

    Twitter: @azonfrelli

    Rethink: Your Oscars' party spread. (RIP to the snubs.)

    Twitter: @emma_chapple

    And that's a wrap! Want more internet goodness? Sign up for Chronically Online and be the first to see what everyone's posting about. Bye!