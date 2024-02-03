Skip To Content
    Water Bottle Brands Are Beefing Online, Plus More Internet Things That Happened This Week

    Forget Nicki vs. Megan, it's all about Stanley vs. Hydro Flask now.

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    I always imagined one day there would be water wars but more in an "apocalypse way" than in a "water bottle beef" way. Alas, here we are: Hydro Flask throwing shade at Stanley cups on TikTok.

    @hydroflask

    In case you missed yesterday's post.

    ♬ original sound - hydroflask
    Yup!

    The whole thing started when a report about lead in Stanley's manufacturing process shocked Stan stans and caused rival water bottle companies to make shady statements. Even Owala created a "lead free" highlight on their Instagram 👀.

    a screenshot of owala&#x27;s lead-free statement
    @owala / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/owala/?hl=en

    Stanley cups haven't responded...yet.

    Twitter: @RyanJamesDee

    In cuter news, a TikTok trend featuring cursing kids is one of the best things to happen to the internet...basically ever.

    Basically, parents tell kids the bathroom is a "safe space" for bad words, then leave them alone to record what they say. And the results? Well, they're simply hilarious.

    Seriously, who does this little girl have beef with?!

    Lastly, we have this *terrifying* viral story about a woman who was sent to the hospital thanks to an exploding kombucha in her fridge.

    @morganlaubailey

    Not sure what kombucha has against me but... my wedding saved my finger though #kombucha #oops

    ♬ original sound - Morgan Lau Bailey

    Yes, like THIS kind of kombucha.

    Target / Via target.com

    Turns out, if you leave a bottle of the bubbly booch for too long, it might explode at the slightest touch. So, um, don't do that!

    Moving on from that scarring (literally) visual, let's see what fun content the internet has created for us this week!

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Don't: Let a raccoon distract you from your job.

    Leave: Him speechless.

    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    Always: Be prepared for anything.

    Twitter: @xanathgum

    Be: *This* level of nosy.

    Twitter: @lemonpepperwing

    That's all for this week! Sign up for Chronically Online to get this digital digest straight to your inbox — oh, and looking for Grammys content? Check out all of our coverage of music's biggest night!