Spotify Wrapped Called Us Out, An Angry Cooking Show, And More Things On The Internet People Are Talking About

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
if you got any of these three cities, Spotify wants to tell you something.
spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge— carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023
me getting ready to be sent to burlington, vermont pic.twitter.com/GSbxM5CRH1— manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) November 29, 2023
@yupitsrachie
i could make so many videos with this sound. #fypシ #xyzbcafypシ #trend #antiques♬ You dont know me - ellery
@lovefrom.emma
i could’ve had a very different dad♬ You dont know me - ellery
From the looks of it, it is a VERY SMALL world pic.twitter.com/jexswaiZrU— Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023
lol streaker at Disneyland just made me think of the Lizard Queen episode of the Simpaons. pic.twitter.com/e1mykPBWHO— ⭐️Eat the rich⭐️Weird Ghoul’s Stuff ⭐️ (@WeirdGsTravels) November 27, 2023
@elizabentley28
spotify went hard on this one #spotifywrapped #spotify #spotifywrapped2023 #hungergames #hungergamescatchingfire #hungergamestheballadofsongbirdsandsnakes #joshhutcherson #joshhutchersonedit #joshhutchersonwhistlebaby @emma w @Flo Rida♬ original sound - Lize Bentley
November 30, 2023
they are my romeo and juliet pic.twitter.com/fmhaTzzY5t— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) November 29, 2023
Winter days.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/4877K4XE9e— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 1, 2023