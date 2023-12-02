Skip To Content
    Spotify Wrapped Called Us Out, An Angry Cooking Show, And More Things On The Internet People Are Talking About

    if you got any of these three cities, Spotify wants to tell you something.

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Want more? Sign up for the newsletter here to be the first to see the internet's hottest topics, from the Twitter main character of the week to viral TikTok sounds to breakdowns of the latest trending memes.

    First up, the only thing anyone could talk about this week: Spotify Wrapped. The much-anticipated drop had the internet buzzing, but one thing in particular stood out. Queer people noticed that they all happened to have the same few "sound cities" in common.

    Twitter: @brokebackstan

    Basically, if you got any of those three cities, Spotify was trying to tell you something. At least, that's what Twitter seemed to think!

    Twitter: @mpmemequeen

    Meanwhile on TikTok, a food creator is getting mixed reactions over her recipe content for its...let's just say unusual style.

    People in the comments are even *apologizing* in response to her angry tone. But, hey, she does call it her "aggressive tutorial" series for a reason!

    a few comments under the TikTok with people commenting on how the creator seems mad at them
    TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Speaking of TikTok, the latest sound all over my FYP is as creepy as it is cool. It's all about showcasing the weird coincidences and deja vu moments in your life and some of them are MIND BLOWING.

    @yupitsrachie

    i could make so many videos with this sound. #fypシ #xyzbcafypシ #trend #antiques

    ♬ You dont know me - ellery

    I mean, kind of spooky, right?

    @lovefrom.emma

    i could’ve had a very different dad

    ♬ You dont know me - ellery

    And in somehow even creepier internet news, Disneyland had a streaker this week and, naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about it.

    Twitter: @AshleyEsqueda

    Apparently (like many other events) even The Simpsons predicted *this*.

    Twitter: @WeirdGsTravels

    Now for a palette cleanser! We rounded up some enjoyable things from around the internet to make you smile.

    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    LOL: At the popular "Josh Hutcherson" thirst memes.

    Appreciate: The rare wholesome boomer.

    Twitter: @wholesumboomers

    Want: *This* Romeo & Juliet reboot.

    Twitter: @HeavenlyGrandpa

    Cozy: On up for the winter, just like this little guy.

    Twitter: @buitengebieden

    Alright, that's all for this week! Happy scrolling and see you back here real soon for more internet chat. But if you want to see the latest news before anyone else, sign up for our newsletter, Chronically Online!