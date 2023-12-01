People Are Saying Spotify Wrapped Is "Calling Everyone Gay," And It's Actually Hilarious

Browse links
If you or a loved one was called "gay" by Spotify Wrapped, you may be entitled to hilarious social media recognition.
spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge— carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023
“what’s the worst part of having boygenius in your spotify wrapped?”— malena (@bridgersmescal) November 29, 2023
“telling your family you’re gay” pic.twitter.com/JHuIz9PZU8
You’re not gay until Spotify sends you a thank you message from Troye Sivan pic.twitter.com/yLbQisUs1u— Marshall (@MarshallGradyT) November 29, 2023
julien baker gayotic and 2023 spotify wrapped all in the same day… check up on ur gay friends pic.twitter.com/xmPhpMMFdD— ?sav¿ (@SVRCMPL3X) November 29, 2023
spotify wrapped to gay people pic.twitter.com/FvYyIB8lM6— SITA (@raspberhrriies) November 29, 2023
spotify wrapped telling half of their users that they belong in gay ass towns in cambridge, berkeley, and burlington just because of the music they listen to pic.twitter.com/Fkpg6eBoWV— kaitniss everdeen (@ANTLERQUEER) November 29, 2023
Oh your Spotify wrapped called you gay? Do you wanna alert the media? Want to get a Kylie minogue tattoo as proof? Should Betty who perform in your living room?— good boy (@justcameron) November 29, 2023
responding to every gay who has morgan wallen in their spotify wrapped by asking where they were on january 6th pic.twitter.com/LxPwVpZ1Kn— chase. (@cfree94) November 29, 2023
Spotify wrapped to gay people: pic.twitter.com/b7ymQDsWaI— prettier jesus (@bxsel) November 29, 2023
The gays on Spotify Wrapped being told where most fans of similar artists are from pic.twitter.com/FJX1A4aVJZ— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 29, 2023
Back in my day, you had to ask Google “am I gay?” Now Spotify wrapped just tells you by placing you in Burlington, Berkeley, or Cambridge.— Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) November 29, 2023
just got my spotify wrapped ?? pic.twitter.com/1Z5uvowQrB— la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) November 29, 2023
Spotify is the only thing the gays enjoy wrapped 🤭— good boy (@justcameron) November 29, 2023
My Spotify wrapped is more incriminating than the gay porn my parents found in the search history when I was 13— gjörk (@mixedfruit_) November 29, 2023