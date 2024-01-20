Skip To Content
    TikTok's "Orange Peel Theory" Will Test Your Relationship, Plus More Things The Internet Is Talking About

    But will he peel your oranges, though? 👀

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    First things first, check out the latest way to test your relationship: the orange peel theory. It basically involves seeing if your partner will peel an orange for you — romantic, right?

    @screenshothq

    The orange peel trend is said to be a good indicator of a healthy and strong relationship so social media users have been are putting the theory to the test to see if their significant other makes the cut!🍊 #orangepeeltheory #theorangepeeltheory #couplestiktok #realtionshipgoals #relationships #relationshiptest #datingadvice

    ♬ bounce (i just wanna dance) - фрози & joyful

    Naturally some people are testing the theory out...

    While others are just making jokes.

    Twitter: @gatozandart

    Meanwhile on Instagram, people are sharing their Spotify "Daylists" via stories because the names are, uh, pretty creative!

    a screenshot of the IG daylist with title soul crushing tailspin evening
    BuzzFeed/Spotify

    I mean...I can't even be mad at this.

    But this one is pretty rude, TBH!

    Twitter: @philomenaibasco

    Speaking of Instagram, actor Kyle MacLachlan stunned the internet when he recreated a Lorde photoshoot for some unknown reason!

    Twitter: @skyferrori
    He's definitely, as the comments say, "baby girl."

    Obviously it became extremely memeable.

    Twitter: @00heartstrings

    Lastly, Kim Kardashian hopped on the "I'm [blank], obviously I  [blank]" trend in a new TikTok that was met with some serious criticism.

    Some called her "out of touch," especially for her use of tanning beds while promoting a skincare line. Yikes!

    Anyways, let's palate cleanse with some enjoyable, funny, and cute moments from around the internet.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Follow: This hilarious Harry Potter journey.

    Find: A true love like this.

    Twitter: @ChappellTracker

    Wish: This queen was on the Coachella lineup.

    Twitter: @willfulchaos

    Love: Me as much as this person loves this hash brown.

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    That's all for this week! Happy scrolling my friends. And don't forget to sign up for Chronically Online to get the latest internet news straight to your inbox.