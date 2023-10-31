Gay Halloween Memes, A Bagel Controversy, And More Internet News You Might Have Missed
"What do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the Judas music video?"
Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.
Happy Halloween! Before you don your costume and gorge yourself on candy, let's dive into what you might have missed online lately. Starting with...some Halloween memes, of course!
I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re big miss steak pic.twitter.com/mbrWyjDMMR— Mark Glasgow Illustration (@MGlasgowGoods) October 29, 2023
Perhaps one of the best Halloween memes of 2023 is the "gay Halloween party" joke, which features ~ scary ~ costumes we all secretly think are genius.
hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the anchovy in Alison Roman’s shallot pasta— alex (@alex_abads) October 29, 2023
Meanwhile on TikTok, an *actually* terrifying video about a guy trying to order a "scooped bagel" in NYC is getting people riled up.
When Los Angeleno Taylor Offer asked for a gluten free, "scooped" bagel, he was turned away and, uh, the people of TikTok and Twitter were definitely not sympathetic.
new york needs to start turning californians away at the border what the fuck is this shit pic.twitter.com/kZk2IyPY2G— Gay-briel (@Ian_Gay_briel) October 27, 2023
A less controversial TikTok take is the "who's that wonderful girl" trend, which features an adorable sound from a children's show to represent wholesome girlie things.
Main Character energy right here.
And you might see some "Dollarita Steve" costumes out there tonight, since a news clip of a Bay Area local being interviewed after an earthquake is going viral thanks to some thirsty fans.
dollarita steve if you are reading this im free tonight if you want to hang out tonight when im free https://t.co/js4KoCduv1— victoria (@sp00kyvic) October 30, 2023
And now, the part where we round up the last few enjoyable things around the internet.
Celebrate: Halloween as hard as this spooky owl.
This owl stole a kid’s stick-horse toy and has been riding it around town in true Halloween spirit pic.twitter.com/rN6jrpKnOf— Rob (@thegallowboob) October 30, 2023
Prepare yourself: For the chicken crossover event of the century.
The biggest crossover in the history of chicken-based interview shows. This week 🔥🍗 pic.twitter.com/Ux90qaPBHx— Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) October 31, 2023
Make: Dirt pudding cups in a martini glass, because you're classy.
@happyhour.home
this is your sign to make Dirt Pudding in a martini glass this halloween 🎃👻🖤 served in the vintage curved stem martini glass! #halloweendesserts #halloweendessertideas #halloweendrinks #halloweenpartyideas #vintageglassware #halloweendecor♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote
Wait: For Mariah's signal to officially begin Christmas season. #NotYet.
Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet pic.twitter.com/QrHeoONlEN— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2023