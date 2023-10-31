    Gay Halloween Memes, A Bagel Controversy, And More Internet News You Might Have Missed

    "What do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the Judas music video?"

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful internet graphic with text chronically online by buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Happy Halloween! Before you don your costume and gorge yourself on candy, let's dive into what you might have missed online lately. Starting with...some Halloween memes, of course!

    Twitter: @MGlasgowGoods

    Perhaps one of the best Halloween memes of 2023 is the "gay Halloween party" joke, which features ~ scary ~ costumes we all secretly think are genius.

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    Meanwhile on TikTok, an *actually* terrifying video about a guy trying to order a "scooped bagel" in NYC is getting people riled up.

    When Los Angeleno Taylor Offer asked for a gluten free, "scooped" bagel, he was turned away and, uh, the people of TikTok and Twitter were definitely not sympathetic.

    Twitter: @Ian_Gay_briel

    A less controversial TikTok take is the "who's that wonderful girl" trend, which features an adorable sound from a children's show to represent wholesome girlie things.

    Main Character energy right here.

    And you might see some "Dollarita Steve" costumes out there tonight, since a news clip of a Bay Area local being interviewed after an earthquake is going viral thanks to some thirsty fans.

    Twitter: @sp00kyvic

    And now, the part where we round up the last few enjoyable things around the internet.

    a colorful internet graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Celebrate: Halloween as hard as this spooky owl.

    Twitter: @thegallowboob

    Prepare yourself: For the chicken crossover event of the century.

    Twitter: @ameliadimz

    Make: Dirt pudding cups in a martini glass, because you're classy.

    @happyhour.home

    this is your sign to make Dirt Pudding in a martini glass this halloween 🎃👻🖤 served in the vintage curved stem martini glass! #halloweendesserts #halloweendessertideas #halloweendrinks #halloweenpartyideas #vintageglassware #halloweendecor

    ♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote

    Wait: For Mariah's signal to officially begin Christmas season. #NotYet.

    Twitter: @MariahCarey

    That's all for today! Go forth, eat candy, and I'll see you next time.

    Max / Via giphy.com