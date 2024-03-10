Reviewers *Insist* These 43 Problem-Solving Products Are Worth The Dough

1. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets ’til you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This may be the greatest tool you will ever purchase in your war against dog hair and fur. I love German Shepherds and have a German and Aussie mix, and she sheds twice a year for 6 months at a time. It is wild how much hair comes off that dog. This roller has been a great investment. Bedding, furniture, clothing, rugs, carpet...it will get dog hair off anything. It is worth every penny I spent purchasing it, and then some!" —Sheila Philips
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A runaway alarm clock if you've missed countless appointments and slept through morning meetings because your iPhone alarm just isn't enough to rouse you. This lil' guy quite literally jumps off your nightstand and "rolls, vibrates, and plays hide-and-seek around your bedroom" until you wipe the sleep out of your eyes and turn it off.
And FYI — Clocky is a small biz!
Promising review: "Bought for my daughter, who has trouble hearing basic alarms of any kind. This machine not only has a loud R2D2 sound, but it literally jumps off the nightstand for her to chase to turn off. Worth the $." —Suze
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors and packs of one or two).
3. A bottle of Lee Beauty's Liquid Callus Remover to eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now, I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry, and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, used gloves, and left the gel on for no more than five minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4. Some Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments which speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry, that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits, and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
5. A portable car vacuum if your toddler's favorite game is to throw their Cheerios all over the backseat and then grind them into the cushions and floorboards on their way out of the car. 🙃
6. A sink and drain plunger 10 (TEN!) times more effective than a traditional plunger! If your sink is always backed up and thus covered in gunk, this gadget can clear it of hair, soap scum, and whatever other evil substances are at work down there.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time-use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).
7. Maple Holistics' Volumizing Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set — an affordable way to encourage regrowth and combat hair loss. Reviewers with everything from stick-straight manes to natural 4c curls say it's given them a softer, fuller, more manageable mop.
PS: Maple Holistics is a small biz! Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I found this product on a BuzzFeed list of hair products. I am struggling with thinning hair that is dull/lifeless, as well as scalp dryness. Since using this product, my hair has been softer, my scalp less irritable, and I can actually see some hair re-growing/coming back in. No more itchy scalp! The smell is great — it reminds me of a spa in the Caribbean. I love getting a random whiff of it now and again — it's not overpowering in the sense it's all I can smell as it's subtle enough that it won't drive me wild. Worth trying for sure!!" —FyrDncr715
"I have been having hormonal issues, and my hair has been thinning (especially up top), but since I've been using this product for the past couple of months, it has helped tremendously! My hair feels healthier, looks shiny again, and the smell of the shampoo and conditioner is amazing. Definitely found my go-to shampoo and conditioner." —Hannah Caddell
Get the set from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two sizes).
8. A foldable nonslip sink cover if you have zeroooo vanity space to work with. This lil' tray gives you a sturdy surface without blocking your faucet, so if you're doing makeup and need to wet your Beautyblender, you don't have to rearrange everything.
PS: Sink Topper is a small biz!
Promising reviews: "Worth every penny! I was about to buy a brand new vanity! This product saved me over $1,000 bucks!" —Barbara Mulvey
"Came across this on IG, and immediately went looking for one. It's very well designed in terms of stability, so as long as you obviously put your heavier items along the perimeter, it's super sturdy. I'm moving, and there is no sink space at the new place, so this is simply a godsend (especially with the hot flat iron issue and not wanting to burn the sink). The faucet gap is perfect, so if anyone needs to use the sink while you're getting ready, you don't have to move everything. It's just a really solid product, and I'm glad I came across it." —J Kit
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
9. A set of LED stickers designed to dampen the bright lights of your various electronics. When surrounded by a sea of shining alarm clocks, PS4s, smart TVs, sound bars, and monitors, they make all the difference.
Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I block the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. OH MY GOD! This is a game-changer!! For the first night EVER, I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs, I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer
Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $4.89.
10. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising reviews: "I've seen several TikToks about this item! And it picked up dog hair that I couldn’t even visually see! Also works well on carpet. The handle is very durable, and so is the rake part. The size of the pole is adjustable! I love the yellow handle, too! Makes me find it quicker than my broom! I have three dogs. All shed viciously! Will highly recommend and suggest this to anyone with dog hair issues." —Faith
"I have two dogs and two kids. I vacuum every day! This thing is just amazing, and I cannot recommend it enough. It is worth every penny!" —ANurse01
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
11. Some Wonder Hangers — point blank, period. They'll ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Check out how they work on TikTok here! And PS: Wonder Hanger is a small biz!
Promising review: "Been trying to organize my closet with so many different ideas. Decided to order these and they are worth every penny! Most organizers don't accommodate thick hangers and these do, so I am one happy camper!" —Met
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and packs of 10 or 24).
12. A seat cushion because despite the junk in your trunk, sitting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is taking a serious toll on your tailbone. Give your tush some relief with this thiccc memory foam cushion.
Promising review: "On a long and uncomfortable flight to Hawaii, I managed to mess up my back and tailbone really bad. Nothing seemed to help. That’s how I ended up here, looking for some relief. This thing is magical, like sitting on the back of a unicorn while coming down a rainbow. I sat down on it, and all the pressure points were not giving me any issues, was able to drive out of state the next day NO PROBLEM. Outstanding quality, doesn’t just squish down when you sit on it. The one issue is, you’ll be pretty high up if you plan on using it in the car, but not a deal breaker compared to my coccyx not killing me. BUY IT!" —Mrs. J
Get it from Amazon for