Reviewers *Insist* These 43 Problem-Solving Products Are Worth The Dough

Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."

Promising review: "This may be the greatest tool you will ever purchase in your war against dog hair and fur. I love German Shepherds and have a German and Aussie mix, and she sheds twice a year for 6 months at a time. It is wild how much hair comes off that dog. This roller has been a great investment. Bedding, furniture, clothing, rugs, carpet...it will get dog hair off anything. It is worth every penny I spent purchasing it, and then some!" —Sheila Philips

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

