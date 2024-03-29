Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants you'll be tempted to wear every. single. day. of your trip as they're just that freaking comfy. Reviewers also say they're super breathable and surprisingly wrinkle resistant.
2. A two-piece tank top and shorts set so you don't have to put any thought into putting a matching outfit together — the work has been done for you!
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
3. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra.
Promising review: "I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY. I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
4. Or, if you want to support a small biz, a crewneck brami — AKA a 2-in-1 bra top — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.
And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:
"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."
Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).
5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
6. A cropped quarter-zip hoodie if you LOVE blasting the AC in your hotel, so you need an extra layer to keep you cozy.
Promising review: "No joke, this is the best sweatshirt I own. I have it in three colors and the tan is my favorite. It’s a little baggy, which I love. I also find it to be super comfy and great quality. I have probably worn it 100 times and it shows no sign of wear. In fact, typing this makes me think I should go buy another one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors).
7. A pair of cropped, feather-light pants that do 👏 not 👏 wrinkle 👏, offer UPF 50+ protection, and dry in a flash in case you need to wash 'em in the sink before the next leg of your trip.
I have these in black and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying. The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the ~fashun~ department.
Promising review: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only. Couldn't live without them." —LaVon V
Get them from Athleta for $89 (available in women's sizes 0–26 regular, tall, and petite, and in three colors).
8. A plain white Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with??
9. Or a geometric tee that works just like any regular ol' tee but with ✨a little extra spice ✨in the form of a cutout.
Marcella is a New York–based small business that describes its ethically and sustainably made designs as "minimalism with edge."
Promising review: "Purchased in white and I love the cutout detailing. Simple yet makes me feel put together and like I put in effort without really trying." —Antoinette M.
Get it from Marcella for $65 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and in two colors).
10. A Pashmina scarf ready to be fashioned into a blanket or pillow when flying; a wrap when you're cold or need something modest for visiting cultural sites like temples; or even a shield from the sun as it offers UPF 50+ protection!
PS: Happyluxe is a small biz!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11 day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip. Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know that travels." —Jenn
Get it from Amazon for $46+ (available in eight colors).
11. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've sworn off jeans and any other bottoms without at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's standard and plus size, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
12. A Levi's denim jacket that I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW there's nothing more versatile.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —Jo Packer
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in nine washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!