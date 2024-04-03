28 Versatile Pieces To Help You Maximize Your Travel Wardrobe

Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!

Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.

And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:

"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."

Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).