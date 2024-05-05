BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Versatile Pieces To Help You Maximize Your Travel Wardrobe

    Built-in bras, wrinkle-free materials, no-rub sneakers, and other options that'll make sure your trip is smooth sailing ⛵️

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's. 

    1. A plain white Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with.

    front view of a model wearing the white tee
    back view of the same model
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable. Good quality. Not too expensive. I’ve worn it time and time again. Relaxed fit." —Bartow

    Get it from Amazon for $12.21+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in nine colors). 

    2. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've sworn off jeans and any other bottoms without at least 5% spandex. 

    person wearing the leggings with a tank top
    different person wearing the leggings sitting on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." —JoJoBrew

    Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).

    3. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra. If the pandemic has taught me anything about myself, it's that #2 is my new way of life.

    reviewer wearing the top in coral
    different reviewer wearing the top in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY. I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." —Nikki

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors).

    4. Or, if you want to support a small biz, a crewneck brami — AKA a 2-in-1 bra top — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.

    Person pulling up a pink crop top to reveal the waistband of denim jeans, focus on casual style
    Woman in a plain green t-shirt and blue jeans, standing casually for a shopping ad
    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!

    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.

    And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:

    "I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse." 

    Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).

    5. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with over 35,000 5-star ratings and rave reviews from flight attendants!

    reviewer wearing the black jumpsuit while standing in front of mountain scenery
    different reviewer wearing the jumpsuit in green
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" —My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.

    "I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns). 

    6. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.

    reviewer wearing the jeans in medium blue wash
    reviewer wearing the jeans in distressed black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors."Lulu Herrera

    Get them from Amazon for $59.42+ (available in sizes 16–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 14 washes).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!

    7. Or a pair of pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in something that could be considered loungewear but you do want to *feel* like you're wearing loungewear nonetheless. 

    side view of a reviewer in a lighter wash
    reviewer wearing the jeans on a hike
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai

    Get them from Amazon for $15.03+ (available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes). 

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!

    8. A classic London Fog trench you can throw on over anything and immediately look like you belong in whatever European city you're visiting. 

    reviewer wearing the trench in beige
    model wearing the trench in black
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash

    Get it from Amazon for $99.27+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).

    9. A two-piece tank top and shorts set so you don't have to put any thought into putting a matching outfit together — the work has been done for you!

    Woman in a casual orange romper smiles on a boat with rocky landscape in background
    Woman in a ruffled v-neck top and drawstring shorts, posing with hand on hip
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns). 

    10. A two-piece lounge set you're certain to feel comfy and pulled together in because getting up at the crack of dawn for a 5 a.m. flight is *not* your forte but it did save you a pretty penny. 

    reviewer wearing the set in light grey
    model wearing the set in brown
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I highly recommend this wonderful outfit. I ordered two sets but now that I've received them, I'm gonna have to order more colors. I can't get over how super cozy and warm they are." —Betibu

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors and patterns).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!