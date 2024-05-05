28 Versatile Pieces To Help You Maximize Your Travel Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plain white Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with.
2. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've sworn off jeans and any other bottoms without at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." —JoJoBrew
Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
3. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra. If the pandemic has taught me anything about myself, it's that #2 is my new way of life.
Promising review: "I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY. I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors).
4. Or, if you want to support a small biz, a crewneck brami — AKA a 2-in-1 bra top — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.
And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:
"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."
Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).
5. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with over 35,000 5-star ratings and rave reviews from flight attendants!
Promising reviews: "This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" —My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
6. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $59.42+ (available in sizes 16–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 14 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
7. Or a pair of pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in something that could be considered loungewear but you do want to *feel* like you're wearing loungewear nonetheless.
Promising review: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Get them from Amazon for $15.03+ (available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
8. A classic London Fog trench you can throw on over anything and immediately look like you belong in whatever European city you're visiting.
Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $99.27+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).
9. A two-piece tank top and shorts set so you don't have to put any thought into putting a matching outfit together — the work has been done for you!
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
10. A two-piece lounge set you're certain to feel comfy and pulled together in because getting up at the crack of dawn for a 5 a.m. flight is *not* your forte but it did save you a pretty penny.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this wonderful outfit. I ordered two sets but now that I've received them, I'm gonna have to order more colors. I can't get over how super cozy and warm they are." —Betibu
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors and patterns).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!