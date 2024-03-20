Upgrade Your Wardrobe For Spring With These 25 Things From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Popular products from this list
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Unless otherwise stated, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of maternity leggings for up to 39% off for anyone looking for an option that'll grow with their bump.
2. A two-pack of Amazon Essentials T-shirts — for up to 31% off — you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair them. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit a trusty neutral tee doesn't make sense with??
3. A set of six chunky hoops for up to 47% off so you'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.
4. A pair of Levi's 501 Original shorts for up to 42% off that are sure to become an instant wardrobe staple.
5. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for up to 25% off because it's a one-and-done piece with more 35,000 5-star ratings and rave reviews!!!
6. A pair of Dr. Marten gladiator sandals — for up to 43% off — as they come with the brand's signature air-cushioned sole, so you can stomp down city streets without having your arches punished by unforgiving cement.
7. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 41% off you can throw on in two seconds on those days when you want to go get a coffee but you don't want to take any time to switch from your indoor clothes to your outdoor clothes.
9. A pair of Reebok Club C sneaks for up to 39% off so you always have a comfortable and stylish option to slip on when you're running late.
10. Some iconic Chaco sandals — for up to 64% off — with completely customizable straps so even if someone steps on the back of your shoe, you never step out of it!
11. A wireless T-shirt bra for 58% off because it's smartly made without any underwire or padding so you won't have to deal with any poking or prodding as you dive into yet another Netflix binge.
12. Some biker shorts for up to 47% off you can wear on hikes, to the gym, or under dresses and skirts as an anti-chafing measure.
13. A tiered maxi dress — for up to 30% off — so comfortable and easy to wear, you will do the sniff test on it to see how many more times you can wear it before washing.
15. A belt bag for 40% off with just enough room for all of your essentials: smartphone, card wallet, and pack of Fruit Stripe gum (you know — the one with the Zebra and temporary tattoos) that only keeps its flavor for like two seconds but it just tastes so darn good.
16. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for up to 21% off because reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon ones — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸
17. A tiered maxi dress for 31% off with pleats, bows, and and easy breezy silhouette you won't mind throwing on.
18. A two-piece tank and shorts set for up to 21% off because your tropical vacay is FINALLY coming up!! You bought those flights 8 months ago, but man, it feels like 8 years.
19. A Calvin Klein unlined cotton bra for up to 52% off for some easy, breezy, breathable comfort you won't mind wearing all day long.
20. Some polarized sunnies for 20% off to add a bit of ~flair~ to your everyday look. You may even feel like a TikTok influencer when you wear them.
21. Some strappy lace-up sandals for up to 29% off if your day-to-day style could be mistaken for a Megara cosplay.
23. A V-neck dress for up to 34% off with a faux-wrap design that gives you the look you're after without having to babysit your boobs all night.
24. A distressed jean jacket for up to 23% off that I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW there's nothing more versatile.
25. A strapless bodycon dress for up to 36% off if you're looking for Sofia Richie styles that don't cost an arm and a leg.
