    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Upgrade Your Wardrobe For Spring With These 25 Things From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

    You’d get a great cost per wear on these pieces anyway, and it’ll be even lower thanks to these smart savings.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

      View in list

      View in list

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Unless otherwise stated, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of maternity leggings for up to 39% off for anyone looking for an option that'll grow with their bump.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are hands down THE BEST maternity leggings I have ever purchased. They are somehow thin, yet perfectly stretchy and thick at the same time… totally squat proof. Buttery soft, and dog hair brushes off with ease. Super high waist (goes to my bra), and stay in place. No need to constantly pull these babies up. I will be looking to buy these in non-maternity if available once we have our sweet babe. Don’t hesitate, buy them!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.99 (originally $32.99; available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors)

    2. A two-pack of Amazon Essentials T-shirts — for up to 31% off — you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair them. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit a trusty neutral tee doesn't make sense with??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Because of the amount of reviews, I decided to give these a try. They did not disappoint — so comfortable, stretchy, and fit perfectly. They are a great length, and easy to pair with so many different styles. You can easily wear them as is, tuck them in, or knot them up." —Alexis

    Price: $13.20+ (originally $19; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 38 color combinations)

    3. A set of six chunky hoops for up to 47% off so you'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these earrings A LOT!!! They are super duper and lightweight and go with everything. I thought the close of some of the pairs would be annoying but they’re all actually pretty easy to take on and off. The customer service is pretty great, too! I got one pair that had a faulty backing, so I emailed them and they immediately sent me another pair! Looking forward to wearing them out!" —Emad Abdelrahman

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $29.99; available in six finishes)

    4. A pair of Levi's 501 Original shorts for up to 42% off that are sure to become an instant wardrobe staple.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is so hard to find good jean shorts that everyone likes. I was scared they weren’t going to fit when I ordered them, but I figured it was worth a shot because they were on sale. I got them and love them so much. The buttons instead of the zipper top off the design even more." —Lydia

    Price: $34.51 (originally $59.50; available in sizes 23–39 and in 42 washes)

    5. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for up to 25% off because it's a one-and-done piece with more 35,000 5-star ratings and rave reviews!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this romper! It's the first romper I've bought, and it did not disappoint. Easy on and off, so soft, and stretchy. I bought another one the day after my first was delivered." —Daniel Wilson

    Price: $37.99+ (originally $51.99; available in sizes S–3X and in 32 colors/prints)

    6. A pair of Dr. Marten gladiator sandals — for up to 43% off — as they come with the brand's signature air-cushioned sole, so you can stomp down city streets without having your arches punished by unforgiving cement.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "First and foremost, these sandals are SO cute and SO comfortable. They have padding on the ankle straps, which really reduces the likelihood of getting blisters. I have pretty 'thick' feet and the straps around the feet are still large on me so I do feel that they run big. I was also shocked at how lightweight these are; like walking on clouds! Also, the green is pretty neutral. It almost looks like a beige if worn with other earth tones." —Gabrielle

    Price: $63.10+ (originally $110; available in sizes 5–11 and in 15 colors)

    7. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 41% off you can throw on in two seconds on those days when you want to go get a coffee but you don't want to take any time to switch from your indoor clothes to your outdoor clothes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

    Price: $10.68+ (originally $18; available in sizes S–5XL and 25 colors)

    8. Or an iconic Gap option for up to 50% off if you're a hoodie person through and through.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love the fit, the color, and the right amount of softness! It's oversized and I love it! It is now my go-to for relaxing at home or for quickly going out for an errand! I highly recommend it!" —JZ

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in nine colors)

    9. A pair of Reebok Club C sneaks for up to 39% off so you always have a comfortable and stylish option to slip on when you're running late.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is hard to find ladies shoes in larger sizes, so these were a godsend. The fit great and the leather construction feels very sturdy compared to most shoes made today that tear up in a matter of weeks. Very happy!" —knockonwood

    Price: $48.78+ (originally $80; available in sizes 5–11 and in 14 styles)

    10. Some iconic Chaco sandals — for up to 64% off — with completely customizable straps so even if someone steps on the back of your shoe, you never step out of it!

    Person wearing frayed jeans and patterned sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a pair of ZX/2 Chacos about two years ago and instantly fell in love. These sandals are literally the most practical and durable shoes I've ever owned, and I wear them everywhere. After my first pair, I didn't think Chacos could get any better. But somehow, they did. These Z/2s are more comfortable than my other double-strapped pair, and I find them significantly easier to adjust the straps to my foot. I'm also a fan of the bright patterns in the newer styles." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $36.09+ (originally $100; available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors/designs)

    11. A wireless T-shirt bra for 58% off because it's smartly made without any underwire or padding so you won't have to deal with any poking or prodding as you dive into yet another Netflix binge.

    Woman in a plain scoop-neck sports bra, close-up focused on upper body and garment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m currently 16 weeks pregnant and bought this bra for comfort and the relaxed fit. I’m about a 34/36D and this is the most comfortable thing I’ve worn! Couldn’t recommend this more!" —Morghan

    Price: $19.99 (originally $48; available in sizes S–3XL and in 10 colors)

    12. Some biker shorts for up to 47% off you can wear on hikes, to the gym, or under dresses and skirts as an anti-chafing measure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect! Exactly how I want my gym shorts to fit right now. This fabric is amazing and the rise is perfect for my pregnant growing belly. Inseam is perfect. Love that there’s no logos. The green is sooooooo luxurious. Love it." —Nick

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–XL, in three lengths and 44 colors)

    13. A tiered maxi dress — for up to 30% off — so comfortable and easy to wear, you will do the sniff test on it to see how many more times you can wear it before washing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the adjustable straps, pockets, and light brushed canvas feel of the dress. Does show sweat stains pretty quickly, but I’ll be buying a darker color for hot mom summer." —Modern Day Moguls

    Price: $41.93+ (originally $59.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors)

    14. A luxe-looking hoodie for up to 42% off because loungewear is life.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love. This is soft, versatile and comfortable. I end up wearing it at least once a week because it’s easy to match with so many things and it feels so comfortable. It’s not bulky if I need to throw on a tank under it to layer or put something over it. It is long enough to cover my waist band without riding up which means a lot. A new favorite." —Kool-aide

    Price: $20.20+ (originally $34.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors)

    15. A belt bag for 40% off with just enough room for all of your essentials: smartphone, card wallet, and pack of Fruit Stripe gum (you know — the one with the Zebra and temporary tattoos) that only keeps its flavor for like two seconds but it just tastes so darn good.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This bag is better quality and more expensive looking than I expected. It curves slightly so it hugs your body whether worn as a crossbody or waist bag so it doesn't look bulky like some bags in this style do. The adjustable strap is a nice, long length to accommodate a lot of body sizes. It's big enough to hold even a large iPhone in a big case plus other essentials like keys, credit cards and cash. It's great for travel or shopping to keep essentials handy but give you hands-free convenience. I'm really pleased with this bag." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $20.93 (originally $34.99; available in six colors)

    16. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for up to 21% off because reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon ones — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these pants. It’s really hard to find a pair of pants that fit properly, and these joggers are great! I get tons of compliments when I wear these, AND they are very durable for the price! I wear them climbing, and they have held up great against the friction from the harness and the rough holds on the wall. I also put them right into the dryer instead of line-drying when I wash, and they have held up really well, with no pilling whatsoever! Definitely will order more of these!!!" —Kelsey

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $42.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and in 25 colors)

    17. A tiered maxi dress for 31% off with pleats, bows, and and easy breezy silhouette you won't mind throwing on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this dress to a wedding and it was so comfortable and beautiful. I received a lot of compliments. Price was a little high but worth it. Lightweight fabric — not cheap looking at all. Fit me just right." —Chelsea

    Price: $45.98+ (originally $66.98; available in sizes XS–XL and in 21 colors)

    18. A two-piece tank and shorts set for up to 21% off because your tropical vacay is FINALLY coming up!! You bought those flights 8 months ago, but man, it feels like 8 years.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am not a person who shows her midriff. Not only am I middle aged, but I’ve never had a tiny waist. I decided to take a chance on this outfit for a cruise I recently went on, and I surprised myself with just how much I liked it on. I received a ton of compliments and felt very cute and trendy." —K.T. Girl

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $32.99; available in 17 colors)

    19. A Calvin Klein unlined cotton bra for up to 52% off for some easy, breezy, breathable comfort you won't mind wearing all day long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this style bra for its softness. I got a medium (my typical bra size is 34C) and it fits so comfortably, I don’t notice that I am wearing it!" —nat o

    Price: $14.43+ (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and in 42 colors)

    20. Some polarized sunnies for 20% off to add a bit of ~flair~ to your everyday look. You may even feel like a TikTok influencer when you wear them.

    Woman in car wearing sunglasses and a white fluffy jacket smiling at the camera
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sunnies! So cute. They are lightweight which is nice so I don’t have to worry about getting a headache! Love the color. The style is so cute." —hailey farrar

    Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99; available in 13 colors)

    21. Some strappy lace-up sandals for up to 29% off if your day-to-day style could be mistaken for a Megara cosplay.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "For $40 I don't expect a shoe that is going to last me a lifetime, but for a thin sandal I usually have to replace them anyways, believe the hype! These are super cute, comfortable, and the ties are long enough you aren't struggling to tie them. I have them in black and will be ordering in neutral!" —Meredith Johnson

    Price: $31.92+ (originally $44.90; available in sizes 5–13 and in seven colors)

    22. A pair of crochet pull-on pants for 25% off — reviewers say they feel like sweatpants!

    Woman in a patterned pantsuit with a handbag walking on a city sidewalk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am typically a 16 so I got these pants in an XL and they fit true to size. If your thinking about it, don’t think too long. Super comfortable and great for a girls' brunch or a bae date." —shameeka l mcdaniel

    Price: $44.94 (originally $59.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and in two colors). Pick up the matching top for 25% off.

    23. A V-neck dress for up to 34% off with a faux-wrap design that gives you the look you're after without having to babysit your boobs all night.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is great for any and all occasions. I bought it originally for a trip to Italy. It was comfortable and lightweight. I walked 10 to 11 miles in this dress, and it was so comfy. It is a little sheer, so I wore a slip underneath. Since then, I have worn this for weddings, church, play dates, casual days out, etc. It is perfect for anything and everything and fits true to size." —Maddie

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $60.99; available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors/prints)

    24. A distressed jean jacket for up to 23% off that I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW there's nothing more versatile.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This jacket is sooooo cute! I got a medium and it fits perfect! Plus it's comfortable! Have received many compliments!! Will need to order additional colors!" —Cardy

    Price: $46.98+ (originally $60.99; available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 washes though not all on sale)

    25. A strapless bodycon dress for up to 36% off if you're looking for Sofia Richie styles that don't cost an arm and a leg.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this dress in Costa Rica and loved how simple, easy, and yet cute it was. Great to slip on over a bathing suit, to wear on the beach, or brunch, or dress it up with heels for dinner. Buy the dress!" —Joy

    Price: $29.98+ (originally $46.99; available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 