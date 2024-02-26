Treat Yourself To Something Practical With These 31 ~Grown-Up~ Impulse Buys

1. A pair of fillable paint touch-up pens because you certainly don't have room to store eight buckets of paint but you *will* hyperfixate on that lovely little scratch your dog left on the dining room wall for hours on end.
Promising review: "I recently had the interior of my house painted. I purchased these pens thinking that I might need to touch things up from time to time. Well, I did, like when I pushed the garbage can against the wall. Or when I found spots the painters missed. I love how easy these pens are to fill. I've got a couple stashed in various rooms. When I see a spot, I just grab the pen, shake it to mix the paint, and twist the barrel. Love these!" —Karen Ranney
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.24+ (also available in a five-pack).
2. A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon and help ya go, you know? In its 10+ years of existence, the product has racked up more than 38,900 5-star reviews from pleased poopers.
Promising review: "Perfect conditions for first time with the Squatty Potty. After a weekend of white cheese dip heaven at the local Mexican restaurant, I knew I would be paying the consequences. Yep, you guessed it, hemorrhoid hell. Enter the Squatty Potty. I was excited I got this for my pregnant wife and couldn’t wait to be the first to give it a go. I got in the potty, raised my feet and literally the poo just slid right out out my body with minimal straining. This device is a game changer. It will save me over the year cause I won’t need hemorrhoid ointment. This would have saved Elvis’s life!! If Elvis had a Squatty Potty he would be with us today. Thank you Squatty Potty." —UTGrad
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A posture corrector if years of working from home has left your spine in questionable condition. (It me.)
Promising review: "This is WONDERFUL! I’ve been experiencing middle back pain for some time now, in part because my posture is bad. After the first few hours, it was greatly alleviated. I leave it on for a few hours, take it off for a few, and put it back on again. First relief I’ve had in a long time! But that’s not all. It is so well made, unlike any other posture corrector I’ve ever had, because it is 1) easy to put on, 2) made of comfortable material, and 3) brilliantly designed so that it doesn’t make you feel constricted. I am so grateful for this! It’s the greatest!" —Marylynn G. Stults
Get it from Amazon for $25.97.
4. A Simplehuman dual-compartment trash can that makes your desire to be eco-friendly wayyyy more doable. Perhaps even better, it has a step pedal so you don't ever have to touch an icky lid.
Yes, the price tag is hefty, but it does come with a 10-year warranty.
Promising review: "Never paid this much for a garbage can but have no regrets. Works perfectly for my household. I live alone and most of my trash gets recycled so I use the larger bin for recycling and the small bin for garbage. Item arrived in perfect condition. Have had for several months now, no issues to date. Love being able to open the lid hands free; soft-close feature is a wonderful bonus." —Grandmalice
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four sizes).
5. A Baseboard Buddy with a four-foot extendable pole that makes cleaning your baseboards, moldings, ceiling fans, and grates nice and easy on your knees, shoulders, and back. If you're someone who forgets to clean those things until big ol' cobwebs are visible, it's probably a good thing to have on hand.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "For many, this may seem like a waste of money. Not for me. I am over 65 and have difficulty getting up and down from the floor. As a result, my baseboards did not get dusted as frequently as the rest of the house. This made it so much easier for me." —retired
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A Chirp back pain relief set because once you reach your twenties, it becomes apparent that it's only downhill from here. Plus, once you're off your parents' insurance, you'll also learn that trips to the chiropractor cost a pretty penny.
Promising review: "I never realized how much I was limiting my movements due to back and neck soreness. These wheels have been a godsend! I feel like the Tin Man once he got oil!" —Ladonna A.
Get it from Chirp for $74.99+ (available in four set sizes).
7. A Conair fabric defuzzer powerful enough to remove pills and matted fibers from your sofa (and even clothes) but gentle enough that no damage is left in its wake.
Check out our write-up of this magical fabric defuzzer! The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!
Promising review: "OK, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. Take it away from me." —Sydney Jensen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors and rechargeable or battery operated).
8. A Waterpik because despite the fact that your medicine cabinet has enough floss for you to start your own dentist practice, you seldom reach for it.
This lil' tool is proven to remove up to 99.9% of plaque when used properly, and it's got some advanced features, too. There are 10 different pressure settings, a massage mode that stimulates your gums, and a built-in timer that automatically pauses to let you know when you've been cleaning for 30 seconds and then a minute. Just FYI: Dentists recommend using this alongside normal floss, not as a complete replacement.
Promising review: "So... this Waterpik is amazing. I had periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding it even though I needed it very much. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days, my gums looked noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Definitely gets the job done." —Ebony
Get it from Amazon for $67.04+ (available in four colors).
9. A cutting board and strainer combo if you've got v little counter and cabinet space to work with. The colander part even collapses in for easy storage!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I have purchased for our tiny apartment! It's a pretty good size cutting board and I can see it fitting over most sinks. I LOVE the bowl inside that can let wet ingredients drain liquid directly into the sink. It's seriously SO nice to have this when you're limited on counter space!" —Atara
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
10. A pack of Shout dye-trapping sheets if you've ever accidentally dyed an entire load of whites pink thanks to a rogue red sock.
By reducing the number of necessary washes, you'll save on laundry, water, and electricity.
Promising review: "I’ve used color catchers for many years, so I can wash darks and lights together. They save time and money. You can tell they work, because you see the color they soak up. If I have a garment that I know runs badly, I still wash it separately so as not to tempt fate. Recently, however, a new purple shirt took me by surprise and ran profusely. I had two color catchers in that load. They both turned deep violet. The only purple stain was on a white dish towel that had ended up next to the shirt and sat there with it for a couple of hours after the wash cycle finished. Everything else was fine. These are seriously one of the best home inventions of the modern era." —Go Steelers
Get a box of 72 from Amazon for $11.53 (also available in packs of two and four boxes).
11. A bag of "Johnny Drops" which, for the uninitiated, are like bath bombs for your toilet! Just drop one of the concentrated hydrogen peroxide tablets in, wait five minutes or so, give your toilet bowl a good lil' swipe with your cleaning wand, and you're golden.
Juniper Seed Mercantile is a woman-owned small business from Tiffany Norton. The Littleton, Colorado-based shop specializes in all-natural bath and body products as well as home cleaning solutions.
Get a bag of eight from Juniper Seed Mercantile for $12.