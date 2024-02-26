Treat Yourself To Something Practical With These 31 ~Grown-Up~ Impulse Buys

This lil' tool is proven to remove up to 99.9% of plaque when used properly, and it's got some advanced features, too. There are 10 different pressure settings, a massage mode that stimulates your gums, and a built-in timer that automatically pauses to let you know when you've been cleaning for 30 seconds and then a minute. Just FYI: Dentists recommend using this alongside normal floss, not as a complete replacement.

Promising review: "So... this Waterpik is amazing. I had periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding it even though I needed it very much. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days, my gums looked noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Definitely gets the job done." —Ebony

Get it from Amazon for $67.04+ (available in four colors).