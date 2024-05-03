Just 17 Travel-Friendly Items I Personally Bought (And Would Buy Again) So Far In 2024

Popular products from this list
1. A pair of 100% European linen pants I have worn to legit every country I've ever been to in the last three years. Full stop.
2. And some trusty Birkenstock Arizona sandals that have also been around the world with me! This isn't my first pair by any means, but these gold babies did just make their debut, and they may be my favorite thus far.
3. A Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Instant Camera that combines the best of both worlds with a digital screen so I can actually see 👀 what I'm shooting and then print my favorite pic on demand. It also connects to my phone via app and has a microSD card so I can save all of my memories.
4. And a clear protective case because I spent $200 on this camera and I'm not about to let it crack or bounce around in my bag without some extra cushion.
5. Annnnnd an SD card reader so I can transfer the photos I take from the camera's microSD card to my computer.
6. A boatload of heel protectors that have saved me from MANY a blister because when I'm on vacation, I'm typically walking 20,000 steps a day.
7. A mini Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel which is basically the only makeup I wear when traveling. Unless I'm going to a wedding or a really nice dinner, I'm only wearing SPF and this which legit makes my brows look laminated!
8. A rechargeable handheld fan because I am human and I sweat. This used to embarrass me and I'd rather suffer in the heat than pull one of these out, but now that I'm a bit older, I ~simply don't care.~
9. A pair of $15 oval sunnies that reviewers say may or may not look like a $500+ Celine pair 👀 and I'm right there with them.
10. Some silicone AirPods max protective covers that have saved my headphones from countless tumbles!
11. Some La Roche-Posay SPF 50 face sunscreen, because now that I'm in my 30s, I'm really trying to take better care of my skin and this is an important step I used to skip. 🙈
12. A faux-leather tote bag that comes in handy whether I'm at home or on the road. It has plenty of room for all my essentials, a water bottle, Kindle or book, and even an extra pair of shoes. I also love that it's super malleable, so I can fold it up and pack it away without worrying about damaging the design or silhouette.
13. An adjustable bikini made for those of us with small band sizes but big cups. 😭 🤲 If you're in the same boat, you know how nearly impossible it is to find a design that combines the two!
14. A waterproof picnic blanket with a convenient carry strap so I can sling it over my shoulder. I live right on a park, and this has come in super clutch!
15. A two-pack of tank tops because they match literally everything, and as a carry-on-only traveler who rewears clothes, that's essential! The asymmetrical design makes them a little more interesting than a plain tee, they don't wrinkle, and they take up next to no space in my bag, which is a win-win-win.
16. A floral phone/tablet grip that makes it easier to hold my Kindle — especially when I'm in the pool because, yes, I am that type of person who goes to an all-inclusive and reads instead of tans.
17. And a teeny tiny travel pill case (my cat Salty on the left for size) so I can keep on schedule with meds and not have to carry around a full-size Prozac bottle.
