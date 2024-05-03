BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 17 Travel-Friendly Items I Personally Bought (And Would Buy Again) So Far In 2024

    A hybrid instant film camera, a roomy faux leather tote, a G-cup-friendly bikini, and more.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    1. A pair of 100% European linen pants I have worn to legit every country I've ever been to in the last three years. Full stop.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Quince

    I already had these pants in driftwood, black, and martini olive — and I just picked up two more colors for an upcoming trip — because I can't get enough. They're extremely comfy, wash beautifully, and deliver a low-fuss look that's still super pulled together. I agree with the majority of reviewers who say they run large, so size down if you're between sizes!

    Promising review: "I loved these linen pants so much I ordered them in two colors. My go-to summer pants; they're great high-quality linen and so comfortable. Easy to dress down at the beach or wear with a tailored top or sweater out to dinner. Already thinking of how I'll style them for fall! A must-buy. Runs slightly large, so size down!" —Ashley C.

    Get them from Quince for $39.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors).

    2. And some trusty Birkenstock Arizona sandals that have also been around the world with me! This isn't my first pair by any means, but these gold babies did just make their debut, and they may be my favorite thus far.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Birkenstock

    I know Birkenstocks are expensive, but they really do last forever (mine average three years), and once they're broken in, they're so dang comfortable. I've worn them everywhere — including up and down the hills of Positano, at the beach in Jamaica, through old towns in Montenegro, etc. etc. — and they haven't done me wrong. Living in NYC, they're also what I wear 90% of the time, come spring and summer, so they've got miles and miles on them.

    Get them from Amazon or Birkenstock $110 (available in women's 4/4.5–12/12.5 standard and wide).

    3. A Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Instant Camera that combines the best of both worlds with a digital screen so I can actually see 👀 what I'm shooting and then print my favorite pic on demand. It also connects to my phone via app and has a microSD card so I can save all of my memories.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    I LOVE being able to see my pictures before I print them because then I know I'm not wasting any film (which is also expensive)! This also has 10 different lenses, 10 film effect options, a built-in selfie mirror, dual shutter buttons for portrait and landscape, AND you can use your phone for remote shooting. Check it out on TikTok here for more info about its features!

    Promising review: "Absolute must-have! An investment <3 I’m a photographer and use this for my business. This camera is worth the money 100x over. Between it being USB rechargeable instead of using batteries, the ability to print in black and white for single photos, and all the other amazing features it has, it’s a no-brainer to have, whether as a professional photographer or just for fun moments. Definitely recommend reading the manual to understand how to use ALL the features before you start using to make sure you’re taking the best pictures possible!" —Abby S.

    Get it from Amazon or Best Buy for $199.99 (available in two colors).

    4. And a clear protective case because I spent $200 on this camera and I'm not about to let it crack or bounce around in my bag without some extra cushion.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    After dropping the money on the camera, this was simply a no-brainer. I don't have much to say other than that it costs $12 and works like a charm!!

    Promising review: "I bought the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo for my upcoming trip to Prague and Vienna and opted for this clear case to protect it from minor bumps. (Hopefully no drops!) It fits seamlessly and snaps together with two small clasps, one on the bottom and one on the top. It's probably the best bang for your buck!" —Shelley Worcester

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    5. Annnnnd an SD card reader so I can transfer the photos I take from the camera's microSD card to my computer.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I am NOT a tech person. I can handle my computer, AirPods, camera, etc. but anything too technical is beyond me. That said, this couldn't be simpler to use. It can fit a normal SD card or a microSD card, it has both USB type C and A ends so it can plug into different ports, and transfer hundreds of photos in seconds.

    Promising review: "I purchased this to use on a trip to Alaska. We knew we were going to be taking a lot of pictures and wanted an easy way to transfer files from cameras and phones to our laptop. This did the trick!" —Kathy J. Ceders

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49.


    6. A boatload of heel protectors that have saved me from MANY a blister because when I'm on vacation, I'm typically walking 20,000 steps a day.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I am simply not a "sensible" shoe person or an athletic sneaker person. I wear my Vans/Converse/platform Adidas no matter where I am or how much I'm walking, and these are partly how. The cushioned pads have super strong adhesive, so I don't have to worry about them popping out or having to replace them. I've had the same pair in my checkered Vans for 4+ months now, and they haven't budged, which is pretty impressive considering they cost ~$1 a pair.

    Promising review: "They stick really well to the back of shoes. Padding is very soft and protected the back of my heel from blistering." —Chris Hooks

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three color combinations).

    7. A mini Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel which is basically the only makeup I wear when traveling. Unless I'm going to a wedding or a really nice dinner, I'm only wearing SPF and this which legit makes my brows look laminated!

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    I wear very little makeup — especially on vacation — but there's something about doing my brows that makes me feel more put together. This stuff is TINY but does the absolute most! I wouldn't say I have particularly thin or thick brows, but this makes such a difference that friends have actually asked if I had them professionally laminated.

    Promising review: "One of my favorite brow gels I’ve ever used. It’s easy to work with and keeps my eyebrows in place all day. I took a nap with my face on my pillow, and my eyebrows didn’t budge. I took put on/took off my hoodie, and my eyebrows didn’t move. I haven’t experienced the flaking issue that some are. It also doesn’t leave my eyebrows crunchy or shiny. So far, so good." —Etta18

    Get it from Sephora for $13.

    8. A rechargeable handheld fan because I am human and I sweat. This used to embarrass me and I'd rather suffer in the heat than pull one of these out, but now that I'm a bit older, I ~simply don't care.~

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    This little baby also doubles as a flashlight and backup phone charger! It also weighs basically nothing, so throwing it in my purse or tote bag isn't a big deal. It has two speed settings, can last for up to 21 hours of use, and it's surprisingly quiet. I also like that you can prop it up on any surface for hands-free use. 

    Promising review: "Perfect travel companion. Several hotels on my recent trip did not have air conditioning. Thank goodness I brought this with me. It was powerful enough to cool me off. The charge would last all night." —CCRose

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).

    9. A pair of $15 oval sunnies that reviewers say may or may not look like a $500+ Celine pair 👀 and I'm right there with them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I am *not* delicate with my sunglasses so I've never trusted myself with an expensive pair and I've just come to terms with the fact that I don't care enough to change my habits in order to do so. I don't do sunglass cases and I throw my sunnies in the bottom of my bag/have been known to sit on them before, so $15 is usually the price point I stick to. I have a couple of other styles from Sojos and they've held up really well so I just picked up these trendy oval ones for my upcoming spring and summer travels. 

    Promising review: "These have been one of my absolute favorite Amazon purchases. These feel like high-end sunglasses but without the price tag. They’re comfortable, stylish and very good quality. Definitely need to order a backup pair!" —Mel

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (available in six colors).

    10. Some silicone AirPods max protective covers that have saved my headphones from countless tumbles!

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    Like my Fujifilm camera, my Airpods Max were a major investment, so buying covers gave me some added peace of mind. The simple silicone design pops right on, and while they have a bit of shine, you can honestly barely even tell they're there, which I love because a major draw of the headphones is their aesthetic.

    Promising review: "These are fantastic! Worth the money. Complete protection, and they’re clear with a little shine, so they look cool. They don’t scratch up easily and still fit in the Apple case. Worth every penny. I’m so happy I bought them and would do it again in a heartbeat if they ever start looking shabby, but I don’t think that’s going to be any time soon." —TGK

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three designs).

    11. Some La Roche-Posay SPF 50 face sunscreen, because now that I'm in my 30s, I'm really trying to take better care of my skin and this is an important step I used to skip. 🙈

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I am very picky when it comes to sunscreen as my skin can get super oily, super fast. I also HATE the smell of coconut, so I'm not a fan of anything that has that typical sunblock smell. This formula is really lightweight, absorbs super fast, doesn't leave me shiny, and offers SPF 50 — aka much better protection than a lot of alternatives I've tried.

    Promising review: "I have tried a million face sunscreens and this one is the most lightweight one I can find. I hate feeling sunscreen on my face and can’t stand feeling sticky, and I know if it makes me sticky, I won’t wear it every day. This one is a very thin consistency and really melts into your skin, leaves a minimal white cast, and I find myself reaching for it every day. I also have very sensitive skin and rosacea, and this doesn’t sting my face like some others do. Love!!" —Savanna Ouellette

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99.

    12. A faux-leather tote bag that comes in handy whether I'm at home or on the road. It has plenty of room for all my essentials, a water bottle, Kindle or book, and even an extra pair of shoes. I also love that it's super malleable, so I can fold it up and pack it away without worrying about damaging the design or silhouette.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Oak + Fort

    I love a tote bag and this is just an elevated version of your basic canvas one. I've used it as a beach bag, as a personal item on flights, and I've folded it up and shoved it in a backpack when I didn't end up needing it — and that didn't make it any worse for wear. I appreciate that it has two pockets on the front for things like your phone or lip balm, and the interior has a magnetic closure to keep things sufficiently secure.

    Promising review: "I love that this bag fits my laptop comfortably without looking like it’s even in there. It’s a very slouchy bag made of good quality material. I find that it’s becoming a go-to bag for me simply because of how much it can hold while still looking good. I also like the two outside pockets for my keys and phone." —Guest S.

    Get it from Oak + Fort for $48 (available in seven colors).

    13. An adjustable bikini made for those of us with small band sizes but big cups. 😭 🤲 If you're in the same boat, you know how nearly impossible it is to find a design that combines the two!

    Pour Moi

    I searched HIGH and LOW for a bikini top that went above a DD cup but came in a 34 band and didn't have extreme padding (what makes it feel like freaking body armor) or an absolutely hideous pattern that literally no one asked for. While the choices are extremely slim, I do seriously love this one from Pour Moi which is unpadded but has an underwire for necessary support. 

    Get it from Pour Moi for $64 (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes C–I, and in three colors/designs). 

    14. A waterproof picnic blanket with a convenient carry strap so I can sling it over my shoulder. I live right on a park, and this has come in super clutch!

    amazon.com, Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    In my search for the perfect picnic blanket, I was looking for something that didn't feel plastic-y but was still waterproof. I also didn't want it to be like a normal old blanket because I don't have a washer/dryer in my building, so having to clean it after every use would be super impractical. This is the Goldilocks of blankets — waterproof and sandproof but still cushioned and comfy.

    Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a picnic blanket that wasn’t a tarp-like material or too blankety and something that was waterproof but still comfy, cute, and convenient and haven’t had much luck. I found a few contenders but just didn’t really like them all that much until I found this brand!! The material is nice and soft. It truly is waterproof. I spilled my dog's water on it, and it just stayed on top. The colors are nice, vibrant, and fun, and the abstract design is great. It was super easy to roll up and conveniently put away in its carrying case. I will eventually buy a second variation because I really like this blanket." —Helpful Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in nine colors/designs)

    15. A two-pack of tank tops because they match literally everything, and as a carry-on-only traveler who rewears clothes, that's essential! The asymmetrical design makes them a little more interesting than a plain tee, they don't wrinkle, and they take up next to no space in my bag, which is a win-win-win.

    model in a sleeveless top and jeans stands in a field with hills in the background
    Amazon

    I bought these in cream and black first and loved them so much that I picked up another pack with white and brown. They're surprisingly thick, do not wrinkle, are bra-friendly, affordable, and look much more expensive than they are. 

    Promising review: "True to size tops that can be dressed up or more casual. Sculpts the body and thick quality fabric that washes well and looks expensive. The asymmetrical design is great. Love!" —Nirvana

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 13 color combinations). 

    16. A floral phone/tablet grip that makes it easier to hold my Kindle — especially when I'm in the pool because, yes, I am that type of person who goes to an all-inclusive and reads instead of tans.

    A person holds a phone with a green patterned case and a pop socket accessory
    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    I saw someone add a grip to their Kindle on TikTok and was immediately like duh, why didn't I think of that? It's been a gamechanger for commuting via subway, too, since you don't always get a seat and sometimes have to hold onto a rail with one hand and your Kindle with the other. 

    Promising review: "I am trying to save my fingers from smartphone pinky. This has done its job super well. It fits nicely in my hand and it also doubles as a fidget toy (in my opinion lol). The adhesive is relatively strong. It hasn’t shifted or moved since I put it on a few months ago. Highly recommend!" —Savona

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven colors).

    17. And a teeny tiny travel pill case (my cat Salty on the left for size) so I can keep on schedule with meds and not have to carry around a full-size Prozac bottle.

    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    I love this little case so freaking much — it holds just enough meds for a week or so of travel. I actually accidentally left it in an Airbnb in England and begged to have it shipped back to me!

    Ms Scary Creations is a small biz with all sorts of pill box designs, as well as lipstick cases, compacts, business card cases, and more.

    Get it from Ms Scary Creations on Etsy for $8.70.

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 