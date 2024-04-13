BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    32 Things You’ll Want To Buy This Spring Simply Because You’re An Adult And You Can

    Whether you're in the mood for a fun treat or an easily justifiable practical purchase, this list is worth a looksie 👀

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. smudge-proof, transfer-proof lip stain masque that goes on blue and then peels off to reveal a natural matte shade that lasts for up to 10 hours! 

    Model applying blue lip mask and peeling to reveal maroon lip stain
    Reviewer peeling off the mask to show red lip stain
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in 19 shades). 

    2. The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook if May 16 is simply too far away, and you need something to hold you over until season three drops. If you start working on the Regency Era–inspired recipes now, you'll have your canapés, finger sandwiches, and gooseberry pie absolutely mastered by your premiere night viewing party. 

    book cover
    oatmeal pie recipe pages
    Adams Media Corporation

    Recipes include Daphne's Lemonade, the Duke's Gooseberry Pie, Penelope's Cucumber Sandwiches, Queen Charlotte's Cakes, and at the end of each page there's a historical note to help give context to how the recipe came to be. 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.37 or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $20.45.

    3. A mini ice cube tray because chewable nugget ice is literally 🙌🏻 life 🙌🏻giving but you don't live close to the ultimate source (AKA Sonic). 

    Reviewer holding a drink with the pebble ice in it
    Three blue silicone ice trays next to a pile of tiny ice cubes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily...especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." —Heather 

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.98

    4. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to your true crime podcast at a reasonable decibel rather than bumping your iPhone up to max volume, perching it on the side of your tub, and still barely being able to decipher what Ashley Flowers is saying. 

    Waterproof Bluetooth speaker hanging on shower caddy, flanked by two loofahs. Perfect for music lovers who enjoy a sing-along shower
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this speaker last year and only turn it on when I shower and turn it off when I’m done! I shower every night and when I say I HAVE NEVER CHARGED IT, I mean it! I only charged it once when I first got it, and since then I have never had to charge it again! It’s hanging in my shower, gets water all over it and sounds perfectly clear when I’m listening to music or on a phone call! It’s amazing!!!" —Rodrigo Ornelas

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    5. A new pair of chunky sunnies sure to protect your peepers on your daily walk to Dunkin'. Those in-app deals ($3 cold brewwww) really do be worth it!

    reviewer in sunglasses and scarf with a trench coat for a driving outfit
    reviewer in sunglasses and casual top, seated in a car, with sunlit background
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This pair of sunglasses is super iconic! So chic and classy. I have received many compliments and they are the perfect size and fit. My go-to sunglasses!" —Marie P.

    Get them from Amazon for $15.95 (available in 12 colors).

    6. A six-piece cooling sheet set because spring is here but for some reason, your apartment's radiators are still on full blast and you have no way of shutting them off. 🙃

    A neatly made bed with green bedsheet and two pillows, accented by a plant on the bedside
    Amazon

    The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases. 

    Promising review: "These are great sheets! I love how soft they are and that the pillow covers are big enough for big pillows and that they are the enclosed type that you see in hotels. And there’s four of them! The pillow cases are the best part in my opinion. And I also like that the fitted sheet fits my mattress easily and perfectly because I have a pillow top mattress and use a thick mattress cover." —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in sizes Twin–Split King and in 11 colors).

    7. A Mason jar cold brew maker with thousandsssss of 5-star Amazon reviews which attest to its ability to brew a bold cup of joe. 

    Mason jar with liquid on a kitchen counter, demonstrating a reusable and sustainable option for beverage storage
    Two glasses of iced coffee with metal straws on a kitchen counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    PS: The BPA-free, food-grade quality pitcher comes with a mesh filter and a leak-proof lid with a pour spout. 

    Promising reviews: "Perfect large size... first time making cold brew coffee!!!! I’m hooked! Smooth and delicious. Extremely easy to use and easy to clean. The filter is perfect and no grinds come through. I’m looking forward to making tea as well. 👍" —Shiplama

    "I LOVE this thing. Super easy to clean and makes making cold brew super easy. Saves me so much money not buying the pre-made cold brews that didn't last as long. Now I get to experiment with all kinds of different flavors as well. HIGHLY recommend. Stop wasting your money on the less-delicious, more-expensive pre-made cold brews." —Ashlyn Mcguigan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    8. A UPF 50 rated sun hat so your scalp doesn't suffer any third-degree burns on that upcoming trip you've been impatiently waiting for!!! The wide brim will also keep your schnoz in the safe zone because if you're anything like me, your nose *will* burn after just 0.01 seconds of sun exposure. 

    reviewer in sun hat and sunglasses holding a drink, smiling at a beachside location
    reviewer in a straw hat and sunglasses smiling next to a horse in a bridle, outside during the day
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this summery hat. The brim was large enough to protect my face while on a catamaran but not so large that I felt like I was swallowed whole. This hat made it on two 12-hour flights to New Zealand and still looks brand-new. Officially my go-to summer hat." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    9. A pack of eye patches that can reduce dark circles and puffiness, smooth out fine lines, and give you a refreshed glow. They're less than $1 per set but they're also gold, so they feel extra luxe.

    Person in a casual t-shirt takes a mirror selfie with under-eye masks and a phone in hand
    Boxes of Dermora eye masks and a pair of golden under-eye patches
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I usually have puffy eyes and dark circles, but after using these eye masks my eyes look better than ever! I should have taken before and after pictures because the difference is night and day! I don't even use them daily and my eyes still look way better! If you're on the fence about getting some, hop off that fence and come to the dark side." —Xen

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of 15, 20, 30, 50, and 100).

    10. Some shoe deodorizers 'cause tis the season for slip-on Vans and well-worn Converse and boyyyyy can those babies work up a stink.  

    Two sneaker deodorizers shaped like bunnies next to their packaging
    the bunnies in a reviewer's sneakers
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great lil' buy. I work 12-hour shifts and my work shoes can get stinky but this works great. My shoes smell great. And they look super cute." —Juno2057

    Get a set of two bunnies and four charcoal bags from Amazon for $13.90.

    11. An adjustable bath caddy so you can stretch out like you're the leading lady in a rom-com. How characters who walk dogs for a living can afford a place with a clawfoot tub — and in NYC, no less — is sus, but that's a matter for another time altogether.

    kindle on wooden tray over a filled bathtub, with a lit candle and a mug beside it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute and convenient! Held my Kindle well, as well as an actual book. There's a little wooden thing to adjust the angle that the book/Kindle leans. Also easy to adjust the width for different size tubs." —Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in five colors).