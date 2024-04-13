32 Things You’ll Want To Buy This Spring Simply Because You’re An Adult And You Can

1. A smudge-proof, transfer-proof lip stain masque that goes on blue and then peels off to reveal a natural matte shade that lasts for up to 10 hours!
Promising reviews: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in 19 shades).
2. The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook if May 16 is simply too far away, and you need something to hold you over until season three drops. If you start working on the Regency Era–inspired recipes now, you'll have your canapés, finger sandwiches, and gooseberry pie absolutely mastered by your premiere night viewing party.
Recipes include Daphne's Lemonade, the Duke's Gooseberry Pie, Penelope's Cucumber Sandwiches, Queen Charlotte's Cakes, and at the end of each page there's a historical note to help give context to how the recipe came to be.
Get it from Amazon for $12.37 or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $20.45.
3. A mini ice cube tray because chewable nugget ice is literally 🙌🏻 life 🙌🏻giving but you don't live close to the ultimate source (AKA Sonic).
Promising review: "Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily...especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." —Heather
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.98.
4. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to your true crime podcast at a reasonable decibel rather than bumping your iPhone up to max volume, perching it on the side of your tub, and still barely being able to decipher what Ashley Flowers is saying.
Promising review: "I bought this speaker last year and only turn it on when I shower and turn it off when I’m done! I shower every night and when I say I HAVE NEVER CHARGED IT, I mean it! I only charged it once when I first got it, and since then I have never had to charge it again! It’s hanging in my shower, gets water all over it and sounds perfectly clear when I’m listening to music or on a phone call! It’s amazing!!!" —Rodrigo Ornelas
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. A new pair of chunky sunnies sure to protect your peepers on your daily walk to Dunkin'. Those in-app deals ($3 cold brewwww) really do be worth it!
6. A six-piece cooling sheet set because spring is here but for some reason, your apartment's radiators are still on full blast and you have no way of shutting them off. 🙃
The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases.
Promising review: "These are great sheets! I love how soft they are and that the pillow covers are big enough for big pillows and that they are the enclosed type that you see in hotels. And there’s four of them! The pillow cases are the best part in my opinion. And I also like that the fitted sheet fits my mattress easily and perfectly because I have a pillow top mattress and use a thick mattress cover." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in sizes Twin–Split King and in 11 colors).
7. A Mason jar cold brew maker with thousandsssss of 5-star Amazon reviews which attest to its ability to brew a bold cup of joe.
PS: The BPA-free, food-grade quality pitcher comes with a mesh filter and a leak-proof lid with a pour spout.
Promising reviews: "Perfect large size... first time making cold brew coffee!!!! I’m hooked! Smooth and delicious. Extremely easy to use and easy to clean. The filter is perfect and no grinds come through. I’m looking forward to making tea as well. 👍" —Shiplama
"I LOVE this thing. Super easy to clean and makes making cold brew super easy. Saves me so much money not buying the pre-made cold brews that didn't last as long. Now I get to experiment with all kinds of different flavors as well. HIGHLY recommend. Stop wasting your money on the less-delicious, more-expensive pre-made cold brews." —Ashlyn Mcguigan
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A UPF 50 rated sun hat so your scalp doesn't suffer any third-degree burns on that upcoming trip you've been impatiently waiting for!!! The wide brim will also keep your schnoz in the safe zone because if you're anything like me, your nose *will* burn after just 0.01 seconds of sun exposure.
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this summery hat. The brim was large enough to protect my face while on a catamaran but not so large that I felt like I was swallowed whole. This hat made it on two 12-hour flights to New Zealand and still looks brand-new. Officially my go-to summer hat." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
9. A pack of eye patches that can reduce dark circles and puffiness, smooth out fine lines, and give you a refreshed glow. They're less than $1 per set but they're also gold, so they feel extra luxe.
Promising review: "I usually have puffy eyes and dark circles, but after using these eye masks my eyes look better than ever! I should have taken before and after pictures because the difference is night and day! I don't even use them daily and my eyes still look way better! If you're on the fence about getting some, hop off that fence and come to the dark side." —Xen
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of 15, 20, 30, 50, and 100).