Promising reviews: "This dress is everything, buy it now. You can dress it up or down! I'm bringing it to Nashville with me this week and just ordered it in multiple other colors for my trip!" —Dawn

"I absolutely love this dress. It fits so well — a little short but I have long legs. I wore it with sandals the first time but it will look great with heels or even knee-high boots in the fall/winter. The material is not the softest but I wouldn't say it is scratchy or anything. Will probably order in several more colors!" —Snum Snum

Get it from Amazon for $38.89 (available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors).