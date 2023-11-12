Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A casual shift dress that really gives you a blank slate to build off of. Pair it with your chunkiest lug-sole boots, wide-brim felt hat, croc-embossed faux-leather crossbody — you name it.
2. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've sworn off jeans and any other bottoms without at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE THROUGH!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $11.19+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
3. A tie-waist, lantern-sleeve dress with a simple silhouette made more exciting by an adjustable tie. Slip on some platform sneakers or thigh-high suede boots and you're all done, bb!
Promising reviews: "This dress is everything, buy it now. You can dress it up or down! I'm bringing it to Nashville with me this week and just ordered it in multiple other colors for my trip!" —Dawn
"I absolutely love this dress. It fits so well — a little short but I have long legs. I wore it with sandals the first time but it will look great with heels or even knee-high boots in the fall/winter. The material is not the softest but I wouldn't say it is scratchy or anything. Will probably order in several more colors!" —Snum Snum
Get it from Amazon for $38.89 (available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors).
4. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jeans have ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and I, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $36.94+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 36–44 Plus and in 18 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
5. Or a pair of knit Amazon Essentials jeggings because they've accumulated thousands of 5-star reviews — almost all of which unanimously state they feel like leggings but look like jeans.
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover
Get them from Amazon for $14.57+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in regular, and long and eight colors).
6. A pair of relaxed linen overalls with two mega pockets and a relaxed silhouette that says: "adult onesie, but make it fashion."
Promising review: "I have bought four of these, now, in different colors. I originally thought I might feel frumpy, but I wanted something loose-fitting to allow air-flow in the summer heat. I never fail to receive a compliment when wearing these out and about. They are very cute jumpers! For the price, the fit, and the quality, they're worth buying. The material seems to be linen which is very breathable, but is thick enough that I don't worry about it being see-through. I highly recommend these to anyone, any size!" —M. morson
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 19 colors/prints).
7. A rib-knit skirt you can wear at your natural waist or hike up for a shorter silhouette. It's like getting two skirts in one!
Promising review: "Love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. All are true to the photo. The slit is perfect making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." —Lauren Winn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).
8. A chunky oversized sweater guaranteed to keep you snug as a bug in a rug even though you're a human who exists exclusively in Spanx faux-leather leggings.
Promising reviews: "I own two different colors of this sweater. They are my favorites!" —Kim H Townsel
"To say I am obsessed is an understatement!!! Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater! It’s so soft and not too thick, so it’s perfect for warmer places because I can get that fall feeling without sweating. It’s a beautiful orange and looks more expensive in person than it is! Now I want to order all the colors LOL." —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 34 colors/patterns; clip the coupon for 25% off this price!).
9. Or a crisscross backless sweater that's all business in the front but party in the back because you're never one to be boring.
Promising review: "Love, love, love it!!! Finally a piece of clothing that actually looks just like the picture and is exactly as described! Super cute and versatile. Can be worn boat neck style, off the shoulder, or slouching off one shoulder. Super cute and not boxy at all. Sizing chart is spot on. Loved the sweater so much, I bought three other colors. Definitely a must for your wardrobe!" —MMA2020
Get it from Amazon for $36.95+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 66 colors).
10. A pair of high-rise tapered pants that are office-appropriate, but feel *just* like your favorite sweats. My colleague who "avoid pants like the plague" (her words!) is even a big fan.
Promising review: "I LOVE these pants. Every time they bring them back I have to get one in every style. They are stretchy, good ankle length and great to wear to work or casual." —CeCe64
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and in six colors/styles).
Read more about BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's obsession by checking out her full review of the viral Target pants.
11. A casual blazer with a classic collar and lapel you can layer over a button up for an interview or over a band tee for the photo shoot you scheduled with your BFF, 'cause you need new pics for LinkedIn and your dating profile.
Promising review: "I can’t stop talking about how much I love this blazer. All of my friends ask me where I got this and I am so obsessed with it that I bought it in two colors. So comfy. Plenty of space to move. It’s the BEST. And the best price for the quality." —Lara Winkler
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 34 colors/patterns).
12. A tie-front jumper that comes in 11 different colors so you can wear one every day of the week and no one will be the wiser.
The V-neck sweater has loose batwing sleeves that can be worn down or pushed up and the tie waist can be adjusted to your liking.
Promising review: "Looove this top! I paired this top with faux-leather leggings and knee-high boots while visiting Cleveland, Ohio. I got so many compliments, so now I have the white and the dark brown, too. I’ll grab a few other colors for winter. The sizes are spot on with the size chart. It was perfect." —Danielle B.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
13. Some extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "These are so comfortable and I receive so many compliments every time I wear them. As a matter of fact, I like them so much, I bought another pair just in a different color. I’m also going to get a third pair in a different color. If you’re asking me 'should I buy?' YES!" —Frequent Buyer
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and 31 colors and patterns).