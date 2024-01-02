35 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Loved So Much, They Bought 'Em More Than Once

Okay so the reviewer in question here is... me lol. I ~personally~ own this in four colors. 🙈 But hear me out! I got it on sale during Prime Day and it's just SUCH a closet staple. I have it in coffee bean, black, tortoiseshell, and dark olive — each of which pairs perfectly with all the neutral tops in my closet. The quality is amazing and I really like the hidden elastic waist (it's only visible from the inside — so the outside silhouette is smooth and expensive-looking) and midi length which is not only trending, but something that I don't think will ever go out of style. I pair mine with chunky sweaters and sneakers or booties depending on how much walking my day includes and they're honestly just such an effortless way to look really put together!

Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.

Get it from Amazon for $49.90+ (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).

