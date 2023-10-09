1. A gel polish starter kit if you're sick of paying $60+ for a basic mani (plus that's not including tip) and you've got plenty of time on your hands anyways.
What's included: Base coat, Cuticle fork, pusher and oil, bristle brush and brush duster, nail file and buffer, nail clipper and separators, 12 gel polish colors, gloss-shine top coat, and matte top coat.
Promising review: "Goodbye, salon. Hello, my new pastime. I absolutely love this kit and I tell everyone. I do my own nails now. They look salon quality for literally pennies. I use all Beetles products. There is a learning curve, but practice and patience make perfect and then your nails look bomb. This kit helps as you don’t have to try to mix and match everything — it’s all in one place. These are quality products. The kit does not disappoint." —Sara_Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 14 variations).
2. A custom paint-by-numbers kit that'll make you into a straight-up Johannes Vermeer even if your art skills could typically be described as kindergarten level at best.
What's included: One pre-printed framed canvas, one set of brushes and one set of acrylic paints.
I bought one of these kits and painted a portrait of my family as a gift for my grandparents. I have literally zero artistic talent, but I do have determination and patience and honestly, that's all this requires! I bought a HUGE canvas so it did take me two+ months to complete, but if you go with a smaller size, it definitely doesn't have to be that big of a commitment. It came with plenty of paint but I also picked up some additional brushes and an easel which made things a lot easier.
Promising review: "I loved every minute of painting this! The colors are stunning and the numbers are easy to read. I definitely came to appreciate the number guide map that was sent as things got more intricate. The brushes held up well and plenty of paint was sent, so I had no fears of running out. It took me a long time to complete because I didn’t work on it every day, but the final product is a BEAUTIFULLY designed representation of the original photo! I am thrilled with it and I will cherish it forever!" —Andrea Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in six sizes).
3. A knit-your-own sweater kit because that special time of year — you know, when you get to *exclusively* live in oversized sweaters — is quickly approaching. I should also mention that it's made for beginners, so you don't need an FIT design degree to end up with something resembling clothing.
What's included: Five skeins of petite wool (in your choice of two colors), 11 knitting needles, an embroidered label, and a sewing needle.
Get it from We Are Knitters for $106+ (yarn is available in 30 colors and instructions are available in 11 languages).
4. A build-it-yourself Lego flower bouquet should you not have the patience/desire to cultivate *real* flowers but are totally down to devote some serious hours to constructing a 756-piece arrangement of fake ones.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful. I wasn’t very interested when I first saw them. Then I saw how everyone was displaying them so I thought I would give them a go. They finally came back in stock so I grabbed a box and I’m so glad I did. They really are stunning. I’ll build a Lego vase at some point to put them in but for now I can’t wait to display them so they are in a plain vase. Straightforward to build and and beautiful to display. An excellent purchase." —nanadoeslego
5. A deck of kitty cat tarot cards with a guidebook to make sure you're getting the most out of every reading and aren't just distracted by the cutesy illustrations.
Promising review: "Beautiful deck! Pretty cards, funny symbolism, and a sweet and playful personality! I love to do readings for people and myself with this deck, I love working with it! I'm a big cat lover, and I've been doing tarot for a while now. I always recommend to people who want a fun, lighthearted, playful reading. They make even the harshest advice easy to hear, without sacrificing accuracy or needed wisdom. Love, love, love it! I recommend! :D" —Roo
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.
6. Mystic Maze — a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with all sorts of optical illusions and more than 50 easter eggs for you to discover along the way. And, perhaps best of all, NO PUZZLE DUST. Yes! That's a promise!
Fun fact: This was the most funded puzzle on Kickstarter, raising over $3 million. You can check out the Mystic Maze puzzle in action on TikTok, too (but warning: it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously... I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" —Kyle Fletcher
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
7. And — to go with the above — a puzzle plateau so no pieces go missing. That name really has a ring to it, huh?
Promising review: "I love this puzzle board. I am able to start and stop a puzzle and have somewhere to store it along with the pieces. Well made product and I can tell this will last me a long time. I usually do 500-piece puzzles so the regular size was good for me." —Franklin
Get it from Amazon for $49.98.
8. A Book of the Month subscription that'll send you a hardcover book of your choice every month. It's like having a BFF with all the best book recs and gets more great titles on your shelf for less $$$.
You'll receive a current, best-selling book of your choice (from a rotating selection of five titles from different genres) every month for three, six, or twelve months.
Get it from Book of the Month for $49.99+.
9. A full-body bath pillow so you can roll off of your regular mattress and onto your submerged mattress.
Promising review: "I love this thing so much. I have a standard tub/shower that is impossible to be comfortable in. This mat made my bath usable again! The quality of this thing is great and it has a little loop for easy hanging. I now I have to set a timer to remind myself to get out the bath. I could sleep in it now." —Autumn White
Get it from Amazon for $44.85 (available in two colors).
10. And a wine/can holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to your shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of your tub.
Promising review: "Having a shower beer has always been a nice relaxing way to chill after a long day of work. After moving to our new home, the new bathroom didn’t have shelves to place my shower beer on. So I got to looking for this exact thing. I read some reviews that said the suction didn’t work. Well, after a month it’s still holding strong. Helpful tip, lick the suction cup and stick it on the wall. Also it can be used as a cell phone holder. This is a must for anyone that enjoys a refreshing drink while showering." —Tyler Strain
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five styles/colors).
11. A Hunt A Killer subscription if you're the type who's always upset when the murder on Unsolved Mysteries goes...unsolved. With this monthly kit, you can do your own detective work decoding ciphers, piecing together timelines, and going through a victim's personal effects in order to get to the bottom of their case.
Hunt A Killer currently has 14 episodic murder mystery games — which include six boxes and 10- to 15-hours of gameplay — and 17 all-in-one murder mystery kits which can be completed in a single night. Themes include the Blair Witch experience (self-explanatory), Baker's Dozen (players have to figure out which cooking show contestant plans to poison the judges), and Body On The Boardwalk (players have to narrow down suspects in a seaside amusement park whodunit).
Get it from Hunt A Killer for $25+/per month (you can buy a one-time box or 6- or 12-month subscription).
12. A terrarium-building kit so you can cultivate a whimsical garden without even having to step foot outside. Plus, since the succulents and moss require v little maintenance, it'll free up more time for you to tend to virtual weeds in Animal Crossing.
The kit comes courtesy of Cori Kippin, the artist behind Living Arrangement, an Etsy shop specializing in terrarium supplies and art. If you need more living holiday decor, check out the shop's handmade wreaths and ornamental fairy houses which come straight from Maine.
What's included: A 6-inch glass container, sphagnum moss, soil, charcoal, drainage rock, ornamental rocks, sea treasures/woodland treasures, instructional pamphlet, and — if you buy the kit that comes with plants — two succulents.
Promising review: "Sent this to my mom and it's AMAZING! I want one for myself now! She called me to open it together and she was SO EXCITED! There were a bunch of really cool unique bits and a dino! It's a great gift and fun to put together!" —Robyn Nova
Get it from Living Arrangement on Etsy for $35.99+ (available in two shapes and with/without succulents).
13. A Jason Momoa coloring book, which will give Aquaman/Khal Drogo fans ample time to admire the curvature of his every muscle and bounce of each beachy wave.
Promising review: "I love this book. So many to chose from. Very relaxing wondering and thinking what color suits the surroundings and him. Love it and definitely recommend if you're a Momoa fan and need to relax." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.