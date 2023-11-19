41 Kitchen Products For Those Who *Want* To Love Cooking But Currently Don’t

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A ~sage green~ air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. If you thought these things were only for french fries or chicken nuggies, think again. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "I don't know why it took me so long to get an air fryer but this thing is a beast and a game changer for me. Everything about it is easy to use and I haven't had an issue with it at all. I use it almost every day and the uses range from heating things up, toasting bread, frying frozen foods, destroying documents, whatever. It's still going strong like the first day I had it. I line the bin with foil and the tray with foil also so clean-up is a breeze. Sure, I may lose a bit of crispness because of that but I'll take that for ease of cleanup. The 5-quart size is perfect for me and might be just a tad big for apartments but I can live with that since I like to load it up." —R
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
3. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and bread crumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
The set comes with two different-size magnets. See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times, and then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer, glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer, and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (also in two colors and Spanish language).
4. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from "good friend" to "best friend," but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
5. A seven-piece utensil set in whatever color makes your heart (and subsequently your stomach) sing.
What's included: One can opener, one ice cream scooper, one peeler, one pizza cutter, one garlic press, one cheese grater, and one whisk.
Promising review: "Exactly as depicted... Ordered the mint and rose gold set and they are true to color and very pretty. Some are even now hanging with our copper pans. The pizza cutter comes in a clear sleeve and was way sharper than our pizza rocker. The can opener did its job on the first spin, the peeler was up to the job of carrots, and the whisk was ready to go into the gravy, but was deemed too pretty to use this soon. Would definitely give as a gift. I imagine the navy and rose are just as lovely. Enjoy!" —Ty Po
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in eight colors and two metal finishes).
6. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're a fan of tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, or smash burgers (~chef's kiss to Shake Shack~), this baby will come in clutch.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.69+ (available in three colors).
7. An Anova sous vide cooker to help you make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. Like so minimal that you don't even have to be in the kitchen while your food is cooking!
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.
Promising review: "Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Set-up is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in two styles).
8. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case if one of the ways you know you'll be able to "trick" yourself into cooking more is by outfitting your kitchen with aesthetic equipment.
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
Get the 17-piece set from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three finishes and other set options).
9. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.
FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about the bacon sponge but tired of watching everyone use piles of paper towels to drain bacon. It's great at soaking up the grease, and then I just pop it in hot soapy water in the sink, let it soak a while, rinse it out and let it dry and it's ready for the next batch. I like it so much that I'm getting a backup." —Sansa
Get it from Amazon Handmade for $14.99.
10. An automatic spice grinder so you can top off every dish with a bit of spice and in the most ✨extra✨ fashion imaginable.
BTW — this grinder is battery-operated, so make sure to get a few AA batteries, too!
Promising reviews: "Nothing like freshly ground spices to add a little snap to your cooking. The pods snap on and off with ease and the grind size is very easy to adjust from barely ground to pulverized... The ability to group commonly used spices together in threes and carry them across the kitchen or outside to the grill just adds to the usability." —Todd Tittle
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four colors, comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).
11. A silicone crab utensil holder that'll triumphantly hold your spoon over its head so it doesn't melt on the side of your stove while you're cooking.
Promising review: "Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen. Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's cute. I laugh when I look at it, just cool as all! Hangs on all of our pots and pans, stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen. Works great, does exactly what it is intended to do!" —Logan E.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two colors).
12. A panini press because you're always jonesing for a tomato, mozzarella, and pesto sandwich but you don't want to wait 30 minutes for one to arrive via DoorDash only to be cold (*especially* not for $20+...)
13. A conveniently compact 8-in-1 spiralizer for spiralizing (duh), juicing, grating, shredding, and more. No need to search your kitchen for multiple gadgets when everything you need can be done with just one.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves this gadget:
"I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure because this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
14. A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks your egg, toasts your bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese so you can slap together the ultimate breakfast sammie without having to wait in line at Dunkin' or Starbucks and risk being 20 minutes late for work (...again).
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
15. Or a super easy-to-use egg bite maker so you can make lil' egg bebes that adhere to your keto/paleo/gluten free/vegetarian lifestyle and *don't* cost $9 (plus the gas to get you to the drive thru).
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites, too!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three colors).