39 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor Sure To Please The Maximalist Homemaker

1. A funky floor-length mirror sure to elevate every selfie you take. Just be ready with the Amazon link 'cause friends will be asking for it...
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this mirror. I have seen similar mirrors going for $300 to $1,000. I was shocked at the price tag and bought it immediately. The packaging was great, and shipping was very fast. I have had this for less than a week, and every person that has come to my place has complimented it 😍" —Delaney
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A contemporary end table if your space could use a little drip — both literally and figuratively.
Promising review: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art. I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." —Susan Stec
Get it from Amazon for $159.74+ (available in five finishes).
3. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of you when your alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A vintage-inspired doormat with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any design or saying you please — PG or X-rated.
Letterfolk is a Utah–based, couple–run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with my Letterfolk tile mat! Such a fun way to decorate for ANY event! It's fun to lay out the designs and everyone always compliments them!" —Aubrey T.
Get it from Amazon (available in three sizes and two colors) or Letterfolk for $75+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
5. An upholstered bed frame in basically every print imaginable. I know you think I'm hyperbolizing, but it literally comes in 110 different designs.
The Inside is a small home furnishings brand that partners with heritage design brands like Scalamandré (seen above) and Old World Weavers.
Promising review: "Seriously, for the money, this is the best bed on the market. It is SO sturdy, NO squeaking, makes our bedroom look a million times more put together, and only took around two hours to build." —EJ
Get it from The Inside for $999+ (available in sizes Twin–King and in 98 different patterns).
6. A hanging disco ball planter if having ABBA play 24/7 isn't enough to let your guests know you live and breathe to boogie.
7. A dino nugget pillow sure to resonate with anyone who could *literally* live off of chicken nuggies and never get sick of them.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
8. A UFO-shaped cat box that not only looks stellar, but prevents your kitty baby from kicking litter all over the dang place.
Happy and Polly is a small business with all sorts of cutesy cat and dog products from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Get it from Happy and Polly for $149.99 (originally $179.99).
9. An adorable mushroom night-light, because no matter your age, the dark can be a scary thing — especially when you're stealthily sneaking into the kitchen to grab a midnight snack.
10. An adorable cow print ottoman with two horns and four widdle legs. While it'd make a great nursery piece, I think I'd want it in the living room so if my cat jumped up it'd look like she was entering her first rodeo.
Promising review: "I smiled when I saw this online and thought 'Why not?!' Turns out it is a really useful little ottoman and extremely comfortable. I love the touch of whimsy it brings to my living room." —Pamela M-L
Get it from Amazon for $77.99.
11. A 3D flower wall hanging for those who have no desire (or ability) to keep an actual plant alive.
Wire and Mesh Art is a Goshen, Kentucky–based shop with wire decor in many different styles and colors.
Promising review: "This is a really gorgeous piece of wall art! I appreciate that it’s very delicate, yet still stands out — it's the perfect accent for the gallery wall in my bedroom. They also included a tiny accent butterfly with my order, which was so sweet and very much appreciated. Shipping was super quick and my item was securely packed. Can’t recommend this enough!" —Andrea DiBenedetto
Get it from Wire and Mesh Art for $27.20+ (originally $34+; available in four sizes and with or without a stem).
12. An outrageously extra strawberry toilet seat that proves bathrooms don't have to be boring.
Promising review: "Okay, when I tell you I themed my ENTIRE bathroom for this toilet seat I am not exaggerating. My bathroom is still a work in progress, but the seat really ties everything together. I have never seen a seat nearly as cute as this one. I really look forward to pooping everyday!!! It's very high quality and sturdy. The lid has some resistance so it doesn't slam down which is great. The colors are vibrant, and the seat is pretty comfortable! Anytime someone goes into my bathroom they scream with excitement and laugh and that's JUST the reaction I wanted. I love this seat SO much." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in 39 designs).