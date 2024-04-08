39 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor Sure To Please The Maximalist Homemaker

Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this mirror. I have seen similar mirrors going for $300 to $1,000. I was shocked at the price tag and bought it immediately. The packaging was great, and shipping was very fast. I have had this for less than a week, and every person that has come to my place has complimented it 😍" —Delaney

Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five colors).