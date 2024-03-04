43 Personality-Filled Pieces Of Decor To Buy Because It’s Your House And Your Money

1. Some decorative bow drawer pulls that sure beat the dinged up knobs that came on your childhood dresser/builder-grade kitchen cabinets. If my mom has taught me anything, it's to press pause on throwing out old furniture and see what new hardware can do instead!
PS: It's always a good idea to measure your existing hardware before you go ordering new ones because they aren't one size fits all! These ones are 3 inches long.
Promising review: "I got these for my daughter's nursery. They fit fantastic and look gorgeous! Super easy to install. Just needed a screwdriver to tighten them, and the rest is easy to screw on!" —Gabby
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A funky floor-length mirror sure to elevate every selfie you take. Just be ready with the Amazon link 'cause friends will be asking for it...
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this mirror. I have seen similar mirrors going for $300 to $1,000. I was shocked at the price tag and bought it immediately. The packaging was great, and shipping was very fast. I have had this for less than a week, and every person that has come to my place has complimented it 😍" —Delaney
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A "home is where my cat is" ruffled bolster pillow if you're loud 📣 and proud 😊 about your love for cats.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49 (available in one other design).
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of you when your alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
5. A freakin' cherry toilet brush certain to brighten up your bathroom and your mood when you inevitably have to clean it...
Promising review: "It's beautiful! 😍 I'm so happy. I used it as soon as I got it open, and it worked like a dream. It is very sturdy, and I love the little crook at the end of the stem/handle. It's so cute. 🥰 I'm so glad I bought this for my bathroom. It really adds an adorable touch to my bathroom decor, and it had a purpose, so it's even better!! A+++ 🍒" —BumbleBee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A dino nugget pillow sure to resonate with anyone who could *literally* live off of chicken nuggies and never get sick of them.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
7. A set of skateboard shelves you can totally keep up year-round, but they feel *especially* fit for spring. Choose between new or previously loved boards and even specify the exact colors you'd like if you're looking to stick to a certain palette.
Skate or Design is a Philly-based shop that recycles broken skateboards by making them into street art-inspired furniture, accessories, and gifts.
Promising review: "This skateboard shelf brings a new vigor and life to my room! Not only is this what I expected, but Jason was super responsive to my messages and seems to actually care for his customers. 10/10, highly recommended and definitely looking to buy more in the near future!" —eliu0247
Get the two-piece set from Skate or Design for $275+ (available in four color combinations and with used or new boards).
8. A snail hand soap dispenser if you're sick of regular ol' bottles of Dial but you aren't the ~aesthetic~ type who's into refillable amber glasses, either.
Promising review: "In the week or so I've had this thing it has brought me so much joy. I'm always so excited for my snail to vomit on my dish scrubber, or my hand. It's surprising how such a simple soap dispenser has changed my whole family's life for the better. This was once a house where dishes were a hated chore. Now, it's a blood bath to get anywhere near the legendary 🐌." —Zoe Scoville
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
9. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch you microwave your day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.78 (available in 29 designs).
10. An adorable cow print ottoman with two horns and four widdle legs. While it'd make a great nursery piece, I think I'd want it in the living room so if my cat jumped up it'd look like she was entering her first rodeo.
Promising review: "I smiled when I saw this online and thought 'Why not?!' Turns out it is a really useful little ottoman and extremely comfortable. I love the touch of whimsy it brings to my living room." —Pamela M-L
Get it from Amazon for $78.
11. A sweet little pair of teddy bear candleholders if your apartment has a strict "no pets" policy, so you have to make do with inanimate animal-inspired objects.
Get the pair from Urban Outfitters for $35.