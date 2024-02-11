If You’re In The Mood For Reviewer Photos That Make You Say “There’s No Way,” Check Out These 40 Cleaning Products

1. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.
Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy
2. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Promising review: "It works!! You just roll it up and down a surface and it picks up the pet hair!! I've used it on the bed, couch, and cat tree! It's very easy to use and when you press the button it pops open so that you can clean it out. One thing I will say is that trying to get every hair and fuzzy from the container is a little bit frustrating, but I'm still very satisfied because at least I can clean out the majority, even if a few hairs get left in the canister. I recommend it to anyone who has pets that shed. It works better than vacuuming hair off of surfaces or using tape or a lint roller, and it's very quick!!" —Myrtle
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
3. A portable car vacuum if your toddler's favorite game is to throw their Cheerios all over the backseat and then grind them into the cushions and floorboards on their way out of the car. 🙃
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
4. A pack of Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads sure to lift whatever nasty stain your pet left you on your new Persian rug. Whether you're picking up slobber, mud, or an "accident" (let's be real — it was just raining, and they didn't want to go outside), your fingers don't have to get anywhere near the mess — just throw on a house show, toss the pad on top of the stain, and give it a good ol' stomp.
Promising review: "My older dog had an accident on the carpet right in front of our front door and with heavy traffic walking over the spot all the time... it got darker almost daily!! We put these on overnight and I was amazed!! My carpet was beautiful and the stain was gone!!! We let it dry and steam cleaned it and now it's like it never happened. Recommend these to anyone who has stains — even if they've been there for years!!!" —Kamryn
5. A 20-pack of melamine sponges that may not have a fancy brand name, but clean just as well as their competitors. Simply wet the nonabrasive sponge, wipe down whatever kitchen surface needs some TLC, and then rinse it to use again!
Promising review: "Dang! I'm super impressed with how well these work! I used one pad to clean four shoes and the toilet bowl. I could have used the pad for other stuff too, but once it went into the bowl.... it was done. :-) The shoes looks completely brand new. Toilet bowl looks completely brand new as well. I use dish soap to clean with it :-) Works like a charm." —Brian Chan
6. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to a weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it — tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural — you name it! They might not have North West's skills quite yet, but they've got time.
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between.
Promising review: "Amazing product. 99% all natural... no chemicals, no toxic odor. Shower wall hard water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied Pink and left it over night. Baked on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result... BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, nontoxic, gentle abrasive product. I would love a case so I could go crazy." —ap808
8. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
9. Or a pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky isn't the perfect angel you make him out to be on Instagram. Turns out, he gets the nervous pees every time someone comes over and this holiday season has really tested him.
Promising review: "This stuff is so great!! I’ve tried so many brands of enzymatic cleaners and they all have a strong chemical smell. This smells exactly like the orange cream shakes at Arby’s!! It does an excellent job or erasing odors and seems to be working to deter puppy from peeing in that spot again. Leaves a great long-lasting scent and odors are long gone by the time the pleasant scent fades the next day. It’s also a great stain remover. I’ve only used it on puppy messes but it makes quick work of them. Love this stuff so much!!" —Geek Girl
10. Or — if you have a carpet cleaning machine — a miracle-working, deodorizing shampoo so freaking good, it'll have your flooring looking like it was just installed yesterday.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Promising review: "I have a dog with Cushing’s Disease, and she has frequent accidents, so a good carpet cleaning product is a must. So many products have overwhelming smells to cover the odor or don’t do enough and leave the house smelling like pee even after carpet washing. I liked Sunny & Honey so much for our machine I immediately bought the big bottle after just one use. Four days after the initial cleaning and the house still smells nice. The price may be a few dollars more than what I can buy at my local stores, but it is worth it. The smell isn't overpowering; the house just smells fresh and clean." —Trekkie
11. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that are basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
PS: Quick & Clean is a small biz!
Promising review: "My Keurig had started to sputter and trying to get 10oz out of it was becoming impossible. I was having to run water through it before every cup just to get a full cup. I got these and used them immediately. What a difference!!!! My Keurig is like I just took it out of the box. I cannot recommend these enough." —Roger
12. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "I was skeptical but needed something to help with caulk discoloration and mold from moisture buildup. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. The odor gets stronger while it's working but I think it's milder than bleach cleaners and it works better. A little expensive for the quantity but it does work." —CW
13. A jetted tub cleaner so you're not bathing in the remnants of whatever products the previous homeowner used. (The absolute horror.)
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! We've lived in our home for four years now and had never used our jetted tub. One day last week I decided I needed a nice long soak and I filled up the tub only to discover the water was rusty and yellow (SICK). I looked up the best way to clean a jetted bath tub and Oh Yuk came up over and over. Now I know why — this stuff is a miracle worker! We ran it through our tub several times until it was clear. You will not be disappointed, and I'd be shocked if the first words out of your mouth when using this stuff wasn't 'OH YUK!'" —Kimmy D
