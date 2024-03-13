Just 42 No-Brainer Purchases To Make If You Wanna Feel Real Adult

1. A drill brush kit you can attach to your drill/driver for the most REWARDING cleaning sesh ever — no elbow grease necessary.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I have NO idea why this product would ever have less than a 5-star review. It is a great brush set. I used all three in an effort to get some mildew stains off the grout in my shower. NOTHING worked, but a bit of bleach and these brushes worked like a charm! I used the larger brush on the floor of the shower and to remove some soap scum from the glass shower doors. WOW! Where has this been all my life?! Excellent product, works like it should in conjunction with your power drill." —SomeGirl
Get it from Useful Products on Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
2. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you haven't replaced yours in ohhh, three or four years? If they have sweat marks and unexplained stains... they're a lost cause, boo.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money. I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
3. A ventilated cable management box if the mess of cords under your desk makes it hard for you to concentrate on anything else. That may sound dramatic, but I'm right there with you!!
Promising review: "A must-buy product for your messy home or office. Exactly what I was looking for to help save space and hide my cable cords." —Andrew Olson
Get it from Amazon for $15.79.
4. A set of brown sugar savers from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection. This way, you can stop buying new brown sugar, using a few teaspoons in whatever you're baking, and then throwing it back into your cabinet where it turns into petrified rock, never to be used again without the aid of a pickaxe, at least.
Promising review: "Always wanted to try these to see if they really work. They do!! I use it in my brown sugar container and it keeps it nice and soft. Also put cookies in a plastic container and threw in the other one I got and it kept them soft as welll. Great!!!" —D Hart
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.65.
5. A pair of fillable paint touch-up pens because you certainly don't have room to store eight buckets of paint but you *will* lose your mind if you can't fix that lovely little scratch your dog left on the dining room wall.
Promising review: "I recently had the interior of my house painted. I purchased these pens thinking that I might need to touch things up from time to time. Well, I did, like when I pushed the garbage can against the wall. Or when I found spots the painters missed. I love how easy these pens are to fill. I've got a couple stashed in various rooms. When I see a spot, I just grab the pen, shake it to mix the paint, and twist the barrel. Love these!" —Karen Ranney
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99+ (also available in a five-pack).
6. A portable car vacuum if your toddler's favorite game is to throw their Cheerios all over the backseat and then grind them into the cushions and floorboards on their way out of the car. 🙃
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors/configurations).
7. A big ol' pumice stone on a stick poised to obliterate stubborn stains left by limescale, hard water, calcium, iron, and rust — things your automatic toilet bowl cleaner is unforch no match for.
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." —Amazon Customer
Get it on Amazon for $13.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and four).
8. A nonslip mouse pad made to elevate your wrist and keep it in an ergonomic position while you click away at a keyboard responding to work emails and — more importantly — sending memes to your friends on Slack.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 16 patterns).
9. A Waterpik because despite the fact that your medicine cabinet has enough floss for you to start your own dentist practice, you seldom reach for it.
The floss alternative is proven to remove up to 99.9% of plaque when used properly, and it's got some advanced features, too. There are 10 different pressure settings, a massage mode that stimulates your gums, and a built-in timer that automatically pauses to let you know when you've been cleaning for 30 seconds and then a minute.
Promising review: "So... this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4-mm and 5-mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser, and instantly like this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only 5 days, my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After 2 weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly!" —Ebony
Get it from Amazon for $68.50+ (available in four colors).