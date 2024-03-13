Just 42 No-Brainer Purchases To Make If You Wanna Feel Real Adult

Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.

Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).

Promising review: "I have NO idea why this product would ever have less than a 5-star review. It is a great brush set. I used all three in an effort to get some mildew stains off the grout in my shower. NOTHING worked, but a bit of bleach and these brushes worked like a charm! I used the larger brush on the floor of the shower and to remove some soap scum from the glass shower doors. WOW! Where has this been all my life?! Excellent product, works like it should in conjunction with your power drill." —SomeGirl



Get it from Useful Products on Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).